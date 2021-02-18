Using HPKE to Encrypt Request Payloads

8 min read

The Managed Rules team was recently given the task of allowing Enterprise users to debug Firewall Rules by viewing the part of a request that matched the rule. This makes it easier to determine what specific attacks a rule is stopping or why a request was a false positive, and what possible refinements of a rule could improve it.

The fundamental problem, though, was how to securely store this debugging data as it may contain sensitive data such as personally identifiable information from submissions, cookies, and other parts of the request. We needed to store this data in such a way that only the user who is allowed to access it can do so. Even Cloudflare shouldn't be able to see the data, following our philosophy that any personally identifiable information that passes through our network is a toxic asset.

This means we needed to encrypt the data in such a way that we can allow the user to decrypt it, but not Cloudflare. This means public key encryption.

Now we needed to decide on which encryption algorithm to use. We came up with some questions to help us evaluate which one to use:

What requirements do we have for the algorithm?

What language do we implement it in?

How do we make this as secure as possible for users?

Here's how we made those decisions.

Algorithm Requirements

While we knew we needed to use public key encryption, we also needed to keep an eye on performance. This led us to select Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE) early on as it has a best-of-both-worlds approach to using symmetric as well as public-key cryptography to increase performance. While these best-of-both-worlds schemes aren’t new [1][2][3], HPKE aims to provide a single, future-proof, robust, interoperable combination of a general key encapsulation mechanism and a symmetric encryption algorithm.

HPKE is an emerging standard developed by the Crypto Forum Research Group (CFRG), the research body that supports the development of Internet standards at the IETF. The CFRG produces specifications called RFCs (such as RFC 7748 for elliptic curves) that are then used in higher level protocols including two we talked about previously: ODoH and ECH. Cloudflare has long been a supporter of Internet standards, so HPKE was a natural choice to use for this feature. Additionally, HPKE was co-authored by one of our colleagues at Cloudflare.

How HPKE Works

HPKE combines an asymmetric algorithm such as elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman and a symmetric cipher such as AES. One of the upsides of HPKE is that the algorithms aren't dictated to the implementer, but making a combination that’s provably secure and meets the developer’s intuitive notions of security is important. All too often developers reach for a scheme without carefully understanding what it does, resulting in security vulnerabilities.

HPKE solves these problems by providing a high level of security in a generic manner and providing necessary hooks to tie messages to the context in which they are generated. This is the application of decades of research into the correct security notions and schemes.

HPKE is built in stages. First it turns a Diffie-Hellman key agreement into a Key Encapsulation Mechanism. A key encapsulation mechanism has two algorithms: Encap and Decap. The Encap algorithm creates a symmetric secret and wraps it in a public key, so that only the holder of the private key can unwrap it. An attacker with the encapsulation cannot recover the random key. Decap takes the encapsulation and the private key associated to the public key, and computes the same random key. This translation gives HPKE the flexibility to work almost unchanged with any kind of public key encryption or key agreement algorithm.

HPKE mixes this key with an optional info argument, as well as information relating to the cryptographic parameters used by each side. This ensures that attackers cannot modify messages’ meaning by taking them out of context. A postcard marked “So happy to see you again soon” is ominous from the dentist and endearing from one’s grandmother.

The specification for HPKE is open and available on the IETF website. It is on its way to becoming an RFC after passing multiple rounds of review and analysis by cryptography experts at the CFRG. HPKE is already gaining adoption in IETF protocols like ODoH, ECH, and the new Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol. HPKE is also designed with the post-quantum future since it is built to work with any KEM, including all the NIST finalists for post-quantum public-key encryption.

Implementation Language

Once we had an encryption scheme selected, we needed to settle on an implementation. HPKE is still fairly new, so the libraries aren't quite mature yet. There is a reference implementation, and we’re in the process of developing an implementation in Go as part of CIRCL. However, in the absence of a clear "go to" that is widely known to be the best, we decided to go with an implementation leveraging the same language already powering much of the Firewall code running at the Cloudflare edge - Rust.

Aside from this, the language benefits from features like native primitives, and crucially the ability to easily compile to WebAssembly (WASM).

As we mentioned in a previous blog post, customers are able to generate a key pair and decrypt payloads either from the dashboard UI or from a CLI. Instead of writing and maintaining two different codebases for these, we opted to reuse the same implementation across the edge component that encrypts the payloads and the UI and CLI that decrypt them. To achieve this we compile our library to target WASM so it can be used in the dashboard UI code that runs in the browser. While this approach may yield a slightly larger JavaScript bundle size and relatively small computational overhead, we found it preferable to spending a significant amount of time securely re-implementing HPKE using JavaScript WebCrypto primitives.

