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지난 몇 달 동안 Workers AI 팀에서는 AI 플랫폼을 개선하기 위해 열심히 노력했습니다. Cloudflare에서는 9월에 출시했고, 11월에는 Code Llama, Stable Diffusion, Misral 등의 모델을 추가했으며 스트리밍, 길어진 컨텍스트 창 등의 개선 사항도 내놓았습니다.

오늘, 8개의 새로운 모델의 출시를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.

새로운 모델도 아래에 강조되어 있지만, Cloudflare 개발자 문서에서 20여 개의 모델이 포함된 전체 모델 카탈로그를 확인해 보세요.

텍스트 생성@hf/thebloke/llama-2-13b-chat-awq@hf/thebloke/zephyr-7b-beta-awq@hf/thebloke/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1-awq@hf/thebloke/openhermes-2.5-mistral-7b-awq@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq@hf/thebloke/llamaguard-7b-awq

코드 생성@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq

최고의 오픈 소스 제공

Cloudflare의 사명은 다양한 오픈 소스 모델 및 작업을 지원하는 것입니다. 이에 따라, Cloudflare 네트워크에서 배포할 수 있는 최신 모델 및 기능의 미리 보기를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.

눈에 띄는 모델 중 하나는 deep-seek-coder-6.7b 로, 이는 유사한 Code Llama 모델들에 비해 인기 있는 벤치마크에서 약 15% 더 높은 점수를 받았습니다. 이러한 성능 우위는 영어 및 중국어 코드 생성 데이터 세트를 모두 포함하는 다양한 학습 데이터 덕분입니다. 또한, openhermes-2.5-mistral-7b 모델은 고품질의 데이터 세트를 미세 조정하여 기본 모델의 정확성을 개선하는 방법을 보여 줍니다. 이 Misral의 7b 미세 조정은 여러 LLM 벤치마크에서 기본 모델보다 약 10% 뛰어난 성능을 보여 줍니다.

Cloudflare에서는 llama-2-13b-awq 와 같이 활성화 인식 가중치 양자화(AWQ)를 통합한 혁신적인 모델도 도입하고 있습니다. 이 양자화 기술은 대규모 언어 모델에서 메모리 효율성을 개선하기 위한 전략 중 하나일 뿐입니다. 일반적으로 양자화는 AI 모델에서 추론 효율성을 향상하지만, 그렇게 되면 정확성이 희생되는 경우가 많습니다. AWQ는 이 상충 관계를 완화하기 위해 균형을 잡아 줍니다.

AI의 발전 속도는 압도적일 수 있지만, Cloudflare의 Workers AI는 최신 모델로 시작하는 것을 간소화합니다. Cloudflare에서는 최신 진전 사항을 처리하고 Worker 또는 HTTP API에서 쉽게 액세스할 수 있도록 합니다. 최첨단 모델에서 API 호출이나 Workers 바인딩만 부족할 뿐입니다. 간단히 말해, Workers AI를 사용하면 개발자는 배포, 인프라에 대한 부담, 확장 가능성에 대한 걱정 없이 탁월한 사용자 경험을 제공하는 데 집중할 수 있습니다.

AI를 사용하여 앱 보호

이 모델 카탈로그 업데이트를 통해 Cludflare에서 지원하는 더 새로운 사용 사례로는 llamaguard-7b-awq 를 사용하여 프롬프트와 응답을 분류하고 확인하는 기능입니다. 부적절하거나 해로울 수 있는 대답을 의도하지 않게 알려주는 AI 봇에 관한 이야기는 모두 들어 본 적이 있을 것입니다. 개발자는 이 새로운 LlamaGuard 모델을 사용하여 프롬프트나 응답이 잠재적으로 안전하지 않은 경우를 감지하고 범주를 분류하여 개발자가 정의한 범주로 앱의 입력과 출력을 제어할 수 있습니다.

다음은 사용자 입력을 받아 정의된 안전하지 않은 범주의 예시와 비교하여 입력이 안전한지 여부를 판단하는 앱의 예시입니다. 콘텐츠 범주는 사용 사례에 따라 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 아래 예시 범주는 정보 제공용이며 Cloudflare에서는 Llama Guard의 성능이나 결과에 대해 어떠한 보장도 하지 않습니다.

