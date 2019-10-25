Tales from the Crypt(o team)

Halloween season is upon us. This week we’re sharing a series of blog posts about work being done at Cloudflare involving cryptography, one of the spookiest technologies around. So subscribe to this blog and come back every day for tricks, treats, and deep technical content.
A long-term mission
Cryptography is one of the most powerful technological tools we have, and Cloudflare has been at the forefront of using cryptography to help build a better Internet. Of course, we haven’t been alone on this journey. Making meaningful changes to the way the Internet works requires time, effort, experimentation, momentum, and willing partners. Cloudflare has been involved with several multi-year efforts to leverage cryptography to help make the Internet better.
Here are some highlights to expect this week:
- We’re renewing Cloudflare’s commitment to privacy-enhancing technologies by sharing some of the recent work being done on Privacy Pass: Supporting the latest version of the Privacy Pass Protocol
- We’re helping forge a path to a quantum-safe Internet by sharing some of the results of the Post-quantum Cryptography experiment: The TLS Post-Quantum Experiment
- We’re sharing the rust-based software we use to power time.cloudflare.com: Announcing cfnts: Cloudflare's implementation of NTS in Rust
- We’re doing a deep dive into the technical details of Encrypted DNS: DNS Encryption Explained
- We’re announcing support for a new technique we developed with industry partners to help keep TLS private keys more secure: Delegated Credentials for TLS, and how we're keeping keys safe from memory disclosure attacks: Going Keyless Everywhere
The milestones we’re sharing this week would not be possible without partnerships with companies, universities, and individuals working in good faith to help build a better Internet together. Hopefully, this week provides a fun peek into the future of the Internet.