Building a better testing experience for Workflows, our durable execution engine for multi-step applications

Cloudflare Workflows is our take on "Durable Execution." They provide a serverless engine, powered by the Cloudflare Developer Platform , for building long-running, multi-step applications that persist through failures. When Workflows became generally available earlier this year, they allowed developers to orchestrate complex processes that would be difficult or impossible to manage with traditional stateless functions. Workflows handle state, retries, and long waits, allowing you to focus on your business logic.

However, complex orchestrations require robust testing to be reliable. To date, testing Workflows was a black-box process. Although you could test if a Workflow instance reached completion through an await to its status, there was no visibility into the intermediate steps. This made debugging really difficult. Did the payment processing step succeed? Did the confirmation email step receive the correct data? You couldn't be sure without inspecting external systems or logs.

Why was this necessary?

As developers ourselves, we understand the need to ensure reliable code, and we heard your feedback loud and clear: the developer experience for testing Workflows needed to be better.

The black box nature of testing was one part of the problem. Beyond that, though, the limited testing offered came at a high cost. If you added a workflow to your project, even if you weren't testing the workflow directly, you were required to disable isolated storage because we couldn't guarantee isolation between tests. Isolated storage is a vitest-pool-workers feature to guarantee that each test runs in a clean, predictable environment, free from the side effects of other tests. Being forced to have it disabled meant that state could leak between tests, leading to flaky, unpredictable, and hard-to-debug failures.

This created a difficult choice for developers building complex applications. If your project used Workers , Durable Objects , and R2 alongside Workflows, you had to either abandon isolated testing for your entire project or skip testing. This friction resulted in a poor testing experience, which in turn discouraged the adoption of Workflows. Solving this wasn't just an improvement, it was a critical step in making Workflows part of any well-tested Cloudflare application.

Introducing isolated testing for Workflows

We're introducing a new set of APIs that enable comprehensive, granular, and isolated testing for your Workflows, all running locally and offline with vitest-pool-workers , our testing framework that supports running tests in the Workers runtime workerd . This enables fast, reliable, and cheap test runs that don't depend on a network connection.

They are available through the cloudflare:test module, with @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers version 0.9.0 and above. The new test module provides two primary functions to introspect your Workflows:

introspectWorkflowInstance : useful for unit tests with known instance IDs

introspectWorkflow : useful for integration tests where IDs are typically generated dynamically.

Let's walk through a practical example.

A practical example: testing a blog moderation workflow

Imagine a simple Workflow for moderating a blog. When a user submits a comment, the Workflow requests a review from workers-ai. Based on the violation score returned, it then waits for a moderator to approve or deny the comment. If approved, it calls a step.do to publish the comment via an external API.

Testing this without our new APIs would be impossible. You'd have no direct way to simulate the step’s outcomes and simulate the moderator's approval. Now, you can mock everything.

Here’s the test code using introspectWorkflowInstance with a known instance ID:

import { env, introspectWorkflowInstance } from "cloudflare:test"; it("should mock a an ambiguous score, approve comment and complete", async () => { // CONFIG await using instance = await introspectWorkflowInstance( env.MODERATOR, "my-workflow-instance-id-123" ); await instance.modify(async (m) => { await m.mockStepResult({ name: "AI content scan" }, { violationScore: 50 }); await m.mockEvent({ type: "moderation-approval", payload: { action: "approved" }, }); await m.mockStepResult({ name: "publish comment" }, { status: "published" }); }); await env.MODERATOR.create({ id: "my-workflow-instance-id-123" }); // ASSERTIONS expect(await instance.waitForStepResult({ name: "AI content scan" })).toEqual( { violationScore: 50 } ); expect( await instance.waitForStepResult({ name: "publish comment" }) ).toEqual({ status: "published" }); await expect(instance.waitForStatus("complete")).resolves.not.toThrow(); });

This test mocks the outcomes of steps that require external API calls, such as the 'AI content scan', which calls Workers AI , and the 'publish comment' step, which calls an external blog API.

If the instance ID is not known, because you are either making a worker request that starts one/multiple Workflow instances with random generated ids, you can call introspectWorkflow(env.MY_WORKFLOW) . Here’s the test code for that scenario, where only one Workflow instance is created:

it("workflow mock a non-violation score and be successful", async () => { // CONFIG await using introspector = await introspectWorkflow(env.MODERATOR); await introspector.modifyAll(async (m) => { await m.disableSleeps(); await m.mockStepResult({ name: "AI content scan" }, { violationScore: 0 }); }); await SELF.fetch(`https://mock-worker.local/moderate`); const instances = introspector.get(); expect(instances.length).toBe(1); // ASSERTIONS const instance = instances[0]; expect(await instance.waitForStepResult({ name: "AI content scan" })).toEqual({ violationScore: 0 }); await expect(instance.waitForStatus("complete")).resolves.not.toThrow(); });

Notice how in both examples we’re calling the introspectors with await using - this is the Explicit Resource Management syntax from modern JavaScript. It is crucial here because when the introspector objects go out of scope at the end of the test, its disposal method is automatically called. This is how we ensure each test works with its own isolated storage.

