GA Week 2022: 振り返り

Monday (September 19)

Cloudforce One Our threat operations and research team, Cloudforce One, is now open for business and has begun conducting threat briefings. Enterprise

Improved Access Control: Domain Scoped Roles are now generally available It is possible to scope your users’ access to specific domains with Domain Scoped Roles. This will allow all users access to roles, and the ability to access within zones. Currently available to all Free plans, and coming to Enterprise shortly.

Account WAF now available to Enterprise customers Users can manage and configure the WAF for all of their zones from a single pane of glass. This includes custom rulesets and managed rulesets (Core/OWASP and Managed). Enterprise

Introducing Cloudflare Adaptive DDoS Protection - our new traffic profiling system for mitigating DDoS attacks Cloudflare’s new Adaptive DDoS Protection system learns your unique traffic patterns and constantly adapts to protect you against sophisticated DDoS attacks. Built into our Advanced DDoS product

Introducing Advanced DDoS Alerts Cloudflare’s Advanced DDoS Alerts provide tailored and actionable notifications in real-time. Built into our Advanced DDoS product

Tuesday (September 20)

Detect security issues in your SaaS apps with Cloudflare CASB By leveraging API-driven integrations, receive comprehensive visibility and control over SaaS apps to prevent data leaks, detect Shadow IT, block insider threats, and avoid compliance violations. Enterprise Zero Trust

Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention now Generally Available Data Loss Prevention is now available for Cloudflare customers, giving customers more options to protect their sensitive data. Enterprise Zero Trust

Cloudflare One Partner Program acceleration The Cloudflare One Partner Program gains traction with existing and prospective partners. Enterprise Zero Trust

Isolate browser-borne threats on any network with WAN-as-a-Service Defend any network from browser-borne threats with Cloudflare Browser Isolation by connecting legacy firewalls over IPsec / GRE Zero Trust

Cloudflare Area 1 - how the best Email Security keeps getting better Cloudflare started using Area 1 in 2020 and later acquired the company in 2022. We were most impressed how phishing, responsible for 90+% of cyberattacks, basically became a non-issue overnight when we deployed Area 1. But our vision is much bigger than preventing phishing attacks. Enterprise Zero Trust

Wednesday (September 21)

R2 is now Generally Available R2 gives developers object storage minus the egress fees. With the GA of R2, developers will be free to focus on innovation instead of worrying about the costs of storing their data. All plans

Stream Live is now Generally Available Stream live video to viewers at a global scale. All plans

The easiest way to build a modern SaaS application With Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application. Enterprise

Going originless with Cloudflare Workers – Building a Todo app – Part 1: The API Today we go through Part 1 in a series on building completely serverless applications on Cloudflare’s Developer Platform. Free for all Workers users

Store and Retrieve your logs on R2 Log Storage on R2: a cost-effective solution to store event logs for any of our products! Enterprise (as part of Logpush)

SVG support in Cloudflare Images Cloudflare Images now supports storing and delivering SVG files. Part of Cloudflare Images

Thursday (September 22)

Regional Services Expansion Cloudflare is launching the Data Localization Suite for Japan, India and Australia. Enterprise

API Endpoint Management and Metrics are now GA API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints. Enterprise

Cloudflare Zaraz supports Managed Components and DLP to make third-party tools private Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz. Available on all plans