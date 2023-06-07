Cloudflare Area 1 earns SOC 2 report

2 min read

Cloudflare Area 1 is a cloud-native email security service that identifies and blocks attacks before they hit user inboxes, enabling more effective protection against spear phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and other advanced threats. Cloudflare Area 1 is part of the Cloudflare Zero Trust platform and an essential component of a modern security and compliance strategy, helping organizations to reduce their attackers surface, detect and respond to threats faster, and improve compliance with industry regulations and security standards.

This announcement is another step in our commitment to remaining strong in our security posture.

Our SOC 2 Journey

Many customers want assurance that the sensitive information they send to us can be kept safe. One of the best ways to provide this assurance is a SOC 2 Type II report. We decided to obtain the report as it is the best way for us to demonstrate the controls we have in place to keep Cloudflare Area 1 and its infrastructure secure and available.

Cloudflare Area 1’s SOC 2 Type II report covers a 3 month period from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023. Our auditors assessed the operating effectiveness of the 70 controls we’ve implemented to meet the Trust Services Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, and Availability.

We anticipate that the next ask from our customers will be for a SOC 2 Type II report that covers a longer reporting period, so we’ve decided to expand our scope for the Cloudflare Global Cloud Platform SOC 2 Type II report to be inclusive of Cloudflare Area 1 later on this year.

We are thrilled to reach this milestone and will continue to stay committed to be one of the most trusted platforms.

For a copy of Cloudflare Area 1’s SOC 2 Type II report, existing customers can obtain one through the Cloudflare Dashboard; new customers may also request a copy from your sales representative. For the latest information about our certifications and reports, please visit our Trust Hub.