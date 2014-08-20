Buongiorno, Milano! CloudFlare’s 26th Data Center Now Live

2 min read



Team Italy exiting the data center after racking and cabling servers (in style)

Italy is known for many great things. First and foremost, the Azzurri—2006 World Cup champions and (as of yesterday) dashers of England's world cup hopes—but also the Colosseum, the fountains of Florence, the canals of Venice, the Alps, Lambos, pizza, pasta, the good life in Tuscany, Michelangelo, da Vinci, the leaning tower of Pisa, opera, fashion and, of course, colorful gestures. And not forgetting some of the world's largest companies and brands like Luxottica Group, Finmeccanica, Gucci, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari, Barilla, Chicco, Lamborghini, Pirelli and Ferrero.

That's "No more!", eh?

It is with great pride, and song, that we add CloudFlare's latest data center to the list.

(to the tune of “That’s Amore” by Dean Martin)



View on Youtube

When you've had quite enough of this latency stuff, That’s “No more!”, eh? When it seems deja vu, DoS is comin' for you That’s “No more!”, eh? Alarm bells will ring ting-a-ling-a-ling, ting-a-ling-a-ling And you’ll sleep like a baby... First things first, the origin is cursed, fear the worst Only to realize you have CloudFlare...

Fit for a President

La Presidenza della Repubblica that is. With the inauguration of our latest data center in Milan we are proud to welcome the President of Italy as our newest customer. The Italian Presidency, joining over 40 other national governments, use CloudFlare to keep their online presences fast and safe. Click here to learn more about CloudFlare services for governments and enterprises.

E adesso?

So, where to from here? The answer isn't song writing, we promise! We'll stick to what we know best. If you've kept pace with our previous data center launch in Madrid, you already know that we're launching four new data centers in countries with, collectively, over 200 million internet users. Stay tuned for what's next...