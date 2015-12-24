Zdrasti, Sofia! CloudFlare’s 73rd Data Center Now Live

1 min read

Only days after the launch of our Hamburg data center, CloudFlare is excited to announce yet another European data center - this time in Sofia, Bulgaria. With over 1.2 million people, Sofia is a city with rich history tracing back over 7,000 years.

We were fascinated to note the coincidence that even as 1 in 73 of CloudFlare team members is Bulgarian, now 1 in 73 of CloudFlare data centers is in Bulgaria!

Localizing European traffic

Sofia expands the CloudFlare global network to span 20 European data centers - joining Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, London, Vienna, Prague, Stockholm, Warsaw, Madrid, Milan, Dusseldorf, Marseille, Bucharest, Dublin, Manchester, Zurich, Copenhagen, Berlin and Hamburg.

Each time we launch a new data center, we improve the performance of millions of websites, expand the surface area available to fight attacks, and provide an additional point of redundancy to support our existing data centers.

Until today, many Bulgarian networks were served out of Frankfurt, over 1,000 miles away, based on their interconnection there with our tier one providers. Our newest deployment eliminates that distance, and improves the web experience for millions of Internet users across the country.

Познай следващия център за данни

After this wave in Europe, our next data center will be announced in a different continent. Could you guess which one?