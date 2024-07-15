Q2 2024 Internet disruption summary

16 min read

Cloudflare’s network spans more than 320 cities in over 120 countries, where we interconnect with over 13,000 network providers in order to provide a broad range of services to millions of customers. The breadth of both our network and our customer base provides us with a unique perspective on Internet resilience, enabling us to observe the impact of Internet disruptions. Thanks to Cloudflare Radar functionality released earlier this year, we can explore the impact from a routing perspective, as well as a traffic perspective, at both a network and location level.

As we have seen in previous years, nationwide exams take place across several MENA countries in the second quarter, and with them come government directed Internet shutdowns. Cable cuts, both terrestrial and submarine, caused Internet outages across a number of countries, with the ACE submarine cable being a particular source of problems. Maintenance, power outages, and technical problems also disrupted Internet connectivity, as did unknown issues. And as we have frequently seen in the two-plus years since the conflict began, Internet connectivity in Ukraine suffers as a result of Russian attacks.

As we have noted in the past, this post is intended as a summary overview of observed disruptions, and is not an exhaustive or complete list of issues that have occurred during the quarter.

Government directed

Syria, Algeria, Iraq

Each spring, governments in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region order local telecommunications providers to shut down or disrupt Internet connectivity across the country in an effort to prevent students from cheating on national secondary and high school exams. These shutdowns/disruptions generally occur for several hours per day over a multi-week period. We covered such events in 2023, 2022, and 2021, as they occurred in locations including Syria, Sudan, Algeria, and Iraq.

In June, we published Exam-ining recent Internet shutdowns in Syria, Iraq, and Algeria, which examined the daily Internet shutdowns that took place in Iraq and Syria, as well as the two multi-hour daily disruptions in Algeria, which appeared to be pursuing a content blocking strategy, rather than a full nationwide shutdown. The post examined the impact that these shutdowns have on Internet traffic, and also analyzed routing information and traffic from other Cloudflare services in an effort to better understand how these shutdowns are being implemented.

In addition to the shutdowns covered in the previously referenced blog post, Iraq implemented a second round of shutdowns that started on June 23, and ran through at least July 14. Some of these shutdowns impacted the same set of networks seen in the first round, and some impacted networks in the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north.

Among the latter set, AS206206 (Kurdistan Net), AS59625 (Korek Telecom), AS48492 (IQ-Online), and AS21277 (Newroz Telecom) all implemented shutdowns on June 23, June 26, June 30, July 3, July 7, and July 10, between 06:00 - 08:00 local time (03:00 - 05:00 UTC).

Outside the autonomous Kurdistan region, networks including AS59588 (Zainas), AS199739 (Earthlink), AS203214 (HulumTele), AS51684 (Asiacell), and AS58322 (Halasat) implemented Internet shutdowns between 06:00 - 08:00 local time (03:00 - 05:00 UTC) on June 23, June 24, June 26, June 27, June 29, June 30, July 1, and July 2.

Both sets of shutdowns reviewed above appeared to have followed the same approach as the first round covered in the earlier blog post.

Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania

Concerns over a potential Internet shutdown during planned protests against tax increases proposed in “Finance Bill 2024” by the Kenyan government led to the publication of a joint statement signed by multiple organizations. The statement strongly urged the Kenyan government to refrain from enforcing any

Internet shutdowns or information controls, and highlighted the “disastrous economic effects” such a move could have. In response, the Communications Authority of Kenya issued a press release stating that “For the avoidance of doubt, the Authority has no intention whatsoever to shut down Internet traffic or interfere with the quality of connectivity. Such actions would be a betrayal of the Constitution as a whole, the freedom of expression in particular and our own ethos.”

As protests escalated on June 25, Internet traffic in Kenya dropped at 16:30 local time (13:30 UTC). Initially, this outage was thought to be due to issues with one or more undersea cables that provide international connectivity to the country, with the potential cause supported by social media posts from Safaricom and Airtel.

Similar concurrent drops in Internet traffic were observed in Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania, as shown below. Issues with submarine cables connected to one country can impact Internet connectivity in other countries if there is a dependency on that country/cable for upstream Internet connectivity. As such, the observed disruptions in those four countries were not that unusual. To that end, a (subsequently deleted) post on X from MTN Uganda noted: "Our esteemed customers, We are experiencing a degraded service on all our internet services due to an outage caused by our connectivity supply through Kenya. Our technical teams and partners are working jointly to resolve the issue in the shortest time possible. In the interim, we kindly advise our customers to use *165# to access Mobile Money and other app based services. Thank you."

However, other participants in the Internet infrastructure community in Africa called the undersea cable outage explanation into question. Kyle Spencer, Executive Director of the Uganda Internet eXchange Point, posted on X that “I am told the Kenyan government ordered sea cable landing stations to disconnect circuits.” Ben Roberts, Group CTIO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies (a pan-African network infrastructure provider), posted “No cables are damaged this week.” In addition, outages on undersea cables are rarely, if ever, resolved in a matter of hours, as this disruption was – they frequently last for days or weeks.

On June 26, Safaricom’s CEO claimed “This outage was occasioned by reduced bandwidth on some cables that carry Internet traffic”, contradicting the company’s original claim. No additional information was forthcoming from Airtel or the Communications Authority of Kenya, but as noted above, some within the industry believe that the disruption that impacted connectivity in Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania was directed by the government of Kenya, and was not caused by submarine cable outages.

Cable cuts

Haiti

At 17:36 local time (21:36 UTC) on April 28, Digicel Haiti posted an “important note” on X that stated in part (translated) “On April 27, 2024, the company suffered several attacks on its international optical infrastructure in the Drouya area on National Road #1. The optical fiber was damaged by the impact of cartridges after the armed clashes in the area for a few days. It affected several services such as internet (data), SMS, MonCash and international calling. For now, we are happy to inform the population that all services are restored to 100%.” The graph below shows the impact of the fiber damage, with AS27653 (Digicel Haiti) suffering an Internet outage lasting nearly 24 hours, from around 17:30 local time (21:30 UTC) on April 27 through approximately 16:00 local time (20:00 UTC) on April 28, after which traffic quickly recovered.

Then on May 3, The Director General of Digicel Haiti posted on X that (translated) “Digicel is informing the general public that it suffered two more damages to its international fiber infrastructure at 2am this morning. We have restored Moncash services, SMS, and Fiber Optic connections. Our crews are already on their way to address the apparent landslide in the Canaan area.” The disruption caused by this fiber damage lasted for approximately eight hours, between 02:15 - 10:30 local time (06:15 - 14:30 UTC), and as seen in the graph below, appeared to have a nominal impact on traffic.

Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda

On Sunday, May 12, issues with the EASSy and Seacom submarine cables again disrupted connectivity to East Africa, impacting a number of countries previously affected by a set of cable cuts that occurred nearly three months earlier. Insight into these earlier cable cuts and the initial impact of May’s cable damage was covered in our East African Internet connectivity again impacted by submarine cable cuts blog post.

Traffic levels across a number of the impacted countries dropped just before 11:00 local time (08:00 UTC). The magnitude of the initial impact varied by country, with traffic initially dropping by 10-25% in Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, and Mozambique, while traffic in Rwanda, Malawi, and Tanzania dropped by one-third or more than compared to the previous week. The overall impact was most significant in Tanzania, Madagascar, and Rwanda, as seen in the graphs below. Traffic returned to expected levels at various times over the following week, ranging from a day and a half later (May 13) in Kenya to a week later (May 19) in Rwanda.

Repairs to the EASSy and Seacom cables were completed on May 31. Repairs to the cables damaged in February were ongoing as of July 9, as their location in a war zone complicates repair efforts.

Chad

A reported fiber optic cable cut in Cameroon disrupted Internet connectivity for customers of Moov Africa TChad on May 25. The outage lasted three hours, between 15:15 -18:15 local time (14:15 - 17:15 UTC), with the impact visible at a country level as well. Routing was disrupted too, as the number of IPv4 /24 prefixes (256 IPv4 addresses) announced by Moov Africa Tchad fell from eight to three during the disruption.

