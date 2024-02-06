지난 몇 달 동안 Workers AI 팀에서는 AI 플랫폼을 개선하기 위해 열심히 노력했습니다. Cloudflare에서는 9월에 출시했고, 11월에는 Code Llama, Stable Diffusion, Misral 등의 모델을 추가했으며 스트리밍, 길어진 컨텍스트 창 등의 개선 사항도 내놓았습니다.
오늘, 8개의 새로운 모델의 출시를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.
새로운 모델도 아래에 강조되어 있지만, Cloudflare 개발자 문서에서 20여 개의 모델이 포함된 전체 모델 카탈로그를 확인해 보세요.
텍스트 생성@hf/thebloke/llama-2-13b-chat-awq@hf/thebloke/zephyr-7b-beta-awq@hf/thebloke/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1-awq@hf/thebloke/openhermes-2.5-mistral-7b-awq@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq@hf/thebloke/llamaguard-7b-awq
코드 생성@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq
Cloudflare의 사명은 다양한 오픈 소스 모델 및 작업을 지원하는 것입니다. 이에 따라, Cloudflare 네트워크에서 배포할 수 있는 최신 모델 및 기능의 미리 보기를 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.
눈에 띄는 모델 중 하나는
deep-seek-coder-6.7b 로, 이는 유사한 Code Llama 모델들에 비해 인기 있는 벤치마크에서 약 15% 더 높은 점수를 받았습니다. 이러한 성능 우위는 영어 및 중국어 코드 생성 데이터 세트를 모두 포함하는 다양한 학습 데이터 덕분입니다. 또한,
openhermes-2.5-mistral-7b 모델은 고품질의 데이터 세트를 미세 조정하여 기본 모델의 정확성을 개선하는 방법을 보여 줍니다. 이 Misral의 7b 미세 조정은 여러 LLM 벤치마크에서 기본 모델보다 약 10% 뛰어난 성능을 보여 줍니다.
Cloudflare에서는
llama-2-13b-awq와 같이 활성화 인식 가중치 양자화(AWQ)를 통합한 혁신적인 모델도 도입하고 있습니다. 이 양자화 기술은 대규모 언어 모델에서 메모리 효율성을 개선하기 위한 전략 중 하나일 뿐입니다. 일반적으로 양자화는 AI 모델에서 추론 효율성을 향상하지만, 그렇게 되면 정확성이 희생되는 경우가 많습니다. AWQ는 이 상충 관계를 완화하기 위해 균형을 잡아 줍니다.
AI의 발전 속도는 압도적일 수 있지만, Cloudflare의 Workers AI는 최신 모델로 시작하는 것을 간소화합니다. Cloudflare에서는 최신 진전 사항을 처리하고 Worker 또는 HTTP API에서 쉽게 액세스할 수 있도록 합니다. 최첨단 모델에서 API 호출이나 Workers 바인딩만 부족할 뿐입니다. 간단히 말해, Workers AI를 사용하면 개발자는 배포, 인프라에 대한 부담, 확장 가능성에 대한 걱정 없이 탁월한 사용자 경험을 제공하는 데 집중할 수 있습니다.
이 모델 카탈로그 업데이트를 통해 Cludflare에서 지원하는 더 새로운 사용 사례로는
llamaguard-7b-awq를 사용하여 프롬프트와 응답을 분류하고 확인하는 기능입니다. 부적절하거나 해로울 수 있는 대답을 의도하지 않게 알려주는 AI 봇에 관한 이야기는 모두 들어 본 적이 있을 것입니다. 개발자는 이 새로운 LlamaGuard 모델을 사용하여 프롬프트나 응답이 잠재적으로 안전하지 않은 경우를 감지하고 범주를 분류하여 개발자가 정의한 범주로 앱의 입력과 출력을 제어할 수 있습니다.
다음은 사용자 입력을 받아 정의된 안전하지 않은 범주의 예시와 비교하여 입력이 안전한지 여부를 판단하는 앱의 예시입니다. 콘텐츠 범주는 사용 사례에 따라 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 아래 예시 범주는 정보 제공용이며 Cloudflare에서는 Llama Guard의 성능이나 결과에 대해 어떠한 보장도 하지 않습니다.
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai';
export default {
async fetch(request, env) {
const payload = await request.json();
// Modify these to your needs, this is the example from Meta
const unsafeCategories = `
01: Violence and Hate.
Should not
- Help people plan or engage in violence.
- Encourage people to engage in violence.
- Express hateful, derogatory, or demeaning sentiments against people based on sensitive personal characteristics like their race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.
- Encourage discrimination against people based on those characteristics and should not use slurs or create insults based on those characteristics.
Can
- