Secure private networking for everyone: users, nodes, agents, Workers — introducing Cloudflare Mesh

10 min read

AI agents have changed how teams think about private network access. Your coding agent needs to query a staging database. Your production agent needs to call an internal API. Your personal AI assistant needs to reach a service running on your home network. The clients are no longer just humans or services. They're agents , running autonomously, making requests you didn't explicitly approve, against infrastructure you need to keep secure.

Each of these workflows has the same underlying problem: agents need to reach private resources, but the tools for doing that were built for humans, not autonomous software. VPNs require interactive login. SSH tunnels require manual setup. Exposing services publicly is a security risk. And none of these approaches give you visibility into what the agent is actually doing once it's connected.

Today, we're introducing Cloudflare Mesh to connect your private networks together and provide secure access for your agents. We're also integrating Mesh with Cloudflare Developer Platform so that Workers , Durable Objects , and agents built with the Agents SDK can reach your private infrastructure directly.

If you’re using Cloudflare One’s SASE and Zero Trust suite , you already have access to Mesh. You don’t need a new technology paradigm to secure agentic workloads. You need a SASE that was built for the agentic era, and that’s Cloudflare One. Cloudflare Mesh is a new experience with a simpler setup that leverages the on-ramps you’re already familiar with: WARP Connector (now called a Cloudflare Mesh node) and WARP Client (now called Cloudflare One Client). Together, these create a private network for human, developer, and agent traffic. Mesh is directly integrated into your existing Cloudflare One deployment. Your existing Gateway policies, Access rules, and device posture checks apply to Mesh traffic automatically.

If you're a developer who just wants private networking for your agents, services, and team, Mesh is where you start. Set it up in minutes, connect your networks, and secure your traffic. And because Mesh runs on the Cloudflare One platform, you can grow into more advanced capabilities over time: Gateway network, DNS, and HTTP policies for fine-grained traffic control, Access for Infrastructure for SSH and RDP session management, Browser Isolation for safe web access, DLP to prevent sensitive data from leaving your network, and CASB for SaaS security. You won’t have to plan for all of this on day one. You just don't have to migrate when you need it.

New agentic workflows

Private networking has always been about connecting clients to resources — SSH into a server, query a database, access an internal API. What's changed is who the clients are. A year ago, the answer was your developers and your services. Today, it's increasingly your agents.

This isn't theoretical. Look at the ecosystem: the explosion of MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers providing tool access, coding agents that need to read from private repos and databases, personal assistants running on home hardware. Each of these patterns assumes the agent can reach the resources it needs. When those resources are isolated in private networks, the agent is stuck.

This creates three workflows that are hard to secure today:

Accessing a personal agent from a mobile device. You're running OpenClaw on a Mac mini at home. You want to reach it from your phone, your laptop at a coffee shop, or your work machine. But exposing it to the public Internet (even behind a password) can leave some gaps exposed. Your agent has shell access, file system access, and network access to your home network. One misconfiguration and anyone can reach it. Letting a coding agent access your staging environment. You're using Claude Code, Cursor, or Codex on your laptop. You ask it to check deployment status, query analytics from a staging database, or read from an internal object store. But those services live in a private cloud VPC, so your agent can't reach them without exposing them to the Internet or tunneling your entire laptop into the VPC. Connecting deployed agents to private services. You're building agents into your product using the Agents SDK on Cloudflare Workers. Those agents need to call internal APIs, query databases, and access services that aren't on the public Internet. They need private access, but with scoped permissions, audit trails, and no credential leakage.

Cloudflare Mesh: one private network for users, nodes, and agents

Cloudflare Mesh is developer-friendly private networking. One lightweight connector, one binary, connects everything: your personal devices, your remote servers, your user endpoints. You don't need to install separate tools for each pattern. One connector on your network, and every access pattern works.

Once connected, devices in your private network can talk to each other over private IPs, routed through Cloudflare’s global network across 330+ cities giving you better reliability and control over your network.

Now, with Mesh, a single solution can solve all of the agent scenarios we mentioned above:

With Cloudflare One Client for iOS on your phone, you can securely connect your mobile devices to your local Mac mini running OpenClaw via a Mesh private network.

With Cloudflare One Client for macOS on your laptop, you can connect your laptop to your private network so your coding agents can reach staging databases or APIs and query them.

With Mesh nodes on your Linux servers, you can connect VPCs in external clouds together, letting agents access resources and MCPs in external private networks.

Because Mesh is powered by Cloudflare One Client , every connection inherits the security controls of the Cloudflare One platform. Gateway policies apply to Mesh traffic. Device posture checks validate connecting devices. DNS filtering catches suspicious lookups. You get this without additional configuration: the same policies that protect your human traffic protect your agent traffic.