The modify and modifyAll functions are the gateway to controlling instances. Inside its callback, you get access to a modifier object with methods to inject behavior such as mocking step outcomes, events and disabling sleeps.

You can find detailed documentation on the Workers Cloudflare Docs .

How we connected Vitest to the Workflows Engine

To understand the solution, you first need to understand the local architecture. When you run wrangler dev, your Workflows are powered by Miniflare, a simulator for testing Cloudflare Workers, and workerd . Each running workflow instance is backed by its own SQLite Durable Object, which we call the "Engine DO". This Engine DO is responsible for executing steps, persisting state, and managing the instance's lifecycle. It lives inside the local isolated Workers runtime.

Meanwhile, the Vitest test runner is a separate Node.js process living outside of workerd . This is why we have a Vitest custom pool that allows tests to run inside workerd called vitest-pool-workers. Vitest-pool-workers has a Runner Worker, which is a worker to run the tests with bindings to everything specified in the user wrangler.json file. This worker has access to the APIs under the “cloudflare:test” module. It communicates with Node.js through a special DO called Runner Object via WebSocket/RPC.

The first approach we considered was to use the test runner worker. In its current state, Runner worker has access to Workflow bindings from Workflows defined on the wrangler file. We considered also binding each Workflow's Engine DO namespace to this runner worker. This would give vitest-pool-workers direct access to the Engine DOs where it would be possible to directly call Engine methods.

While promising, this approach would have required undesirable changes to the core of Miniflare and vitest-pool-workers, making it too invasive for this single feature.

Firstly, we would have needed to add a new unsafe field to Miniflare's Durable Objects. Its sole purpose would be to specify the service name of our Engines, preventing Miniflare from applying its default user prefix which would otherwise prevent the Durable Objects from being found.

Secondly, vitest-pool-workers would have been forced to bind every Engine DO from the Workflows in the project to its runner, even those not being tested. This would introduce unwanted bindings into the test environment, requiring an additional cleanup to ensure they were not exposed to the user's tests env.

The breakthrough

The solution is a combination of privileged local-only APIs and Remote Procedure Calls (RPC).

First, we added a set of unsafe functions to the local implementation of the Workflows binding, functions that are not available in the production environment. They act as a controlled access point, accessible from the test environment, allowing the test runner to get a stub to a specific Engine DO by providing its instance ID.

Once the test runner has this stub, it uses RPC to call specific, trusted methods on the Engine DO via a special RpcTarget called WorkflowInstanceModifier . Any class that extends RpcTarget has its objects replaced by a stub. Calling a method on this stub, in turn, makes an RPC back to the original object.

This simpler approach is far less invasive because it's confined to the Workflows environment, which also ensures any future feature changes are safely isolated.

Introspecting Workflows with unknown IDs

When creating Workflows instances (either by create() or createBatch() ) developers can provide a specific ID or have it automatically generated for them. This ID identifies the Workflow instance and is then used to create the associated Engine DO ID.

The logical starting point for implementation was introspectWorkflowInstance(binding, instanceID) , as the instance ID is known in advance. This allows us to generate the Engine DO ID required to identify the engine associated with that Workflow instance.

But often, one part of your application (like an HTTP endpoint) will create a Workflow instance with a randomly generated ID. How can we introspect an instance when we don't know its ID until after it's created?

The answer was to use a powerful feature of JavaScript: Proxy objects.

When you use introspectWorkflow(binding) , we wrap the Workflow binding in a Proxy. This proxy non-destructively intercepts all calls to the binding, specifically looking for .create() and .createBatch() . When your test triggers a workflow creation, the proxy inspects the call. It captures the instance ID — either one you provided or the random one generated — and immediately sets up the introspection on that ID, applying all the modifications you defined in the modifyAll call. The original creation call then proceeds as normal.

env[workflow] = new Proxy(env[workflow], { get(target, prop) { if (prop === "create") { return new Proxy(target.create, { async apply(_fn, _this, [opts = {}]) { // 1. Ensure an ID exists const optsWithId = "id" in opts ? opts : { id: crypto.randomUUID(), ...opts }; // 2. Apply test modifications before creation await introspectAndModifyInstance(optsWithId.id); // 3. Call the original 'create' method return target.create(optsWithId); }, }); } // Same logic for createBatch() } }

When the await using block from introspectWorkflow() finishes, or the dispose() method is called at the end of the test, the introspector is disposed of, and the proxy is removed, leaving the binding in its original state. It’s a low-impact approach that prioritizes developer experience and long-term maintainability.

Get started with testing Workflows

Ready to add tests to your Workflows? Here’s how to get started:

Update your dependencies: Make sure you are using @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers version 0.9.0 or newer. Run the following command in your project: npm install @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers@latest Configure your test environment: If you're new to testing on Workers, follow our guide to write your first test .