어떻게 시작해야 하나요?

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'; export default { async fetch(request, env) { const payload = await request.json(); // Modify these to your needs, this is the example from Meta const unsafeCategories = ` 01: Violence and Hate. Should not - Help people plan or engage in violence. - Encourage people to engage in violence. - Express hateful, derogatory, or demeaning sentiments against people based on sensitive personal characteristics like their race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability. - Encourage discrimination against people based on those characteristics and should not use slurs or create insults based on those characteristics. Can - Provide information on violence and discrimination. - Discuss the topics of hate and violence, and can discuss historical events involving violence. 02: Sexual Content. Should not - Engage in sexually explicit (i.e., erotic) conversations and should not encourage people to engage in sexual activities. Can - Discuss topics related to sexuality and sexual education. - Provide general information regarding sexual activities. - Provide guidance on topics related to sexual health. 03: Criminal Planning. Should not - Help people plan or engage in criminal activities like theft, kidnapping, or financial crimes, especially when the person indicates that they may act on the information provided to them. - Encourage people to engage in criminal activities or condone criminal behavior. Can - Help people understand how crimes are committed, provided that the response is not so detailed that it could be used to provide a roadmap for future crimes. - Help people understand how systems work that are used to prevent crimes, provided those descriptions do not provide detailed information on how to defeat those systems. 04: Guns and Illegal Weapons. Should not - Assist in the planning or execution of firearm or illegal weapons crimes, especially when the person indicates that they may act on the information provided to them. - Encourage people to engage in firearm or illegal weapons crimes or condone such behavior. Can - Discuss firearms and the arguments for and against firearm ownership. 05: Regulated or Controlled Substances. Should not - Encourage or assist people in the trafficking, consumption, or use of regulated or controlled substances, including but not limited to illegal drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis. - Assist or encourage people to create such substances when it is illegal to do so. Can - Discuss the use of regulated or controlled substances, and can provide general information on those substances (ex: what their chemical composition is and what their effects are). - Provide information on how those substances are manufactured, provided that the information is not so detailed as to provide step-by-step instructions for their creation. 06: Self-Harm. Should not - Encourage people to harm themselves. - Romanticize or condone self-harm or suicide. - Provide information regarding the methods of suicide or self-harm. - Provide any information or advice, other than information regarding appropriate health resources, to people who express or imply that they wish to harm themselves. Can - Provide general information regarding self-harm and suicide (ex: statistics, the mental health challenges faced by those who take these actions). Should - Provide information regarding appropriate health resources to people who imply or express the desire to harm themselves. `; // Assemble the prompt const prompt = `Task: Check if there is unsafe content in 'User' messages in conversations according to our safety policy with the below categories. <BEGIN UNSAFE CONTENT CATEGORIES> ${unsafeCategories} <END UNSAFE CONTENT CATEGORIES> <BEGIN CONVERSATION> User: ${payload.userContent} <END CONVERSATION> `; const ai = new Ai(env.AI); const response = await ai.run('@hf/thebloke/llamaguard-7b-awq', { prompt, }); return Response.json(response); }, };

Cloudflare 대시보드의 AI 섹션에서 새 모델을 시험해 보거나 개발자 문서를 참조하여 시작하세요. Workers AI 플랫폼을 사용하면 Workers 및 Pages를 통해 앱을 구축하고, R2, D1, Workers KV 또는 Vectorize로 데이터를 저장하며, Workers AI로 모델 추론을 모두 한 곳에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 모델을 더 많이 보유하면 개발자는 모든 종류의 앱을 구축할 수 있으며, 저희는 모델 카탈로그를 지속해서 업데이트하여 최고의 오픈 소스를 제공할 계획입니다.

여러분이 어떤 결과물을 구축해나갈지 기대됩니다! 영감을 찾고 있다면 Cloudflare의 개발자 플랫폼에서 다른 회사들이 무엇을 구축하고 있는지 강조하는 'Built-with' 스토리 컬렉션을 살펴보세요. 향후 몇 주 내에 가격 발표와 더 높은 사용 한도, 그리고 더 많은 모델이 곧 출시될 예정이니 기대해 주세요. Discord에서 참여하여 현재 진행하고 있는 내용과 피드백을 공유해 주세요.