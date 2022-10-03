ティーンエイジ（13歳～）を迎える前の最後のBirthday Weekで発表した内容

いよいよティーンエイジへ。先週の火曜日に創立12周年を迎えたCloudflareは、正式に13年目に入りました。そして、12回目のバースデーは実に素晴らしいものになりました！
SIMカード、ハードウェアキーによるポスト量子暗号など、36項目の発表が行われました。今週のすべての発表内容をここで振り返ってみましょう。
対象
|What
|In a sentence…
|The First Zero Trust SIM
|We’re bringing Zero Trust security controls to the humble SIM card, rethinking how mobile device security is done, with the Cloudflare SIM: the world’s first Zero Trust SIM.
|Securing the Internet of Things
|We’ve been defending customers from Internet of Things botnets for years now, and it’s time to turn the tides: we’re bringing the same security behind our Zero Trust platform to IoT.
|Bringing Zero Trust to mobile network operators
|Helping bring the power of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform to mobile operators and their subscribers.
一文で言えば...
|What
|In a sentence…
|Workers Launchpad
|Leading venture capital firms to provide up to $1.25 BILLION to back startups built on Cloudflare Workers.
|Startup Plan v2.0
|Increasing the scope, eligibility and products we include under our Startup Plan, enabling more developers and startups to build the next big thing on top of Cloudflare.
|workerd: the Open Source Workers runtime
|workerd, the JavaScript/Wasm runtime based on the same code that powers Cloudflare Workers. workerd is open source under the Apache License version 2.0.
|Cloudflare Calls
|A new product that lets developers build real-time audio/video apps. Cloudflare Calls exposes a set of APIs to build video conferencing, screen sharing, and group calling apps on our network.
|Cloudflare Queues
|Queues is a global message queuing service that allows applications to reliably send and receive messages using Cloudflare Workers. It offers at-least once message delivery, supports batching of messages, and charges no bandwidth egress fees.
|What’s new with D1
|Improving the developer experience of D1 with CLI support for backups, snapshots and local development.
|WebRTC live streaming
|Cloudflare Stream now supports live video streaming over WebRTC, with sub-second latency, to unlimited concurrent viewers.
|The future of Page Rules
|Our plan to replace Page Rules with four dedicated products, offering increased rules quota, more functionality, and better granularity.
|Cache Rules
|Evolving rules-based caching on Cloudflare with more configurable Cache Rules.
|Configuration Rules
|Configuration Rules enable new use-cases that previously were impossible without writing custom code in a Cloudflare Worker, including A/B testing configuration, enabling features for a set of file extensions and much more.
|Origin Rules
|A new product which allows for overriding the host header, the Server Name Indication (SNI), destination port and DNS resolution of matching HTTP requests.
|Dynamic URL redirects
|Users can redirect visitors to another webpage or website based upon hundreds of options such as the visitor's country of origin or language, without having to write a single line of code.
|Cloudflare named a Leader in WAF by Forrester
|Forrester has recognised Cloudflare as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report.
初のZero Trust SIM
|What
|In a sentence…
|Turnstile, a user-friendly, privacy-preserving alternative to CAPTCHA
|Turnstile is an invisible alternative to CAPTCHA. Anyone, anywhere on the Internet, who wants to replace CAPTCHA on their site will be able to call a simple API, without having to be a Cloudflare customer or sending traffic through the Cloudflare global network.
|Magic Network Monitoring for everyone
|Magic Network Monitoring will be available to everyone, and now features a powerful analytics dashboard, self-serve configuration, and a step-by-step onboarding wizard.
|Botnet Threat Feed for service providers
|The Botnet Threat Feed will give ISPs threat intelligence on their own IP addresses that have participated in HTTP DDoS attacks as observed from the Cloudflare network — allowing them to reduce their abuse-driven costs, and ultimately reduce the amount and force of DDoS attacks across the Internet.
|Build privacy-preserving products with Privacy Edge
|Privacy Edge, including Code Auditability, Privacy Gateway, Privacy Proxy, and Cooperative Analytics, is a suite of products that make it easy for site owners and developers to build privacy into their products, by default.
|Quick search in the dashboard
|Our first release of quick search for the Cloudflare dashboard, a beta version of our first ever cross-dashboard search tool to help you navigate our products and features.
