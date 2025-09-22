Help build the future: announcing Cloudflare’s goal to hire 1,111 interns in 2026

6 min read

At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better Internet. That mission is ambitious, long-term, and requires constant innovation. But building for the future isn’t just about the technology we create — it’s also about investing in the people who will create it. That’s why today, we are incredibly excited to announce our most ambitious intern program yet: Cloudflare aims to hire as many as 1,111 interns over the course of 2026. This effort to grow our number of interns next year will happen in hub locations around the world.

Why is Cloudflare doing this?

We view internships as a vital pipeline for talent and a source of new energy and ideas. The number of our intern goal, a nod to our 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver, is intentional. It represents our deep technical roots and our focus on building foundational infrastructure for the Internet. Now, we stand at the cusp of a new technological revolution: the age of AI.

To win in this new era, we can’t just rely on established methods. We need new ways of thinking, unconstrained by the "way things have always been done." That’s why this significantly increased class of interns will have a special focus: to ramp up the creative and widespread application of AI with a fresh approach.

We want this group to challenge our assumptions. They will be tasked with looking at our customers’ needs, our products and features, our network, and our operations to find novel ways to utilize AI. How can AI make our network even smarter? How can it help our customers be more secure and efficient? How can it transform our own business processes? We believe that by empowering a large, diverse cohort of bright minds who have grown up as digital and now AI natives, we will unlock innovations we haven’t even imagined yet.

This is the exact right time to expand our intern program

Like you, we have seen numerous reports that more and more firms are capping their total headcount in favor of leaning on more AI tools, leading to downsizing their intern and new-graduate hiring . This is resulting in increased sidelining of new college graduates . But we think this misreads the moment completely, so we’re heading in the opposite direction.

While we are excited about what AI tools can help do, we have a different philosophy about their role. AI tools make great team members even better, and allow firms to set more ambitious goals. They are not replacements for new hires — but ways to multiply how new hires can contribute to a team.

The next phase of Cloudflare’s success will be driven by considerable change in almost everything we do. And although we have an amazing team, we are humble enough to realize that we don’t possess everything we need to envision and implement that radical change. We need the innovation and fresh approach of a talented new generation of leaders. And we can’t press “pause” on bringing aboard that talent.

This isn’t the first time we’ve made a counter-cultural commitment to interns. Back in the 2020, as the world faced unprecedented uncertainty, many companies made the difficult decision to scale back or cancel their internship programs. We went in the opposite direction. Believing that investing in talent was more critical than ever, we doubled the size of our intern class. We knew that these students represented the future, and abandoning them was not an option. That decision reinforced our culture of long-term thinking and our responsibility to foster emerging talent, especially during the toughest of times. And we’ve benefitted from it — some of our most promising young employees emerged from this batch.

Interns ship at Cloudflare

Interns at Cloudflare do real, meaningful work — they ship. They join active teams, and are expected to contribute to the problems that we solve everyday. Our interns don’t merely get a feel for the place and fetch coffee. This isn’t a “test drive.” We want every member of our intern program to take ownership of and conclude their time being able to point to a concrete deliverable that solved a real customer or internal problem at Cloudflare.

From day one, interns are embedded in teams across the company — from engineering and product to marketing, legal, and finance. They work alongside seasoned experts on critical projects, contributing code that ships to millions, launching marketing campaigns, and helping to shape the policies that govern the Internet. Our goal is not just to provide an internship experience; it's to provide the foundation for a career. We are committed to training the people who will one day lead our company, our industry, and the future of the Internet.

The challenges we address will vary by intern and by team. You can review examples of intern projects from last year in this post here and real, dedicated, announcements from interns who launched new technologies here and here . Some of our interns operate as if they were just one more engineer or staff member on an existing team, helping contribute to its mission. Others are tasked with more exploratory projects where we ask them to go research and prototype new ideas.

Aside from impactful project work, our internship program offers a deep dive into our culture, while providing interns with practical experience and leadership skills. They'll build a valuable professional network, from engaging in social events and coffee chats to gaining direct access to executives through exclusive Q&A sessions. Every intern is paired with a dedicated mentor, and they'll get the chance to present their final work to the entire company. By the end of the program, interns will not only have enhanced their skills but also built lasting relationships to benefit their future careers.

What do we look for in an intern?

We are looking for talented, curious, empathetic, and hard working team members who are inspired by our mission to help build a better Internet. Come with the attitude to learn, and we will handle the rest. We do not expect interns to be immediate experts in the fields they are joining. The Internet is full of enough jokes about companies posting a job for an internship and asking for ten years of work experience.

We do try to match opportunities with the applicant’s study areas and relevant skills. We want to equip our interns for success and prefer, for example, finding software engineering opportunities for computer science students or accounting opportunities for finance majors. Each internship role posted will specify any specific preferences we have for areas of study. We recognize that many students have robust portfolios, GitHub projects, or open-source contributions. We'll optimize our matching process to connect you with a relevant team where you can immediately apply your skills and elevate your work.

Thousands of candidates apply for our internships each year. We expect this expansion to increase that level of interest significantly. To help identify the kinds of builders we want to recruit, we are going to fast track engineering and other candidates who complete an assignment to build a type of AI-powered application on Cloudflare (more details on that below).

How does the internship program work?

Working in Hub Offices

As part of this program, we will only be hiring interns who can be present multiple days each week in one of our hub offices (generally 3-4 days depending on the team). Cloudflare has adopted a hybrid approach to work centered in “hub” locations around the world. The various hybrid approaches adopted by different teams are based on experimentation and their unique functions. For interns, we think it is important for new and early career team members here for a brief tenure to connect with each other as well as more senior leaders in our organization. We believe that mentorship and coaching is best done in person.

We expect to post internship opportunities in the following Cloudflare office locations:

Austin, USA

New York City, USA

San Francisco, USA

Bengaluru, India

Lisbon, Portugal

London, UK

Year Round

Our internships generally last for 12 weeks. While we plan to prioritize summer internships, we expect to hire significant numbers of interns in the spring and fall of 2026 as well.

Summer internships give students an opportunity to get experience without interrupting a school semester. The seasonal approach also makes it possible for us to create cohorts of interns who support each other on projects. That said, we know that education has changed a bit since we were in school. An increasing number of universities have developed programs for students to work with companies as part of a normal school semester, and others are more flexible in their approach to letting students choose to reduce hours or take a semester away from classwork to support an internship.

Real pay for real work

We pay our interns. This means a competitive rate that is generally akin to the prorated salary of an entry-level position. And if you have to relocate temporarily to a city where we have an office, we will give you a stipend to support your travel and housing needs. Since we expect interns at Cloudflare to contribute immediately to real problem solving, it’s only fair to pay them accordingly.

And we believe it's incredibly important to pay interns. Many long-term employment opportunities arise through internship programs, so it's unfair to limit those programs to those who can afford to relocate and work full time for little or no pay.

How to apply

Keep an eye on our career site , and specifically our internship opportunities listed here . We will start posting more internship opportunities for 2026 starting on October 15th. The intern opportunities page will link to our internship application portal that will streamline the application process. We plan to review applications in batches until all positions are filled. Our interview process will take 3-4 weeks. Want a leg up? For the Software Engineering internship, we plan to fast track review of candidates who complete an assignment to build a type of AI-powered application on Cloudflare. Submit directly with your application.

We look forward to hearing from you.