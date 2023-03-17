Deeksha Lamba

Cloudflare partners with KnowBe4 to equip organizations with real-time security coaching to avoid phishing attacks
03/17/2023
Cloudflare’s Area 1 Solution works with Knowbe4 to provide customers with security and awareness training...
03/14/2023
Cloudflare Access and Ping Identity offer a powerful solution for organizations looking to implement Zero Trust security controls to protect their applications and data....
06/20/2022
Today, we are announcing new integrations that enable our customers to integrate third-party threat intel data with the rich threat intelligence from Cloudflare One products — all within the Cloudflare dashboard...
03/17/2022
We're very excited to announce multiple new integrations with CrowdStrike. These integrations combine the power of Cloudflare’s expansive network and Zero Trust suite, with CrowdStrike’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and incident remediation offerings...
12/09/2021
Cloudflare partners with leading cyber insurers and incident response providers to help customers reduce their insurance premiums and improve cyber risk....
10/15/2021
We aim to continue expanding our ecosystem of programs and partners to make it seamless for our customers to use Cloudflare. To support our growing ecosystem of partners, we are excited to launch our Technology Partner Program....
07/06/2021
Cloudflare customers can now choose to reduce data transfer cost via the Microsoft Azure Routing Preference Program with just a few clicks....