What’s new in Cloudflare: Account Owned Tokens and Zaraz Automated Actions

9 min read

In October 2024, we started publishing roundup blog posts to share the latest features and updates from our teams. Today, we are announcing general availability for Account Owned Tokens, which allow organizations to improve access control for their Cloudflare services. Additionally, we are launching Zaraz Automated Actions, which is a new feature designed to streamline event tracking and tool integration when setting up third-party tools. By automating common actions like pageviews, custom events, and e-commerce tracking, it removes the need for manual configurations.

Improving access control for Cloudflare services with Account Owned Tokens

Cloudflare is critical infrastructure for the Internet, and we understand that many of the organizations that build on Cloudflare rely on apps and integrations outside the platform to make their lives easier. In order to allow access to Cloudflare resources, these apps and integrations interact with Cloudflare via our API, enabled by access tokens and API keys. Today, the API Access Tokens and API keys on the Cloudflare platform are owned by individual users, which can lead to some difficulty representing services, and adds an additional dependency on managing users alongside token permissions.

What’s new about Account Owned Tokens

First, a little explanation because the terms can be a little confusing. On Cloudflare, we have both Users and Accounts, and they mean different things, but sometimes look similar. Users are people, and they sign in with an email address. Accounts are not people, they’re the top-level bucket we use to organize all the resources you use on Cloudflare. Accounts can have many users, and that’s how we enable collaboration. If you use Cloudflare for your personal projects, both your User and Account might have your email address as the name, but if you use Cloudflare as a company, the difference is more apparent because your user is “ [email protected] ” and the account might be “Example Company”.

Account Owned Tokens are not confined by the permissions of the creating user (e.g. a user can never make a token that can edit a field that they otherwise couldn’t edit themselves) and are scoped to the account they are owned by. This means that instead of creating a token belonging to the user “ [email protected] ”, you can now create a token belonging to the account “Example Company”.

The ability to make these tokens, owned by the account instead of the user, allows for more flexibility to represent what the access should be used for.

Prior to Account Owned Tokens, customers would have to have a user ( [email protected] ) create a token to pull a list of Cloudflare zones for their account and ensure their security settings are set correctly as part of a compliance workflow, for example. All of the actions this compliance workflow does are now attributed to joe.smith, and if joe.smith leaves the company and his permissions are revoked, the compliance workflow fails.

With this new release, an Account Owned Token could be created, named “compliance workflow”, with permissions to do this operation independently of [email protected] . All actions this token does are attributable to “compliance workflow”. This token is visible and manageable by all the superadmins on your Cloudflare account. If joe.smith leaves the company, the access remains independent of that user, and all super administrators on the account moving forward can still see, edit, roll, and delete the token as needed.

Any long-running services or programs can be represented by these types of tokens, be made visible (and manageable) by all super administrators in your Cloudflare account, and truly represent the service, instead of the users managing the service. Audit logs moving forward will log that a given token was used, and user access can be kept to a minimum.

Getting started

Account Owned Tokens can be found on the new “API Tokens” tab under the “Manage Account” section of your Cloudflare dashboard, and any Super Administrators on your account have the capability to create, edit, roll, and delete these tokens. The API is the same, but at a new /account/<accountId>/tokens endpoint.

Why/where should I use Account Owned Tokens?

There are a few places we would recommend replacing your User Owned Tokens with Account Owned Tokens:

1. Long-running services that are managed by multiple people: When multiple users all need to manage the same service, Account Owned Tokens can remove the bottleneck of requiring a single person to be responsible for all the edits, rotations, and deletions of the tokens. In addition, this guards against any user lifecycle events affecting the service. If the employee that owns the token for your service leaves the company, the service’s token will no longer be based on their permissions.

2. Cloudflare accounts running any services that need attestable access records beyond user membership: By restricting all of your users from being able to access the API, and consolidating all usable tokens to a single list at the account level, you can ensure that a complete list of all API access can be found in a single place on the dashboard, under “Account API Tokens”.

3. Anywhere you’ve created “Service Users”: “Service Users”, or any identity that is meant to allow multiple people to access Cloudflare, are an active threat surface. They are generally highly privileged, and require additional controls (vaulting, password rotation, monitoring) to ensure non-repudiation and appropriate use. If these operations solely require API access, consolidating that access into an Account Owned Token is safe.

Why/where should I use User Owned Tokens?

There are a few scenarios/situations where you should continue to use User Owned Tokens:

Where programmatic access is done by a single person at an external interface: If a single user has an external interface using their own access privileges at Cloudflare, it still makes sense to use a personal token, so that information access can be traced back to them. (e.g. using a personal token in a data visualization tool that pulls logs from Cloudflare) User level operations : Any operations that operate on your own user (e.g. email changes, password changes, user preferences) still require a user level token. Where you want to control resources over multiple accounts with the same credential: As of November 2024, Account Owned Tokens are scoped to a single account. In 2025, we want to ensure that we can create cross-account credentials, anywhere that multiple accounts have to be called in the same set of operations should still rely on API Tokens owned by a user. Where we currently do not support a given endpoint: We are currently in the process of working through a list of our services to ensure that they all support Account Owned Tokens. When interacting with any of these services that are not supported programmatically, please continue to use User Owned Tokens. Where you need to do token management programmatically: If you are in an organization that needs to create and delete large numbers of tokens programmatically, please continue to use User Owned Tokens. In late 2024, watch for the “Create Additional Tokens” template on the Account Owned Tokens Page. This template and associated created token will allow for the management of additional tokens.

