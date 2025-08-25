Unmasking the Unseen: Your Guide to Taming Shadow AI with Cloudflare One

8 min read

The digital landscape of corporate environments has always been a battleground between efficiency and security. For years, this played out in the form of " Shadow IT " — employees using unsanctioned laptops or cloud services to get their jobs done faster. Security teams became masters at hunting these rogue systems, setting up firewalls and policies to bring order to the chaos.

But the new frontier is different, and arguably far more subtle and dangerous.

Imagine a team of engineers, deep into the development of a groundbreaking new product. They're on a tight deadline, and a junior engineer, trying to optimize his workflow, pastes a snippet of a proprietary algorithm into a popular public AI chatbot, asking it to refactor the code for better performance. The tool quickly returns the revised code, and the engineer, pleased with the result, checks it in. What they don't realize is that their query, and the snippet of code, is now part of the AI service’s training data, or perhaps logged and stored by the provider. Without anyone noticing, a critical piece of the company's intellectual property has just been sent outside the organization's control, a silent and unmonitored data leak.

This isn't a hypothetical scenario. It's the new reality. Employees, empowered by these incredibly powerful AI tools, are now using them for everything from summarizing confidential documents to generating marketing copy and, yes, even writing code. The data leaving the company in these interactions is often invisible to traditional security tools, which were never built to understand the nuances of a browser tab interacting with a large language model. This quiet, unmanaged usage is "Shadow AI," and it represents a new, high-stakes security blind spot.

To combat this, we need a new approach—one that provides visibility into this new class of applications and gives security teams the control they need, without impeding the innovation that makes these tools so valuable.

Shadow AI reporting

This is where the Cloudflare Shadow IT Report comes in. It’s not a list of threats to be blocked, but rather a visibility and analytics tool designed to help you understand the problem before it becomes a crisis. Instead of relying on guesswork or trying to manually hunt down every unsanctioned application, Cloudflare One customers can use the insights from their traffic to gain a clear, data-driven picture of their organization's application usage.

The report provides a detailed, categorized view of your application activity, and is easily narrowed down to AI activity. We’ve leveraged our network and threat intelligence capabilities to identify and classify AI services, identifying general-purpose models like ChatGPT, code-generation assistants like GitHub Copilot, and specialized tools used for marketing, data analysis, or other content creation, like Leonardo.ai. This granular view allows security teams to see not just that an employee is using an AI app, but which AI app, and what users are accessing it.

How we built it

Sharp eyed users may have noticed that we’ve had a shadow IT feature for a while — so what changed? While Cloudflare Gateway, our secure web gateway (SWG) , has recorded some of this data for some time, users have wanted deeper insights and reporting into their organization's application usage. Cloudflare Gateway processes hundreds of millions of rows of app usage data for our biggest users daily, and that scale was causing issues with queries into larger time windows. Additionally, the original implementation lacked the filtering and customization capabilities to properly investigate the usage of AI applications. We knew this was information that our customers loved, but we weren’t doing a good enough job of showing it to them.

Solving this was a cross-team effort requiring a complete overhaul by our analytics and reporting engineers. You may have seen our work recently in this July 2025 blog post detailing how we adopted TimescaleDB to support our analytics platform, unlocking our analytics, allowing us to aggregate and compress long term data to drastically improve query performance. This solves the issue we originally faced around our scale, letting our biggest customers query their data for long time periods. Our crawler collects the original HTTP traffic data from Gateway, which we store into a Timescale database.

Once the data are in our database, we built specific, materialized views in our database around the Shadow IT and AI use case to support analytics for this feature. Whereas the existing HTTP analytics we built are centered around the HTTP requests on an account, these specific views are centered around the information relevant to applications, for example: Which of my users are going to unapproved applications? How much bandwidth are they consuming? Is there an end-user in an unexpected geographical location interacting with an unreviewed application? What devices are using the most bandwidth?

Over the past year, the team has defined a set framework for the analytics we surface. Our timeseries graphs and top-n graphs are all filterable by duration and the relevant data points shown, allowing users to drill down to specific data points and see the details of their corporate traffic. We overhauled Shadow IT by examining the data we had and researching how AI applications were presenting visibility challenges for customers. From there we leveraged our existing framework and built the Shadow IT dashboard. This delivered the application-level visibility that we know our customers needed.

How to use it

1. Proxy your traffic with Gateway

The core of the system is Cloudflare Gateway, an in-line filter and proxy for all your organization's Internet traffic, regardless of where your users are. When an employee tries to access an AI application, their traffic flows through Cloudflare’s global network. Cloudflare can inspect the traffic, including the hostname, and map the traffic to our application definitions. TLS inspection is optional for Gateway customers, but it is required for ShadowIT analytics.

Interactions are logged and tied to user identity, device posture, bandwidth consumed and even the geographic location. This rich context is crucial for understanding who is using which AI tools, when, and from where.