The HPKE implementation we decided on comes with the caveat of not yet being formally audited, so we performed our own internal security review. We analyzed the cryptography primitives being used and the corresponding libraries. Between the composition of said primitives and secure programming practices like correctly zeroing memory and safe usage of random number generators, we found no security issues.

Making It Secure For Users

To encrypt on behalf of users, we need them to provide us with a public key. To make this as easy as possible, we built a CLI tool along with the ability to do it right in the browser. Either option allows the user to generate a public/private key pair without needing to talk to Cloudflare servers at all.

In our API, we specifically do not accept the private key of the key pair — we don't want it! We don't need and don't want to be able to decrypt the data we're storing.

For the dashboard, once the user provides the private key for decryption, the key is held in a temporary JavaScript variable and used for the in-browser decryption. This allows the user to not constantly have to provide the key while browsing the Firewall event logs. The private key is also not persisted in any way in the browser, so any action that refreshes the page such as refreshing or navigating away will require the user to provide the key again. We believe this is an acceptable usability compromise for better security.

How Payload Extraction Works

After deciding how to encrypt the data, we just had to figure out the rest of the feature: what data to encrypt, how to store and transmit it, and how to allow users to decrypt it.

When an HTTP request reaches the L7 Firewall, it is evaluated against a set of rulesets. Each of these rulesets contain several rules written in the wirefilter syntax.

An example of one such rule would be:

http.request.version eq "HTTP/1.1" and ( http.request.uri.path matches "

+." or http.request.uri.query matches "\x00+." )

This expression evaluates to a boolean “true” for HTTP/1.1 requests that either contain one or more newlines followed by a character in the request path or one or more NULL bytes followed by a character in the query string.

Say we had the following request that would match the rule above:

GET /cms/%0Aadmin?action=%00post HTTP/1.1 Host: example.com

If matched data logging is enabled, the rules that match would be executed again in a special context that tags all fields that are accessed during execution. We do this second execution because this tagging adds a noticeable computational overhead, and since the vast majority of requests don't trigger a rule at all we would be unnecessarily adding overhead to each request. Requests that do match any rules will only match a few rules as well, so we don't need to re-execute a large portion of the ruleset.

You may notice that although http.request.uri.query matches "\x00+." evaluates to true for this request, it won’t be executed, because the expression short-circuits with the first or condition that also matches. This results in only http.request.version and http.request.uri.path being tagged as accessed:

http.request.version -> HTTP/1.1 http.request.uri.path -> /cms/%0Aadmin

Having gathered the fields that were accessed, the Firewall engine does some post-processing; removing fields that are a subset of others (e.g., the query string and the full URI), or truncating fields that are beyond a certain character length.

Finally, these get serialized as JSON, encrypted with the customer's public key, serialized again as a set of bytes, and prefixed with a version number should we need to change/update it in the future. To simplify consumption of these blobs, our APIs display a base64 encoded version of the bytes:

Now that we have encrypted the data at the edge and persisted it in ClickHouse, we need to allow users to decrypt it. As part of the setup of turning this feature on, users generated a key-pair: the public key which was used to encrypt the payloads and a private key which is used to decrypt them. Decryption is done completely offline via either the command line using cloudflare/matched-data-cli:

$ MATCHED_DATA=AkjQDktMX4FudxeQhwa0UPNezhkgLAUbkglNQ8XVCHYqPgAAAAAAAACox6cEwqWQpFVE2gCFyOFsSdm2hCoE0/oWKXZJGa5UPd5mWSRxNctuXNtU32hcYNR/azLjsGO668Jwk+qCdFvmKjEqEMJgI+fvhwLQmm4= $ matched-data-cli decrypt -d $MATCHED_DATA -k $PRIVATE_KEY {"http.request.version": "HTTP/1.1", "http.request.uri.path": "/cms/%0Aadmin"}

Or the dashboard UI:

Since our CLI tool is open-source and HPKE is interoperable, it can also be used in other tooling as part of a user's logging pipeline, for example in security information and event management (SIEM) software.

Conclusion

This was a team effort with help from our Research and Security teams throughout the process. We relied on them for recommendations on how best to evaluate the algorithms as well as vetting the libraries we wanted to use.

We're very pleased with how HPKE has worked out for us from an ease-of-implementation and performance standpoint. It was also an easy choice for us to make due to its impending standardization and best-of-both-worlds approach to security.

Watch it on Cloudflare TV