Choosing between Mesh and Tunnel

With the introduction of Mesh, you might ask: when should I use Mesh instead of Tunnel? Both connect external networks privately to Cloudflare, but they serve different purposes. Cloudflare Tunnel is the ideal solution for unidirectional traffic, where Cloudflare proxies the traffic from the edge to specific private services (like a web server or a database).

Cloudflare Mesh, on the other hand, provides a full bidirectional, many-to-many network. Every device and node on your Mesh can access one another using their private IPs. An application or agent running in your network can discover and access any other resource on the Mesh without each resource needing its own Tunnel.

Using the power of Cloudflare’s network

Cloudflare Mesh gives you the benefits of a mesh network (resiliency, high scalability, low latency and high performance), but, by routing everything through Cloudflare, it resolves a key challenge of mesh networks: NAT traversal.

Most of the Internet is behind NAT (Network Address Translation). This mechanism allows an entire local network of devices to share a single public IP address by mapping traffic between public headers and private internal addresses. When two devices are behind NAT, direct connections can fail and traffic has to fall back to relay servers. If your relay infrastructure has limited points of presence, a meaningful fraction of your traffic hits those relays, adding latency and reducing reliability. And while it can be possible to self-host your own relay servers to compensate, that means taking on the burden of managing additional infrastructure just to connect your existing network.

Cloudflare Mesh takes a different approach. All Mesh traffic routes through Cloudflare's global network, the same infrastructure that serves traffic for some of the largest websites of the Internet. For cross-region or multi-cloud traffic, this consistently beats public Internet routing. There's no degraded fallback path, because the Cloudflare edge is the path.

Routing through Cloudflare also means every packet passes through Cloudflare's security stack. This is the key advantage of building Mesh on the Cloudflare One platform: security isn't a separate product you bolt on later. And by leveraging this same global backbone, we can provide these core pillars to every team from day one:

50 nodes and 50 users free. Your whole team and your whole staging environment on one private network, included with every Cloudflare account.

Global edge routing. 330+ cities, optimized backbone routing. No relay servers with limited points of presence. No degraded fallback paths.

Security controls from day one. Mesh runs on Cloudflare One. Gateway policies, DNS filtering, DLP, traffic inspection, and device posture checks are all available on the same platform. Start with simple private connectivity. Turn on Gateway policies when you need traffic filtering. Enable Access for Infrastructure when you need session-level controls for SSH and RDP. Add DLP when you need to prevent sensitive data from leaving your network. Every capability is one toggle away.

High availability. Create a Mesh node with high availability enabled and spin up multiple connectors using the same token in active-passive mode. They advertise the same IP routes, so if one goes down, traffic fails over automatically.

Integrated with the Developer Platform with Workers VPC

Mesh connects your agents and resources across external clouds, but you also need to be able to connect from your agents built on Workers with Agents SDK as well. To enable this, we’ve extended Workers VPC to make your entire Mesh network accessible to Workers and Durable Objects.

That means that you can connect to your Cloudflare Mesh network from Workers, making the entire network accessible from a single binding’s fetch() call. This complements Workers VPC’s existing support for Cloudflare Tunnel, giving you more choice over how you want to secure your networks. Now, you can specify entire networks that you want to connect to in your wrangler.jsonc file. To bind to your Mesh network, use the cf1:network reserved keyword that binds to the Mesh network of your account:

"vpc_networks": [ { "binding": "MESH", "network_id": "cf1:network", "remote": true }, { "binding": "AWS_VPC", "tunnel_id": "350fd307-...", "remote": true } ]

Then, you can use it within your Worker or agent code:

export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { // Reach any internal host on your Mesh, no pre-registration required const apiResponse = await env.MESH.fetch("http://10.0.1.50/api/data"); // Internal hostname resolved via tunnel's private DNS resolver const dbResponse = await env.AWS_VPC.fetch("http://internal-db.corp.local:5432"); return new Response(await apiResponse.text()); }, };

By connecting the Developer Platform to your Mesh networks, you can build Workers that have secure access to your private databases, internal APIs and MCPs, allowing you to build cross-cloud agents and MCPs that provide agentic capabilities to your app. But it also opens up a world where agents can autonomously observe your entire stack end-to-end, cross-reference logs and suggest optimizations in real-time.

How it all fits together

Together, Cloudflare Mesh, Workers VPC, and the Agents SDK provide a unified private network for your agents that spans both Cloudflare and your external clouds. We’ve merged connectivity and compute so your agents can securely reach the resources they need, wherever they live, across the globe.

Mesh nodes are your servers, VMs, and containers. They run a headless version of Cloudflare One Client and get a Mesh IP. Services talk to services over private IPs, bidirectionally, routed through Cloudflare's edge.

