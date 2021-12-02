Get notified when your site is under attack

4 min read

Our core application security features such as the WAF, firewall rules and rate limiting help keep millions of Internet properties safe. They all do so quietly without generating any notifications when attack traffic is blocked, as our focus has always been to stop malicious requests first and foremost.

Today, we are happy to announce a big step in that direction. Business and Enterprise customers can now set up proactive alerts whenever we observe a spike in firewall related events indicating a likely ongoing attack.

Alerts can be configured via email, PagerDuty or webhooks, allowing for flexible integrations across many systems.

You can find and set up the new alert types under the notifications tab in your Cloudflare account.

What Notifications are available?

Two new notification types have been added to the platform.

Security Events Alert

This notification can be set up on Business and Enterprise zones, and will alert on any spike of firewall related events across all products and services. You will receive the alert within two hours of the attack being mitigated.

Advanced Security Events Alert

This notification can be set up on Enterprise zones only. It allows you to filter on the exact security service you are interested in monitoring and different notifications can be set up for different services as necessary. The alert will fire within five minutes of the attack being mitigated.

Alerting on Application Security Anomalies

We’ve previously blogged about how accurately calculating anomalies in time series data sets is hard. Simple threshold alerting — “notify me if there are more than X events” — doesn’t work well. It takes a lot of work to tune the specific thresholds to be accurate, and even then you’re still likely to end up with false positives or missed events.

For Origin Error Rate notifications, we leaned on the methodology outlined in the Google SRE Handbook for alerting based on Service Level Objectives (SLOs). However, SLO alerting assumes that there is an established baseline. We know exactly what percentage of responses from your origin are “allowed” to be errors before something is definitely wrong. We don’t know what that percentage is for Firewall events. For example, Internet properties with many Firewall rules are more likely to have more Firewall events than Internet properties with few Firewall rules.

Instead of using SLO based alerting for Security Event notifications, we’re using Z-score calculations. The z-score methodology calculates how many standard deviations away from the mean a certain data point is. For Security Event notifications we can take the mean number of Firewall events for each distinct Internet property as the effective “baseline”, and compare the current number of Firewall events to see if there is a significant spike.

In this first iteration, a z-score threshold of 3.5 has been configured in the system and will be adjusted based on customer feedback. You can read more about the system in our WAF developer docs.

Getting started with Application Security Event notifications

To configure these notifications, navigate to the Notifications tab of the dashboard and click “Add”. Select Security Events Alert or Advanced Security Events Alert.

As with all Cloudflare notifications, you’re able to name and describe your notification, and choose how you want to be notified. From there, you can select which domains you want to monitor.

For Advanced Security Event notifications, you can also select which services the notification should monitor. The log value in Firewall Event logs for each relevant service is also displayed in the event you are integrating directly with Cloudflare logs and wish to filter relevant events in your existing SIEMs.

Once the notifications have been set up, you can rely on Cloudflare to warn you whenever an anomaly is detected. An example email notification is shown below:

The alert provides details on the service detecting the events (in this case the WAF), the timestamp and the affected zone. A link is provided that will direct you to the Firewall Events dashboard filtered on the correct service and time range.

The first of many alerts!

We are looking forward to customers setting up their notifications, so they can stay on top of any malicious activity affecting their applications.

This is just the first step of many towards building a much more comprehensive suite of notifications and incident management systems directly embedded in the Cloudflare dashboard. We look forward to posting feature improvements to our application security alert system in the near future.