Cloudflare + WHMCS: faster websites for your customers

Update, Nov, 9, 2022: plugin support is discontinued for WHMCS.

We’re at the cPanel Conference in Denver this week, so feel free to drop by our booth and say hello. It’s a great opportunity to connect with our partners and better understand their needs. We’re always trying to streamline our partners’ user experience, and we thought it would be a fitting time to walk through our recently updated WHMCS integration.

CloudFlare’s WHMCS 6.0 plugin lets hosting providers and registrars extend all the benefits of CloudFlare directly to their customers. You can offer your entire user base a global CDN with 62 points of presence, automatic web content optimization, basic DDoS protection, reputation-based threat protection, and much more with virtually no extra work.

These benefits are seamlessly integrated into your WHMCS client. All your customers need to do is click a button, and a new CloudFlare account will be configured for them.

While signing up for an account on www.cloudflare.com only takes a few minutes, users do need to point the relevant DNS records to CloudFlare’s nameservers. Offerring a one-click solution via our WHMCS integration is a great opportunity for hosting providers and registrars to streamline the process for their customers.

Universal SSL with WHMCS

CloudFlare’s Universal SSL offering provides free SSL encryption to all customers on its network. However, as a partner, Universal SSL is only available with full DNS integration (opposed to CNAME integration). Our WHMCS module comes with full DNS integration built-in, making it the fastest way to get up and running with Universal SSL.

So, in addition to the performance and basic security benefits of CloudFlare, you can also offer free SSL encryption to all of your customers.

Getting started

Becoming a partner means you can offer your customers faster and more secure websites than providers that don’t have a CloudFlare integration.

To integrate CloudFlare into your WHMCS solution, start by visiting our partners page and telling us a little bit about your company. We’ll provide an API key that you can use to install our WHMCS module. For technical questions related to our integrations, please email us at [email protected].