What does this mean for my existing tokens and programmatic access moving forward?

We do not plan to decommission User Owned Tokens, as they still have a place in our overall access model and are handy for ensuring user-centric workflows can be implemented.

As of November 2024, we’re still working to ensure that ALL of our endpoints work with Account Owned Tokens, and we expect to deliver additional token management improvements continuously, with an expected end date of Q3 2025 to cover all endpoints.

A list of services that support, and do not support, Account Owned Tokens can be found in our documentation.

If Account Owned Tokens could provide value to your or your organization, documentation is available here , and you can give them a try today from the “API Tokens” menu in your dashboard.

Cloudflare Zaraz is a tool designed to manage and optimize third-party tools like analytics, marketing tags, or social media scripts on websites. By loading these third-party services through Cloudflare’s network, Zaraz improves website performance, security, and privacy. It ensures that these external scripts don't slow down page loading times or expose sensitive user data, as it handles them efficiently through Cloudflare's global network, reducing latency and improving the user experience.

Automated Actions are a new product feature that allow users to easily setup page views, custom events, and e-commerce tracking without going through the tedious process of manually setting up triggers and actions.

Why we built Automated Actions

An action in Zaraz is a way to tell a third party tool that a user interaction or event has occurred when certain conditions, defined by triggers , are met. You create actions from within the tools page, associating them with specific tools and triggers.

Setting up a tool in Zaraz has always involved a few steps: configuring a trigger , linking it to a tool action and finally calling zaraz.track() . This process allowed advanced configurations with complex rules, and while it was powerful, it occasionally left users confused — why isn’t calling zaraz.track() enough? We heard your feedback, and we’re excited to introduce Zaraz Automated Actions, a feature designed to make Zaraz easier to use by reducing the amount of work needed to configure a tool.

With Zaraz Automated Actions, you can now automate sending data to your third-party tools without the need to create a manual configuration. Inspired by the simplicity of zaraz.ecommerce() , we’ve extended this ease to all Zaraz events, removing the need for manual trigger and action setup. For example, calling zaraz.track(‘myEvent’) will send your event to the tool without the need to configure any triggers or actions.

Getting started with Automated Actions

When adding a new tool in Zaraz, you’ll now see an additional step where you can choose one of three Automated Actions: pageviews, all other events, or ecommerce. These options allow you to specify what kind of events you want to automate for that tool.

Pageviews : Automatically sends data to the tool whenever someone visits a page on your site, without any manual configuration.

All other events : Sends all custom events triggered using zaraz.track() to the selected tool, making it easy to automate tracking of user interactions.

Ecommerce: Automatically sends all e-commerce events triggered via zaraz.ecommerce() to the tool, streamlining your sales and transaction tracking.

These Automated Actions are also available for all your existing tools, which can be toggled on or off from the tool detail page in your Zaraz dashboard. This flexibility allows you to fine-tune which actions are automated based on your needs.

Some tools do not support automated actions because the tool itself does not support page view, custom, or e-commerce events. For such tools you can still create your own custom actions, just like before. Custom actions allow you to configure specific events to send data to your tools based on unique triggers. The process remains the same, and you can follow the detailed steps outlined in our Create Actions guide . Remember to set up your trigger first, or choose an existing one, before configuring the action.

Automatically enrich your payload

When creating a custom action, it is now easier to send Event Properties using the Include Event Properties field. When this is toggled on, you can automatically send client-specific data with each action, such as user behavior or interaction details. For example, to send an userID property when sending a click event you can do something like this: zaraz.track(‘click’, { userID: “foo” }) .

Additionally, you can enable the Include System Properties option to send system-level information, such as browser, operating system, and more. In your action settings click on “Add Field”, pick the “Include System Properties”, click on confirm and then toggle the field on.

For a full list of system properties, visit our System Properties reference guide . These options give you greater flexibility and control over the data you send with custom actions.

These two fields replace the now deprecated “Enrich Payload” dropdown field.

Zaraz Automated Actions marks a significant step forward in simplifying how you manage events across your tools. By automating common actions like page views, e-commerce events, and custom tracking, you can save time and reduce the complexity of manual configurations. Whether you’re leveraging Automated Actions for speed or creating custom actions for more tailored use cases, Zaraz offers the flexibility to fit your workflow.

We’re excited to see how you use this feature. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us on Cloudflare Zaraz’s Discord Channel — we’re always there fixing issues, listening to feedback, and announcing exciting product updates.