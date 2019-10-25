Tales from the Crypt(o team)

2 min read

Halloween season is upon us. This week we're sharing a series of blog posts about work being done at Cloudflare involving cryptography, one of the spookiest technologies around.

A long-term mission

Cryptography is one of the most powerful technological tools we have, and Cloudflare has been at the forefront of using cryptography to help build a better Internet. Of course, we haven’t been alone on this journey. Making meaningful changes to the way the Internet works requires time, effort, experimentation, momentum, and willing partners. Cloudflare has been involved with several multi-year efforts to leverage cryptography to help make the Internet better.

Here are some highlights to expect this week:

The milestones we’re sharing this week would not be possible without partnerships with companies, universities, and individuals working in good faith to help build a better Internet together. Hopefully, this week provides a fun peek into the future of the Internet.