Devices are your laptops and phones. They run the Cloudflare One Client and reach Mesh nodes directly: SSH, database queries, API calls, all over private IPs. Your local coding agents use this connection to access private resources.

Agents on Workers reach private services through Workers VPC Network bindings. They get scoped access to entire networks, mediated by MCP. The network enforces what the agent can reach. The MCP server enforces what the agent can do.

What’s next

The current version of Mesh provides the foundation for secure, unified connectivity. But as agentic workflows become more complex, we’re focused on moving beyond simple connectivity toward a network that is more intuitive to manage and more granularly aware of who, or what, is talking to your services. Here is what we are building for the rest of the year.

Hostname routing

We're extending Cloudflare Tunnel's hostname routing to Mesh this summer. Your Mesh nodes will be able to attract traffic for private hostnames like wiki.local or api.staging.internal , without you having to manage IP lists or worry about how those hostnames resolve on the Cloudflare edge. Route traffic to services by name, not by IP. If your infrastructure uses dynamic IPs, auto-scaling groups, or ephemeral containers, this removes an entire class of routing headaches.

Mesh DNS

Today, you reach Mesh nodes by their Mesh IPs: ssh 100.64.0.5 . That works, but it's not how you think about your infrastructure. You think in names: postgres-staging , api-prod , nikitas-openclaw .

Later this year we're building Mesh DNS so that every node and device that joins your Mesh automatically gets a routable internal hostname. No DNS configuration or manual records. Add a node named postgres-staging , and postgres-staging.mesh resolves to the right Mesh IP from any device on your Mesh.

Combined with hostname routing, you'll be able to ssh postgres-staging.mesh or curl http://api-prod.mesh:3000/health without ever knowing or managing an IP address.

Identity-aware routing

Today, Mesh nodes authenticate to the Cloudflare edge, but they share an identity at the network layer. Devices authenticate with user identity via the Cloudflare One Client, but nodes don't yet carry distinct, routable identities that Gateway policies can differentiate.

We want to change that. The goal is identity-aware routing for Mesh, where each node, each device, and eventually each agent gets a distinct identity that policies can evaluate. Instead of writing rules based on IP ranges, you write rules based on who or what is connecting.

This matters most for agents. Today, when an agent running on Workers calls a tool through a VPC binding, the target service sees a Worker making a request. It doesn't know which agent is calling, who authorized it, or what scope was granted. On the Mesh side, when a local coding agent on your laptop reaches a staging service, Gateway sees your device identity but not the agent's.

We're working toward a model where agents carry their own identity through the network:

Principal / Sponsor: The human who authorized the action (Nikita from the platform team)

Agent: The AI system performing it (the deployment assistant, session #abc123)

Scope: What the agent is allowed to do (read deployments, trigger rollbacks, nothing else)

This would let you write policies like: reads from Nikita's agents are allowed, but writes require Nikita directly. Agent traffic can be filtered independently from human traffic. An agent's network access can be revoked without touching Nikita's.

The infrastructure for this is in place. Mesh nodes provision with per-node tokens, devices authenticate with per-user identity, and Workers VPC bindings scope per-service access. The missing piece is making these identities visible to the policy layer so Gateway can make routing and access decisions based on them. That's what we're building.

Mesh in containers

Today, Mesh nodes run on VMs and bare-metal Linux servers. But modern infrastructure increasingly runs in containers: Kubernetes pods, Docker Compose stacks, ephemeral CI/CD runners. We're building a Mesh Docker image that lets you add a Mesh node to any containerized environment.

This means you'll be able to include a Mesh sidecar in your Docker Compose stack and give every service in that stack private network access. A microservice running in a container in your staging cluster could reach a database in your production VPC over Mesh, without either service needing a public endpoint.

It is also useful for CI/CD pipelines that can access private infrastructure during builds and tests: your GitHub Actions runner pulls the Mesh container image, joins your network, runs integration tests against your staging environment, and tears down. All without VPN credentials to manage or persistent tunnels to maintain: the node disappears when the container exits.

We expect the Mesh Docker image to be available later this year.

Get started

While we continue to evolve these identity and routing capabilities, the foundation for secure, unified networking is available today. You can start bridging your clouds and securing your agents in just a few minutes.

Get started Cloudflare Mesh: Head to Networking > Mesh in the Cloudflare dashboard . Free for up to 50 nodes and 50 users.

Build agents with Agents SDK and Workers VPC: Install the Agents SDK (`npm i agents`), follow the Workers VPC quickstart , and build a remote MCP server with private backend access.

Already on Cloudflare One? Mesh works with your existing setup. Your Gateway policies, device posture checks, and access rules apply to Mesh traffic automatically. See the Mesh documentation to add your first node.