当社はちっぽけなSIMカードにZero Trustのセキュリティ制御機能を持たせ、世界初のZero Trust SIM「Cloudflare SIM」でモバイルデバイスセキュリティの考え方を刷新します。
|What
|In a sentence…
|Making phishing defense seamless with Cloudflare Zero Trust and Yubico
|An exclusive program for Cloudflare customers that makes hardware keys more accessible and economical than ever. This program is made possible through a new collaboration with Yubico, the industry’s leading hardware security key vendor and provides Cloudflare customers with exclusive “Good for the Internet” pricing.
|How Cloudflare implemented hardware keys to prevent phishing
|How Cloudflare uses hardware keys, built on FIDO2 and Webauthn, to become phish proof and more easily enforce least privilege access control.
|Role Based Access Controls for every Cloudflare plan
|Role based access controls, and all of our additional roles, will be rolled out to users on every plan.
|Email Link Isolation
|Bringing Browser Isolation to potentially unsafe links in email with Zero Trust and Area 1.
|Unmetered Rate Limiting
|Today, we are announcing that Free, Pro and Business plans include Rate Limiting rules without extra charges, including an updated version that is built on the powerful ruleset engine and allows building rules like in Custom Rules.
モノのインターネット（IoT）の保護
|What
|In a sentence…
|Gateway + CASB
|When CASB, Cloudflare’s API-driven SaaS security scanning tool, discovers a problem, it’s now possible to easily create a corresponding Gateway policy in as few as three clicks.
|Project A11Y
|How we upgraded Cloudflare’s dashboard to adhere to industry accessibility standards.
|Bringing (free) Stream to Pro and Business plans
|Beginning December 1, 2022, if you have a Business or Pro subscription, you will receive a complimentary allocation of Cloudflare Stream, including up to 100 minutes of video content and deliver up to 10,000 minutes of video content each month at no additional cost.
|Workers Analytics Engine public beta
|Workers Analytics Engine is a new way for developers to store and analyze time series analytics about anything using Cloudflare Workers, and it’s now in open beta!
|Radar 2.0
|On the second anniversary of Cloudflare Radar, we are launching Cloudflare Radar 2.0 in beta. It makes it easier to find insights and explore data, see more insights, and share them with others.
|Cloudflare Radar Outage Center
|The new Cloudflare Radar Outage Center (CROC), launched today as part of Radar 2.0, is intended to be an archive of Internet outages around the world.
|Radar Domain Rankings
|Radar Domain Rankings is a new dataset for exploring the most popular domains on the Internet. The dataset aims to identify the top most popular domains based on how people use the Internet globally, without tracking individuals’ Internet use.
私たちは長年にわたりお客様をモノのインターネット（IoT）を狙うボットネットから守ってきましたが、今、Zero Trustプラットフォームを背後から守るセキュリティと同じものをIoTにも提供することで、状況が一変します。
モバイルネットワーク事業者に「Zero Trust」を提供
|What
|In a sentence…
|Bringing post quantum cryptography to Cloudflare customers
|As a beta service, all websites and APIs served through Cloudflare support post-quantum hybrid key agreement. This is on by default; no need for an opt-in. This means that if your browser/app supports it, the connection to our network is also secure against any future quantum computer.
|Cloudflare Tunnel goes post quantum
|Cloudflare Tunnel gets a new option to use post-quantum connections.
|Securing Origin Connectivity
|Cloudflare will automatically find the most secure connection possible to origin servers and use it automatically.
CloudflareのZero Trustプラットフォームのパワーを、モバイル事業者とその利用者にお届けします。
対象
一文で言えば...
