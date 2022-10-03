ティーンエイジ（13歳～）を迎える前の最後のBirthday Weekで発表した内容

Workers Launchpad Leading venture capital firms to provide up to $1.25 BILLION to back startups built on Cloudflare Workers.

Startup Plan v2.0 Increasing the scope, eligibility and products we include under our Startup Plan, enabling more developers and startups to build the next big thing on top of Cloudflare.

workerd: the Open Source Workers runtime workerd, the JavaScript/Wasm runtime based on the same code that powers Cloudflare Workers. workerd is open source under the Apache License version 2.0.

Cloudflare Calls A new product that lets developers build real-time audio/video apps. Cloudflare Calls exposes a set of APIs to build video conferencing, screen sharing, and group calling apps on our network.

Cloudflare Queues Queues is a global message queuing service that allows applications to reliably send and receive messages using Cloudflare Workers. It offers at-least once message delivery, supports batching of messages, and charges no bandwidth egress fees.

What’s new with D1 Improving the developer experience of D1 with CLI support for backups, snapshots and local development.

WebRTC live streaming Cloudflare Stream now supports live video streaming over WebRTC, with sub-second latency, to unlimited concurrent viewers.

The future of Page Rules Our plan to replace Page Rules with four dedicated products, offering increased rules quota, more functionality, and better granularity.

Cache Rules Evolving rules-based caching on Cloudflare with more configurable Cache Rules.

Configuration Rules Configuration Rules enable new use-cases that previously were impossible without writing custom code in a Cloudflare Worker, including A/B testing configuration, enabling features for a set of file extensions and much more.

Origin Rules A new product which allows for overriding the host header, the Server Name Indication (SNI), destination port and DNS resolution of matching HTTP requests.

Dynamic URL redirects Users can redirect visitors to another webpage or website based upon hundreds of options such as the visitor's country of origin or language, without having to write a single line of code.