The event was similar to one that occurred on January 10, when Moov Africa Tchad and country-level traffic was disrupted for over 12 hours “due to a cut in the optical fiber coming from Cameroon through which Chad has access to the Internet”. During that event, significant volatility was also observed from a routing perspective, as the volume of announced IPv4 address space shifted frequently at a network and country level during the disruption. As we noted last quarter, as a landlocked country, Chad is dependent on terrestrial Internet connections to/through neighboring countries, and the AfTerFibre cable map illustrates Chad’s reliance on limited cable paths through Cameroon and Sudan.

Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal

A reported “network interruption” on the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine cable disrupted traffic across networks in the Gambia, Mauritania, and Senegal on June 5. AS25250 (Gamtel), AS29544 (Mauritel), and AS37649 (Free/Tigo) all saw traffic drop around 23:00 local time (23:00 UTC). As seen in the graphs below, the outage lasted for nearly 11 hours, with traffic recovering just 10:00 local time on June 6 (10:00 UTC). Mauritel saw a near complete outage, while Gamtel and Free/Tigo saw less severe impacts, possibly because they were able to shift traffic to back up links.

Maintenance

Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia

Above, we discussed an unexpected network interruption on the ACE submarine cable that caused outages across multiple countries on June 5. However, two months earlier, a planned outage for repair work on the cable also disrupted connectivity across multiple African countries. A communiqúe issued by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy in Guinea noted in part (translated) “...the ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) network will undergo a planned outage on April 8, 2024, between midnight and 2:00 a.m. morning in the following countries: Guinea, Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Liberia. This total outage of approximately 2 hours will affect Internet traffic and international calls.”

The graphs below show the impact to traffic in the listed countries for the planned two-hour repair window, though it appears that traffic did not return fully to expected levels after the repair window concluded – it is unclear why it remained slightly depressed. In addition, despite being listed as one of the impacted countries, no impact to traffic was observed in Senegal.

Guinea

Rounding out a trifecta of entries about the ACE submarine cable, planned maintenance work on the cable by GUILAB reportedly caused a multi-hour outage at AS37461 (Orange Guinea) and at a country level as well, lasting from 12:15 - 15:45 local time (12:15 - 15:45 UTC). (GUILAB is the company in charge of managing the capacity allocated to Guinea on the ACE submarine cable.) The maintenance work was reported by Orange Guinea in two X posts (1, 2), although these posts were subsequently deleted.

Power outage

Kenya

At 18:30 local time (15:30 UTC) on May 2, Kenya Power posted a “Power Outage Alert” on X that stated “At 5:40 PM (EAT) today, Thursday, 2nd May 2024, we experienced a system disturbance on the grid, resulting in power supply disruption in most parts of the country.” The graph below shows the resultant impact on Internet connectivity in the country, with traffic dropping sharply between 17:30 - 17:45 local time (14:30 - 14:45 UTC). The drop in traffic lasted until approximately 21:30 local time (18:30 UTC), the same time that Kenya Power posted a “Power Supply Restoration” notice on X, highlighting the restoration of power to parts of the country. Although the post-outage spike seen in the graph would suggest pent-up demand for online content, a longer-term view of Kenya's Internet traffic shows traffic peaks at the same time (22:00 local time, 19:00 UTC) during the preceding two days as well.

Ecuador

A nationwide power outage in Ecuador on June 19 impacted hospitals, homes, and the subway, in addition to causing a major disruption to Internet connectivity. The graph below shows Ecuador’s Internet traffic dropping sharply just after 15:00 local time (20:00 UTC). A post on X from Public Works Minister Roberto Luque explained (translated) “The immediate report that we received from CENACE is that there is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there is no energy service on a national scale.” A subsequent post pointed at a lack of investment in the underlying systems, and noted that as of 18:41 pm local time (23:41 UTC), “95% of the energy has already been restored”. After the initial sharp drop, traffic began to recover fairly quickly, and was effectively back to expected levels by the stated time.

Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro

A sudden increase in power consumption related to increased usage due to high temperatures, as well electrical systems being impacted by the heat, caused a widespread power outage across Montenegro, Bosnia, and Montenegro on June 21. The outage reportedly originated in Montenegro after a 400-kilowatt transmission line exploded. While power outages are generally more localized to a single country, or region within a country, power distribution systems are linked across Balkan countries as part of the Trans-Balkan Electricity Corridor.

Published reports (MSN, Reuters) noted that electrical networks went down 12:00 - 13:00 local time (10:00 - 11:00 UTC), and that electricity suppliers in the impacted countries started restoring power by mid-afternoon, and had it largely restored by the evening. The graphs below show traffic from Albania, Bosnia, and Montenegro starting to drop around 12:00 local time (10:00 UTC), reaching its nadir in Albania and Bosnia at 12:30 local time (10:30 UTC) and at 13:00 local time (11:00 UTC) in Montenegro. Traffic recovered gradually over the next several hours as power was restored, returning to expected levels by 15:30 local time (13:30 UTC).

Croatia was reportedly impacted by the power outage as well, but no adverse impact to traffic at a country level is visible during the timeframe that connectivity in the other countries was disrupted.

Military action

Ukraine

During the two-plus years of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine’s power grid has been a frequent target for Russian air attacks. When damage to Ukraine’s electrical power infrastructure occurs as a result of these attacks, Internet connectivity is also disrupted. Attacks on May 21 caused power outages across a number of areas in Ukraine. The most significant impact was in Sumy, where traffic dropped as low as 82% below the previous week at 00:00 on May 22 local time (21:00 UTC). As the graphs below illustrate, traffic was also lower than the previous week for several hours in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia, with traffic returning to expected levels by around 08:00 local time (05:00 UTC) on May 22.

\

Technical problems

Malaysia

As we’ve covered in previous quarterly posts, Internet outages and disruptions aren’t always due to significant wide-scale events like severe weather, power outages, or cable cuts. Sometimes more mundane technical issues can cause problems when users try to access the Internet. One example of this occurred on April 15 in Malaysia, when customers of Time Internet experienced a network outage for nearly two hours. The company explained the reason for the outage in a contrite post on their Facebook page, stating in part “This Internet service outage was by far the worst in our history - affecting approximately 40% of our customers. … At 5.38pm today, both our primary and secondary Secure DNS servers became unreachable. This means that any browser or service requiring a DNS address resolution was not able to reach its intended site.” Because subscribers could not reach Time Internet’s DNS resolvers, they were unable to resolve hostnames for Internet services, sites, and applications, including those delivered by Cloudflare. This resulted in the drop in traffic seen in the graph below, which started just after 17:00 local time (05:00 UTC), and began to recover approximately an hour later. The company did not provide any additional information on what caused the DNS servers to fail.

Nepal

In Nepal, a number of local Internet service providers including AS45650 (Vianet) and AS139922 (Dishhome) rely on Indian provider Bharti Airtel for upstream connectivity, enabling them to reach the rest of the Internet. A published report underscores the reliance, noting “Nepali ISPs buy 70 percent of their internet from Airtel.”

On April 25, these ISPs warned that their services could be interrupted because the Nepali government had not provided them with foreign exchange services that would enable them to pay bandwidth vendors such as Airtel, whom they reportedly owed USD $30 million to. On May 1, Airtel informed the delinquent Nepali providers that Internet services may be interrupted at any time due to the overdue payment, and on May 2, Airtel took that step. The graphs below show Vianet’s traffic dropping to near zero at 16:15 local time (10:30 UTC), recovering to expected levels six hours later. An hour later, at 17:15 local time (11:30 UTC), Dishhome’s traffic dropped significantly, though not as severely as Vianet’s. Dishhome’s traffic also recovered approximately six hours later.

Dishhome may not have experienced a near-complete outage like Vianet did because Bharti Airtel is one of four upstream providers used by its parent company, whereas Bharti Airtel is one of Vianet's two upstream providers.

