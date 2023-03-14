Zero Trust security with Ping Identity and Cloudflare Access

3 min read

In today's digital landscape, traditional perimeter based security models are no longer enough to protect sensitive data and applications. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, it's essential to adopt a security approach that assumes that all access is unauthorized, rather than relying on network perimeter-based security.

Zero Trust is a security model that requires all users and devices to be authenticated and authorized before being granted access to applications and data. This approach offers a comprehensive security solution that is particularly effective in today's distributed and cloud-based environments. In this context, Cloudflare Access and Ping Identity offer a powerful solution for organizations looking to implement Zero Trust security controls to protect their applications and data.

Enforcing strong authentication and access controls

Web applications provide businesses with enhanced scalability, flexibility, and cost savings, but they can also create vulnerabilities that malicious actors can exploit. Ping Identity and Cloudflare Access can be used together to secure applications by enforcing strong authentication and access controls.

One of the key features of Ping Identity is its ability to provide single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, allowing users to log in once and be granted access to all applications they are authorized to use. This feature streamlines the authentication process, reducing the risk of password fatigue and making it easier for organizations to manage access to multiple applications.

Cloudflare Access, on the other hand, provides Zero Trust access to applications, ensuring that only authorized users can access sensitive information. With Cloudflare Access, policies can be easily created and managed in one place, making it easier to ensure clear and consistent policy enforcement across all applications. Policies can include specific types of MFA, device posture and even custom logic.

Securing custom applications with Access and Ping

Legacy applications pose a significant security risk to organizations as they may contain vulnerabilities that are no longer patched or updated. However, businesses can use Cloudflare and Ping Identity to help secure legacy applications and reduce the risk of cyberattacks.

Legacy applications may not support modern authentication methods, such as SAML or OIDC, which makes security controls like MFA easier to enforce, making them vulnerable to unauthorized access. By integrating Ping Identity with Cloudflare Access, businesses can enforce MFA and SSO for users accessing legacy applications. This can help ensure that only authorized users have access to sensitive data and reduce the risk of credential theft and account takeover.

For example, many organizations have legacy applications that lack modern security features like MFA or SSO. This is because direct code modifications were previously required to implement modern security features. Code modifications of legacy applications can be risky, difficult or even impossible in some situations. By integrating these applications with Ping Identity and Cloudflare Access, organizations can enforce stronger security controls, making it harder for unauthorized users to gain access to sensitive information. All while not requiring underlying changes to the application itself.

Full integration support for PingOne and PingFederate customers

We are excited to announce that Cloudflare is now offering full integration support for PingOne customers. This means that Ping Identity customers can now easily integrate their identity management solutions with Cloudflare Access to provide a comprehensive security solution for their applications.

User and group synchronization via SCIM

In addition to this announcement, we are also excited to share our plans to add user and group synchronization via SCIM in the near future. This will allow organizations to easily synchronize user and group data between Ping Identity and Cloudflare Access, streamlining access management and improving the overall user experience.

“A cloud-native Zero Trust security model has become an absolute necessity as enterprises continue to adopt a cloud-first strategy. Cloudflare and Ping Identity have robust product integrations in place to help security and IT leaders prevent attacks proactively and increase alignment with zero trust best practices.”

– Loren Russon, SVP of Product & Technology, Ping Identity

A powerful solution for Zero Trust security controls

We believe that these integrations will provide a powerful solution for organizations looking to implement Zero Trust security controls to protect their applications and data. By combining Ping Identity's identity management capabilities with Cloudflare Access's Zero Trust access controls and MFA capabilities, organizations can ensure that only authorized users are granted access to sensitive information. This approach provides a comprehensive security solution that is particularly effective in today's distributed and cloud-based environments.

We look forward to continuing to improve our integration capabilities with Ping Identity and other identity management solutions, to provide organizations with the best possible security solution for their applications and data.