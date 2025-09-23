Cloudflare Confidence Scorecards - making AI safer for the Internet

5 min read

Security and IT teams face an impossible balancing act: Employees are adopting AI tools every day, but each tool carries unique risks tied to compliance, data privacy, and security practices. Employees using these tools without seeking prior approval leads to a new type of Shadow IT which is referred to as Shadow AI . Preventing Shadow AI requires manually vetting each AI application to determine whether it should be approved or disapproved. This isn’t scalable. And blanket bans of AI applications will only drive AI usage deeper underground, making it harder to secure.

That’s why today we are launching Cloudflare Application Confidence Scorecards. This is part of our new suite of AI Security features within the Cloudflare One SASE platform. These scores bring scale and automation to the labor- and time-intensive task of evaluating generative AI and SaaS applications one by one. Instead of spending hours trying to find AI applications’ compliance certifications or data-handling practices, evaluators get a clear score that reflects an application’s safety and trustworthiness. With that signal, decision makers within organizations can confidently set policies or apply guardrails where needed, and block risky tools so their organizations can embrace innovation without compromising security.

Our Cloudflare Application Confidence Scorecards rate both AI-powered applications on a number of factors, including whether they’ve achieved industry-recognized certifications, follow certain data management and security measures, and the maturity level of the company. Meanwhile, amongst other considerations, our Generative AI confidence score awards higher scores to AI models that provide system cards that describe testing for bias, ethics, and safety considerations, and that do not train on user inputs. We hope our emphasis on privacy, security, and safety helps drive safer and more secure AI for everyone.

Rapid increase in Shadow AI

Over the last decade, SaaS adoption has reshaped how businesses work. Employees can now pick up a new tool in minutes with nothing more than a credit card or free trial link. Now with the growth of generative AI, entire workflows are moving outside corporate oversight. From writing assistants to image generators, employees are relying on these tools daily, without knowing whether they comply with corporate or regulatory requirements.

The risks of these tools are wide-ranging. Sensitive data can be stored or transmitted outside of company controls. Tools may lack certifications such as SOC2 or ISO 27001. Many providers retain user data indefinitely or use it to train external models. Others face financial or operational instability that could disrupt your business if they go bankrupt or suffer a breach. Models can produce biased outputs that can introduce compliance risks or lead to erroneous business decisions. Security leaders tell us they cannot keep up with auditing every new application.

We score them for you, at scale

In order to make this effective, we needed two things: a rubric that could judge AI and SaaS applications, and then a mechanism to scalably score all those applications. Here’s how we did it.

How the rubric works

The Application Posture Score (5 points) evaluates a SaaS provider across five major categories:

Security and Privacy Compliance (1.2 points): Credit for SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, which signal operational maturity.

Data Management Practices (1 point): Retention windows and whether the provider shares data with third parties. Shorter retention and no sharing earns the highest marks.

Security Controls (1 point): Support for MFA, SSO, TLS 1.3, role-based access, and session monitoring. These are the table stakes of modern SaaS security.

Security Reports and Incident History (1 point): Availability of a trust or security page, bug bounty program, and incident response transparency. A recent material breach results in a full deduction.

Financial Stability (.8 points): Public companies and heavily capitalized providers score highest, while startups with less funding or firms in distress score lower.

The Gen-AI Posture Score (5 points) evaluates AI-specific risks:

Compliance (1 point): Presence of the ISO 42001 certification for AI management systems.

Deployment Security Model (1 point): Whether access is authenticated and rate-limited or left publicly exposed.

System Card (1 point): Publication of a model or system card that documents evaluations of safety, bias, and risk.

Training Data Governance (2 points): Whether user data is explicitly excluded from model training or if there are available controls allowing opt-in/opt-out of training user data.

Together, these scores give a transparent view of how much confidence you can place in a provider.

How we score at scale

In the same way it’s not scalable for you to stay on top of every new AI and SaaS tool being created, our team quickly realized that we too would have the same problem. AI applications are being spun up so quickly that trying to keep pace manually would require a large team of people.

We knew we had to build a methodology to do it automatically, so we designed infrastructure that can crawl the Internet to answer the rubric questions at scale. We built a system that scrapes public trust centers, privacy policies, security pages, and compliance documents. Large language models parse those documents to identify relevant answers, but we also hardened the process to resist hallucinations by requiring source validation and structured extraction.

Every score produced by automation is then reviewed and audited by Cloudflare analysts before it goes live in the Application Library. This combination of automated crawling/extraction and human validation makes sure that the scores are both comprehensive and trustworthy.

We make it easy to act on it

Confidence scores are built directly into the Application Library, making them actionable from day one. When you click on a score in your Cloudflare dashboard, you will see a detailed breakdown of how the app performed across each dimension of the rubric. Scores update as vendors improve their security and compliance, giving you a live view instead of a static report.

This approach makes life easier for every stakeholder. IT and security teams can spot high-risk tools at a glance. Procurement Governance Risk & Compliance teams can accelerate vendor reviews while developers and employees can make smarter choices without waiting weeks for approvals.

And it’s getting even better

Visibility is just the start. Soon, these scores will also drive enforcement across your Cloudflare One environment. You will be able to use Gateway to block or warn employees about low-scoring apps or tie DLP policies directly to confidence scores. That way untrusted AI and SaaS providers never become a backdoor for sensitive information.

By embedding scores into both visibility and enforcement, we are turning them into a tool for keeping your corporate environment safer.

Interested in these scores?

Cloudflare Application Confidence Scorecards are now live in the Application Library. You can explore them today in the Cloudflare dashboard, use them to evaluate the tools your teams rely on, and soon enforce policies across the Cloudflare Zero Trust platform.

This is one more step in our mission to make the Internet safer, faster, and more reliable not just for networks, but for the applications and AI tools that power modern work.

If you are a Cloudflare customer you can check out the Application Library , explore the confidence scores, and let us know what you think. And if you’re not — fear not! — application scores are freely available to all users, including free. You can get started by simply creating a free account — and seeing these scores yourself.