A month later, on June 3, AS45650 (Vianet) and AS17501 (Worldlink) in Nepal experienced Internet disruptions that were reportedly caused by routing issues on Bharti Airtel’s network. On Worldlink, a drop in traffic occurred between 12:15 - 14:00 local time (06:30 - 08:15 UTC), while on Vianet, the loss of traffic took place between 12:15 - 13:15 local time (06:30 - 07:30 local time).

Unknown

Most of the Internet disruptions covered in this blog post series have a known root cause, whether admitted/stated by the impacted provider(s) or closely associated with a real world event (severe weather, power outage, etc.) However, other disruptions are observed and even publicized by the impacted provider, but no underlying reason for the outage is ever made public.

Malaysia

On May 21, CelcomDigi (AS10030) posted on X that it was experiencing an outage on its network, and that it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. However. just 12 minutes later, it published a second post stating that it had fully restored Celcom Internet service. These posts were made at 21:35 and 21:47 local time (13:35 and 13:47) respectively. However, as the graph below shows, traffic volumes had returned to expected levels over an hour earlier, as the observed Internet disruption on Celcom’s network lasted between 18:00 - 20:15 local time (10:00 - 12:15 UTC). (Note that the second disruption shown in the graph below was due to an internal Cloudflare data pipeline issue, and not any sort of problem with Celcom’s network.)

Starlink

SpaceX Starlink’s satellite Internet service is unique in that it has an international subscriber base, so outages on its network have a more wide-reaching impact than issues with an ISP that covers a single country. At 01:59 UTC on May 29, Starlink shared on X that it was currently experiencing a network outage, and that it was actively implementing a solution. Twenty-eight minutes later, it posted “The network issue has been fully resolved.” This brief outage is visible in the graph below as a slight dip in traffic. However, what is particularly interesting is the spike in traffic to Cloudflare from Starlink’s network following the resolution of the outage. The sharp increase and rapid decline of the traffic curve after service was restored suggests that it may be related to an automated connectivity check of some kind, rather than pent-up user demand for content.

Chad

A near-complete Internet outage was observed in Chad on June 5 between 08:15 - 12:00 local time (07:15 - 11:00 UTC), as seen in the graph below. Routing was also impacted, as the number of IPv4 /24 address blocks (256 IPv4 addresses) announced by network providers in the country dropped by as much as 75% during the outage.

A news item covering the outage noted that only Starlink subscribers retained Internet access during the outage. It also noted that Chad has faced recurring Internet disruptions since 2016, either because of problems with fiber-optic cables, or due to government directed shutdowns in the name of national security. It is unclear what ultimately caused this particular outage.

India

With an estimated subscriber base in excess of over 460 million, any Internet disruption affecting Reliance Jio’s network (AS55836) is going to have a widespread impact across India. On June 18, Reliance Jio experienced two disruptions that occurred between 13:15 - 17:15 local time (07:45 - 11:45 UTC). Each disruption lasted less than an hour, and dropped traffic levels to approximately half of those seen at the same time a week prior. Both mobile and fiber connectivity was affected, and no additional information has been provided by Reliance Jio regarding the root cause of the connectivity issues.

Conclusion

As we become increasingly dependent on reliable Internet connectivity, we must recognize that that connectivity is itself reliant on a complex and interconnected foundation of physical, technical, and political factors. A failure in any one of these foundational components, whether due to a cable cut, power outage, misconfiguration, or government action, can have a significant impact, disrupting Internet connectivity for millions of users, potentially across multiple countries. While the resilience and reliability of the physical and technical components can be improved through redundancy and best practices, political factors have arguably proven to be the hardest to address. However, organizations like AccessNow, through their #KeepItOn campaign, mobilize people, communities, and civil society actors globally to fight against government-directed Internet shutdowns, which can have significant financial consequences.

Visit Cloudflare Radar for additional insights around Internet disruptions, routing issues, Internet traffic trends, security and attacks, and Internet quality.