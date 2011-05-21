Ohh La La! CloudFlare Paris Data Center Goes Live!

1 min read



It was croissants, brie, and crêpes around the CloudFlare office today as our Paris data center went live. Paris joins Amsterdam as CloudFlare's second European data center. Amsterdam has traditionally been our busiest data center. Paris will take a significant amount of this load away from Amsterdam and make performance across Europe faster.

We have two French nationals on our team -- Matthieu (our systems

engineer and CloudFlare's first employee) and Jocelyn (our intern) -- so getting Paris online has been particularly exciting for them.

But we're not done there in terms of delivering great service to all of Europe. We're adding a data center in Frankfurt in the next few weeks and working on bringing up a data center in London soon as well.