2. Review application use

All this granular data is then presented in an our Shadow IT Report within your Cloudflare One dashboard. Simply filter for AI applications so you can:

High-Level Overview: Get an immediate sense of your organization's AI adoption. See the top AI applications in use, overall usage trends, and the volume of data being processed. This will help you identify and target your security and governance efforts.

Granular Drill-Downs: Need more detail? Click on any AI application to see specific users or groups accessing it, their usage frequency, location, and the amount of data transferred. This detail helps you pinpoint teams using AI around the company, as well as how much data is flowing to those applications.

ShadowIT analytics dashboard

3. Mark application approval statuses

We understand that not all AI tools are created equal, and your organization's comfort level will vary. The Shadow AI Report introduces a flexible framework for Application Approval Status, allowing you to formally categorize each detected AI application:

Approved: These are the AI applications that have passed your internal security vetting, comply with your policies, and are officially sanctioned for use.

Unapproved: These are the red-light applications. Perhaps they have concerning data privacy policies, a history of vulnerabilities, or simply don’t align with your business objectives.

In Review: For those gray-area applications, or newly discovered tools, this status lets your teams acknowledge their usage while conducting thorough due diligence. It buys you time to make an informed decision without immediate disruption.

Review and mark application statuses in the dashboard

4. Enforce policies

These approval statuses come alive when integrated with Cloudflare Gateway policies. This allows you to automatically enforce your AI decisions at the edge of Cloudflare’s network, ensuring consistent security for every employee, anywhere they work.

Here’s how you can translate your decisions into inline protection:

Block unapproved AI: The simplest and most direct action. Create a Gateway HTTP policy that blocks all traffic to any AI application marked as "Unapproved." This immediately shuts down risky data exfiltration.

Limit "In Review" exposure: For applications still being assessed, you might not want a hard block, but rather a soft limit on potential risks:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Cloudflare DLP inspects and analyzes traffic for indicators of sensitive data (e.g., credit card numbers, PII, internal project names, source code) and can then block the transfer. By applying DLP to "In Review" AI applications, you can prevent AI prompts containing this proprietary data, as well as notify the user why the prompt was blocked. This could have saved our poor junior engineer from their well-intended mistake..

Restrict Specific Actions: Block only file uploads allowing basic interaction but preventing mass data egress.

Isolate Risky Sessions: Route traffic for "In Review" applications through Cloudflare's Browser Isolation . Browser Isolation executes the browser session in a secure, remote container, isolating all data interactions from your corporate network. With it, you can control file uploads, clipboard actions, reduce keyboard inputs and more, reducing interaction with the application while you review it.

Audit "Approved" usage: Even for AI tools you trust, you might want to log all interactions for compliance auditing or apply specific data handling rules to ensure ongoing adherence to internal policies.

This workflow enables your team to consistently audit your organization’s AI usage and easily update policies to quickly and easily reduce security risk.

Forensics with Cloudflare Log Explorer

While the Shadow AI Report provides excellent insights, security teams often need to perform deeper forensic investigations. For these advanced scenarios, we offer Cloudflare Log Explorer .

Log Explorer allows you to store and query your Cloudflare logs directly within the Cloudflare dashboard or via API, eliminating the need to send massive log volumes to third-party SIEMs for every investigation. It provides raw, unsampled log data with full context, enabling rapid and detailed analysis.

Log Explorer customers can dive into Shadow AI logs with pre-populated SQL queries from Cloudflare Analytics , enabling deeper investigations into AI usage:

Log Search’s SQL query interface

How to investigate Shadow AI with Log Explorer:

Trace Specific User Activity: If the Shadow AI Report flags a user with high activity on an "In Review" or "Unapproved" AI app, you can jump into Log Explorer and query by user, application category, or specific AI services.

Analyze Data Exfiltration Attempts: If you have DLP policies configured, you can search for DLP matches in conjunction with AI application categories. This helps identify attempts to upload sensitive data to AI applications and pinpoint exactly what data was being transmitted.

Identify Anomalous AI Usage: The Shadow AI Report might show a spike in usage for a particular AI application. In Log Explorer, you can filter by application status (In Review or Unapproved) for a specific time range. Then, look for unusual patterns, such as a high number of requests from a single source IP address, or unexpected geographic origins, which could indicate compromised accounts or policy evasion attempts.

If AI visibility is a challenge for your organization, the Shadow AI Report is available now for Cloudflare One customers, as part of our broader shadow IT discovery capabilities. Log in to your dashboard to start regaining visibility and shaping your AI governance strategy today.

Ready to modernize how you secure access to AI apps? Reach out for a consultation with our Cloudflare One security experts about how to regain visibility and control.

Or if you’re not ready to talk to someone yet, nearly every feature in Cloudflare One is available at no cost for up to 50 users. Many of our largest enterprise customers start by exploring the products themselves on our free plan, and you can get started here .