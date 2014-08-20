Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Patching a WHMCS zero day on day zero

10/03/2013

1 min read

A critical zero-day vulnerability was published today affecting any hosting provider using WHMCS. As part of building a safer web, CloudFlare has added a ruleset to our Web Application Firewall (WAF) to block the published attack vector. Hosting partners running their WHMCS behind CloudFlare's WAF can enable the WHMCS Ruleset and implement best practices to be fully protected from the attack. 

Our friends at WHMCS quickly published a patch here: blog.whmcs.com/?t=79427

CloudFlare recommends applying the patch for your current version of WHMCS or updating WHMCS to version 5.2.8 to close this vulnerability.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
VulnerabilitiesDDoSWAF

Follow on X

Dane Knecht|@dok2001
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts