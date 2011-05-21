Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Ohh La La! CloudFlare Paris Data Center Goes Live!

05/20/2011

1 min read

Ohh La La! CloudFlare Paris Data Center Goes Live!
It was croissants, brie, and crêpes around the CloudFlare office today as our Paris data center went live. Paris joins Amsterdam as CloudFlare's second European data center. Amsterdam has traditionally been our busiest data center. Paris will take a significant amount of this load away from Amsterdam and make performance across Europe faster.

We have two French nationals on our team -- Matthieu (our systems
engineer and CloudFlare's first employee) and Jocelyn (our intern) -- so getting Paris online has been particularly exciting for them.

But we're not done there in terms of delivering great service to all of Europe. We're adding a data center in Frankfurt in the next few weeks and working on bringing up a data center in London soon as well.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
EuropeData CenterFranceCloudflare Network

Follow on X

Matthew Prince|@eastdakota
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts