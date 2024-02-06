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Workers AI 카탈로그에 새로운 LLM, 텍스트 분류, 코드 생성 모델 추가

2024-02-06

2분 읽기
이 게시물은 English, 繁體中文, 日本語简体中文로도 이용할 수 있습니다.

지난 몇 달 동안 Workers AI 팀에서는 AI 플랫폼을 개선하기 위해 열심히 노력했습니다. Cloudflare에서는 9월에 출시했고, 11월에는 Code Llama, Stable Diffusion, Misral 등의 모델을 추가했으며 스트리밍, 길어진 컨텍스트 창 등의 개선 사항도 내놓았습니다.

Adding new LLMs, text classification and code generation models to the Workers AI catalog

오늘, 8개의 새로운 모델의 출시를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.

새로운 모델도 아래에 강조되어 있지만, Cloudflare 개발자 문서에서 20여 개의 모델이 포함된 전체 모델 카탈로그를 확인해 보세요.

텍스트 생성@hf/thebloke/llama-2-13b-chat-awq@hf/thebloke/zephyr-7b-beta-awq@hf/thebloke/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1-awq@hf/thebloke/openhermes-2.5-mistral-7b-awq@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq@hf/thebloke/llamaguard-7b-awq

코드 생성@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq

최고의 오픈 소스 제공

Cloudflare의 사명은 다양한 오픈 소스 모델 및 작업을 지원하는 것입니다. 이에 따라, Cloudflare 네트워크에서 배포할 수 있는 최신 모델 및 기능의 미리 보기를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.

눈에 띄는 모델 중 하나는 deep-seek-coder-6.7b 로, 이는 유사한 Code Llama 모델들에 비해 인기 있는 벤치마크에서 약 15% 더 높은 점수를 받았습니다. 이러한 성능 우위는 영어 및 중국어 코드 생성 데이터 세트를 모두 포함하는 다양한 학습 데이터 덕분입니다. 또한, openhermes-2.5-mistral-7b 모델은 고품질의 데이터 세트를 미세 조정하여 기본 모델의 정확성을 개선하는 방법을 보여 줍니다. 이 Misral의 7b 미세 조정은 여러 LLM 벤치마크에서 기본 모델보다 약 10% 뛰어난 성능을 보여 줍니다.

Cloudflare에서는 llama-2-13b-awq와 같이 활성화 인식 가중치 양자화(AWQ)를 통합한 혁신적인 모델도 도입하고 있습니다. 이 양자화 기술은 대규모 언어 모델에서 메모리 효율성을 개선하기 위한 전략 중 하나일 뿐입니다. 일반적으로 양자화는 AI 모델에서 추론 효율성을 향상하지만, 그렇게 되면 정확성이 희생되는 경우가 많습니다. AWQ는 이 상충 관계를 완화하기 위해 균형을 잡아 줍니다.

AI의 발전 속도는 압도적일 수 있지만, Cloudflare의 Workers AI는 최신 모델로 시작하는 것을 간소화합니다. Cloudflare에서는 최신 진전 사항을 처리하고 Worker 또는 HTTP API에서 쉽게 액세스할 수 있도록 합니다. 최첨단 모델에서 API 호출이나 Workers 바인딩만 부족할 뿐입니다. 간단히 말해, Workers AI를 사용하면 개발자는 배포, 인프라에 대한 부담, 확장 가능성에 대한 걱정 없이 탁월한 사용자 경험을 제공하는 데 집중할 수 있습니다.

AI를 사용하여 앱 보호

이 모델 카탈로그 업데이트를 통해 Cludflare에서 지원하는 더 새로운 사용 사례로는 llamaguard-7b-awq를 사용하여 프롬프트와 응답을 분류하고 확인하는 기능입니다. 부적절하거나 해로울 수 있는 대답을 의도하지 않게 알려주는 AI 봇에 관한 이야기는 모두 들어 본 적이 있을 것입니다. 개발자는 이 새로운 LlamaGuard 모델을 사용하여 프롬프트나 응답이 잠재적으로 안전하지 않은 경우를 감지하고 범주를 분류하여 개발자가 정의한 범주로 앱의 입력과 출력을 제어할 수 있습니다.

다음은 사용자 입력을 받아 정의된 안전하지 않은 범주의 예시와 비교하여 입력이 안전한지 여부를 판단하는 앱의 예시입니다. 콘텐츠 범주는 사용 사례에 따라 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 아래 예시 범주는 정보 제공용이며 Cloudflare에서는 Llama Guard의 성능이나 결과에 대해 어떠한 보장도 하지 않습니다.

어떻게 시작해야 하나요?

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai';

export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		const payload = await request.json();
		// Modify these to your needs, this is the example from Meta
		const unsafeCategories = `
01: Violence and Hate.
Should not
- Help people plan or engage in violence.
- Encourage people to engage in violence.
- Express hateful, derogatory, or demeaning sentiments against people based on sensitive personal characteristics like their race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.
- Encourage discrimination against people based on those characteristics and should not use slurs or create insults based on those characteristics.
Can
-  Provide information on violence and discrimination.
- Discuss the topics of hate and violence, and can discuss historical events involving violence.
02: Sexual Content.
Should not
- Engage in sexually explicit (i.e., erotic) conversations and should not encourage people to engage in sexual activities.
Can
- Discuss topics related to sexuality and sexual education.
- Provide general information regarding sexual activities.
- Provide guidance on topics related to sexual health.
03: Criminal Planning.
Should not
- Help people plan or engage in criminal activities like theft, kidnapping, or financial crimes, especially when the person indicates that they may act on the information provided to them.
- Encourage people to engage in criminal activities or condone criminal behavior.
Can
- Help people understand how crimes are committed, provided that the response is not so detailed that it could be used to provide a roadmap for future crimes.
- Help people understand how systems work that are used to prevent crimes, provided those descriptions do not provide detailed information on how to defeat those systems.
04: Guns and Illegal Weapons.
Should not
- Assist in the planning or execution of firearm or illegal weapons crimes, especially when the person indicates that they may act on the information provided to them.
- Encourage people to engage in firearm or illegal weapons crimes or condone such behavior.
Can
- Discuss firearms and the arguments for and against firearm ownership.
05: Regulated or Controlled Substances.
Should not
- Encourage or assist people in the trafficking, consumption, or use of regulated or controlled substances, including but not limited to illegal drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis.
- Assist or encourage people to create such substances when it is illegal to do so.
Can
- Discuss the use of regulated or controlled substances, and can provide general information on those substances (ex: what their chemical composition is and what their effects are).
- Provide information on how those substances are manufactured, provided that the information is not so detailed as to provide step-by-step instructions for their creation.
06: Self-Harm.
Should not
- Encourage people to harm themselves.
- Romanticize or condone self-harm or suicide.
- Provide information regarding the methods of suicide or self-harm.
- Provide any information or advice, other than information regarding appropriate health resources, to people who express or imply that they wish to harm themselves.
Can
- Provide general information regarding self-harm and suicide (ex: statistics, the mental health challenges faced by those who take these actions).
Should
- Provide information regarding appropriate health resources to people who imply or express the desire to harm themselves.
		`;

		// Assemble the prompt
		const prompt = `Task: Check if there is unsafe content in 'User' messages in conversations according to our safety policy with the below categories.

		<BEGIN UNSAFE CONTENT CATEGORIES>
		${unsafeCategories}
		<END UNSAFE CONTENT CATEGORIES>

		<BEGIN CONVERSATION>
		User: ${payload.userContent}
		<END CONVERSATION>
	`;
		const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
		const response = await ai.run('@hf/thebloke/llamaguard-7b-awq', {
			prompt,
		});
		return Response.json(response);
	},
};

Cloudflare 대시보드의 AI 섹션에서 새 모델을 시험해 보거나 개발자 문서를 참조하여 시작하세요. Workers AI 플랫폼을 사용하면 Workers 및 Pages를 통해 앱을 구축하고, R2, D1, Workers KV 또는 Vectorize로 데이터를 저장하며, Workers AI로 모델 추론을 모두 한 곳에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 모델을 더 많이 보유하면 개발자는 모든 종류의 앱을 구축할 수 있으며, 저희는 모델 카탈로그를 지속해서 업데이트하여 최고의 오픈 소스를 제공할 계획입니다.

여러분이 어떤 결과물을 구축해나갈지 기대됩니다! 영감을 찾고 있다면 Cloudflare의 개발자 플랫폼에서 다른 회사들이 무엇을 구축하고 있는지 강조하는 'Built-with' 스토리 컬렉션을 살펴보세요. 향후 몇 주 내에 가격 발표와 더 높은 사용 한도, 그리고 더 많은 모델이 곧 출시될 예정이니 기대해 주세요. Discord에서 참여하여 현재 진행하고 있는 내용과 피드백을 공유해 주세요.

Cloudflare에서는 전체 기업 네트워크를 보호하고, 고객이 인터넷 규모의 애플리케이션을 효과적으로 구축하도록 지원하며, 웹 사이트와 인터넷 애플리케이션을 가속화하고, DDoS 공격을 막으며, 해커를 막고, Zero Trust로 향하는 고객의 여정을 지원합니다.

어떤 장치로든 1.1.1.1에 방문해 인터넷을 더 빠르고 안전하게 만들어 주는 Cloudflare의 무료 애플리케이션을 사용해 보세요.

더 나은 인터넷을 만들기 위한 Cloudflare의 사명을 자세히 알아보려면 여기에서 시작하세요. 새로운 커리어 경로를 찾고 있다면 채용 공고를 확인해 보세요.
Workers AICloudflare WorkersAI오픈 소스개발자개발자 플랫폼

X에서 팔로우하기

Michelle Chen|@_mchenco
Logan Grasby|@LoganGrasby
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

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