Workers Launchpad
大手ベンチャーキャピタルが、Cloudflare Workersで構築されるスタートアップ企業の支援に最高12億5000万ドルを提供します。
Startup Plan v2.0
Startup Planの範囲と参加資格を広げ、対象に含める製品を増やして、より多くの開発者やスタートアップ企業がCloudflare上に次のヒット商品を構築できるようにします。
workerd：オープンソースのWorkersランタイム
WorkersのJavaScript/WASMランタイム「workerd」は、Cloudflare Workersを稼働するのと同じコードを基にしています。workerdは、Apacheライセンスのバージョン2.0に基づくオープンソースです。
Cloudflare Calls
開発者がリアルタイムの音声・動画アプリを構築できる新製品です。Cloudflare Callsは、ビデオ会議、画面共有、グループ通話のアプリを当社ネットワーク上に構築するためのAPI一式を露出します。
Cloudflare Queues
Queuesは、Cloudflare Workersを使ってアプリケーションが信頼できる方法でメッセージの送受信を行えるグローバルなメッセージ待ち行列サービスです。メッセージの「at-least once」配信を行い、メッセージのバッチ処理をサポートします。帯域幅に対するエグレス料金はかかりません。
D1の新機能
バックアップ、スナップショット、ローカル開発のためのCLIサポートによって、開発者がより使いやすいD1になります。
WebRTCによるライブストリーミング
Cloudflare Streamが、WebRTCを使ったライブ動画ストリーミングをサポートするようになりました。同時視聴者数は無制限で、遅延は一秒以内です。
Page Rulesの今後
当社はPage Rulesに代わる4つの専用製品を提供する計画です。それによりルールクォータが増え、機能性も向上して、よりきめ細かい制御が可能になります。
キャッシュルール
設定自由度が高いキャッシュルールで、Cloudflare上のルールベースのキャッシングが進化します。
Configuration Rules
Configuration Rulesを使うと、以前はCloudflare Workersでカスタムコードを書かない限り不可能だった新しいユースケース（A/Bテストの設定など）が実現し、一連のファイル拡張などの機能が可能になります。
オリジンルール
ホストヘッダー、Server Name Indication（SNI）、宛先ポート、対応するHTTPリクエストのDNS解決のオーバーライドを可能にする新製品です。
動的URLリダイレクト
ユーザーは、コードを一行も書かずに、訪問者の出身国や言語など数百のオプションに基づいて、別のWebページまたはWebサイトに訪問者をリダイレクトすることができます。
Forrester、CloudflareをWAFリーダーとして選出
ForresterはCloudflareを、2022年第3四半期の『Forrester Wave™：Web Application Firewalls』レポートでリーダーとして認定しました。
対象
一文で言えば...
CAPTCHAに代わってプライバシーを保護するユーザーフレンドリーなTurnstile
Turnstileは、CAPTCHAの目に見えない代替品です。自分のサイトでCAPTCHAに代わるものを使いたければ、Cloudflareのお客様でなくても、またトラフィックの送信にCloudflareのグローバルネットワークを使用していなくても、誰でもインターネットのどこからでもシンプルなAPIを呼び出すことができるようになります。
誰でも利用できるMagic Network Monitoring
Magic Network Monitoringが誰でも利用可能になります。強力な分析ダッシュボード、セルフサーブ設定、ステップバイステップのオンボーディングウィザードが特徴です。
サービスプロバイダー向けのBotnet Threat Feed
Botnet Threat FeedはISPに対し、HTTP DDoS攻撃で使用されたことがCloudflareネットワークから観察された自社IPアドレスについて、脅威インテリジェンスを提供します。それによってIPアドレス悪用のコストを削減でき、最終的にはインターネット全体のDDoS攻撃の量と力を減じることができます。
Privacy Edgeでプライバシーを保護する製品を構築
Privacy Edgeは、Code Auditability、Privacy Gateway、Privacy Proxy、Cooperative Analyticsを含む製品スイートで、サイト所有者や開発者が製品にプライバシー保護をデフォルトで組み込みやすくします。
ダッシュボードでクイック検索
Cloudflareダッシュボードのクイック検索を初めてリリース。当社初のクロスダッシュボード検索ツールで、製品や機能のナビゲートがしやすくなります。
対象
一文で言えば...
Cloudflare Zero TrustとYubicoを使用することによりフィッシング対策がシームレスに
Cloudflareのお客様限定のプログラムで、ハードウェアキーをかつてなくアクセスしやすく、経済的なものにします。業界をリードするハードウェアセキュリティキーベンダーYubicoとの新たなコラボレーションで実現したこのプログラムでは、Cloudflareのお客様に「より良いインターネットのための」限定特別料金を提供します。
Cloudflareがどのようにハードウェアキーを実装し、フィッシングを防止したか
FIDO2とWebauthnに準拠したハードウェアキーをCloudflareがどのように使って、フィッシングに対抗し、最小特権アクセス制御を容易く適用できるようになったか。
Cloudflare各プランのロールベースアクセス制御
ロールベースアクセス制御と当社の追加ロールが、各プランのユーザーにロールアウトされます。
Email Link Isolation
Zero TrustとArea 1で、メール内の潜在的に不安全なリンクにBrowser Isolationを適用します。
定額制レート制限
当社は本日、Freeプラン、Proプラン、Businessプランに追加料金なしでレート制限ルールを含めることを発表します。強力なルールセットエンジンで構築され、Custom Rulesのようにルールを作成できる更新バージョンも含まれます。
対象
一文で言えば...
Gateway + CASB
CloudflareのAPI駆動型SaaSセキュリティスキャニングツール、CASBが問題を発見した時に、それに対応するGatewayポリシーをわずか3クリックで簡単に作成できるようになりました。
プロジェクトA11Y
Cloudflareがダッシュボードをどのようにアップグレードして、アクセス可能性の業界標準を遵守しているか。
ProプランとBusinessプランに（無料の）Stream
2022年12月1日より、BusinessまたはProのサブスクリプションをお持ちの方に、Cloudflare Streamが無料で割り当てられます。それには最大100分の動画コンテンツが含まれ、毎月最大10,000分の動画コンテンツを追加コストなしで配信します。
Workers Analytics Engineのパブリックベータ版
Workers Analytics Engineは、Cloudflare Workersを使うあらゆるものについての時系列分析を開発者が保存し分析するための新手段で、現在オープンベータテストを実施中です。
Radar 2.0
Cloudflare Radarの2周年にあたり、当社はCloudflare Radar 2.0のベータ版をローンチします。知見の検索、データの探索、さらなる知見の入手と他者との共有が容易くできるようになります。
Cloudflare Radar Outage Center
Radar 2.0の一環として本日ローンチされた新しいCloudflare Radar Outage Center（CROC）は、全世界のインターネット障害のアーカイブを意図しています。
Radar Domain Rankings
Radar Domain Rankingsは、インターネット上の最人気ドメインを調べるための新しいデータセットです。このデータセットの目的は、世界中で人々がインターネットをどのように使っているかを基に、個人のインターネット利用を追跡することなく、最人気ドメインを特定することです。
この一週間で取り扱う内容があまりに多かったため、日程を一日追加せざるを得なくなりました。この日の大テーマは暗号学で、クライアントから当社ネットワークへの接続方法だけでなく、Cloudflareからカスタマーのオリジンへの接続方法も取り上げています。
対象
一文で言えば...
ポスト量子暗号をCloudflareのお客様に
ベータサービスとして、Cloudflare経由で配信されるWebサイトとAPIはすべて、ポスト量子ハイブリッドキー合意に対応しています。これはデフォルトで有効になっており、オプトインは必要ありません。つまり、お使いのブラウザやアプリが対応していれば、当社ネットワークへの接続は将来の量子コンピューターに対しても安全です。
Cloudflare Tunnel がポスト量子に
Cloudflare Tunnel に、ポスト量子接続を用いるという新たなオプションができます。
配信元の接続性を確保する
Cloudflareはオリジンサーバーへの最も安全な接続を自動的に探し、自動的に使用します。
以上がBirthday Week 2022です。今年のCloudflare Innovation Weeksはまだこれからです。開発者に嬉しいニュース満載の一週間がまもなく始まります。どうぞお楽しみに。