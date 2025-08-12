Aligning our prices and packaging with the problems we help customers solve

5 min read

At Cloudflare, we have a simple but audacious goal: to help build a better Internet. That mission has driven us to build one of the world’s largest networks , to stand up for content providers , and to innovate relentlessly to make the Internet safer, faster, and more reliable for everyone, everywhere.

Building world-class products is only part of the battle, however. Fulfilling our mission means making these products accessible, including a pricing model that is fair, predictable, and aligned with the value we provide. If our packaging is confusing, or if our pricing penalizes you for using the service, then we’re not living up to our mission . And the best way to ensure that alignment?

Listen to our customers.

Over the years, your feedback has shaped our product roadmap, helping us evolve to offer nearly 100 products across four solution areas — Application Services , Network Services , Zero Trust Services , and our Developer Platform — on a single, unified platform and network infrastructure. Recently, we’ve heard a new theme emerge: the need for simplicity. You’ve asked us, “A hundred products is a lot. Can you please be more prescriptive?” and “Can you make your pricing more straightforward?”

We heard that feedback loud and clear. That's why we are incredibly excited to introduce Externa and Interna, two new families of use-case bundles designed to simplify your journey with Cloudflare.

Two challenges, two solutions

When we speak with CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, their challenges almost always boil down to connecting and protecting two fundamental domains: (1) their external, public-facing infrastructure and (2) their internal, private systems.

Historically, the industry has sold dozens of point products to solve these problems with a series of band-aids. A WAF from one vendor, a DDoS scrubber from another, a VPN from a third. The result is a mess of complexity, vendor lock-in, and a security posture riddled with gaps. It’s expensive, inefficient, and insecure.

We think that’s backwards. There’s a simpler, more integrated approach with our new solution packages:

Externa to connect and protect the part of your business facing the public Internet — the websites, APIs, applications, and networks that are the front doors and face of your business

Interna to connect and protect your internal private systems and resources — the employees, devices, data, and networks that are at the heart of your organization

These packages represent our prescriptive view on what a modern connectivity and security architecture should look like. And, they’re best when used together.

Externa: Connect and protect external, public-facing systems

With Externa, we’re solving for the complexity of connecting and protecting your public-facing infrastructure. A key principle here is fairness. We’ve seen competitors send customers astronomical bills after a DDoS attack because they charge for all traffic — clean or malicious. It’s like a fire department charging you for the water they use to save your house. We don’t do that and never have, which is why with Externa, you only pay for legitimate traffic.

We believe a simple, integrated model will reduce total cost of ownership and lead to a stronger security posture. A patchwork of band-aids is a lot of overhead to manage. Externa bundles our WAF, DDoS, API security, networking, application performance services, and more, into a simple package with units of measure that scale with value.

What does this mean for you?

No attack traffic tax: your costs remain predictable, even during a massive DDoS attack.

Simple, value-driven price units: no origin fetch fees, duplicate charges per request, or paying per rule.

Simplified connectivity costs: free private interconnects to on-ramp easily, wherever you’re hosted.

And because security shouldn’t stop at your perimeter, every Externa package includes 50 seats of Interna, our SASE solution package.

Interna: Connect and protect internal, private systems

With Interna, we’re fixing the broken economics of networking and security. The old models were built for a world where everyone came into an office. The world has changed: in today’s hybrid work environment, your internal network isn't just confined to your offices and data centers anymore. It's wherever your employees and data are. But many vendors still effectively charge you twice for the same user — once for the seat and again when they’re using the office network.

We believe you should never pay for user bandwidth. Our model recognizes that a user is a user, wherever they are; we don’t double-charge for bandwidth; we actually subtract the traffic that’s generated from user device clients from your WAN meter. We’ve gone a step further: every Interna user license contributes to a shared bandwidth pool that you can use to build a modern, secure, and fast corporate WAN. With Interna, the budget you already have for security now builds your corporate network, too.

What does this mean for you?

Never pay for user bandwidth: a single per-seat price covers your users wherever they work, reducing your WAN bill and eliminating the hybrid work penalty.

Each license expands your WAN: pooled bandwidth from user licenses helps you replace expensive, dedicated WAN contracts.

All-inclusive security: premium features like Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) and both in-line and API-based Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) are included, not expensive add-ons.

The unifying Cloudflare advantage

Our unique advantage has always been our network. Serving millions of customers — from individual developers on our Free plan to the world’s largest enterprises — on one platform and one global network gives us incredible leverage. It’s what allows us to offer robust free services and protect journalists and nonprofits . It’s also what makes our platform structurally better: our AI models are trained on data from 20% of the web , providing more effective threat detection than siloed platforms ever could.

We believe that the same structural advantage should help businesses of all sizes scale without compromise. As companies grow, they often face a difficult choice: does the patchwork of point products they started with become too complex to manage, or does the integrated platform they chose become too limited? You asked for a more prescriptive path, one that solves this false choice.

With our new Externa and Interna bundles, that trade-off is over. The Essentials, Advantage, and Premier tiers in each family are designed to provide a clear path for businesses of all sizes, allowing you to adopt stage-appropriate networking and security solutions that scale seamlessly. As your business grows, you move up the tiers from Essentials to Advantage to Premier, gaining access to more advanced features along the way. It’s growth, simplified.

Ready for the next steps towards simplified security and connectivity?

We’ve aimed to deliver pricing and packaging that is fair, accessible, predictable, and scales with value. This is what it means to align our pricing and packaging with our principles. It’s another step toward a better Internet.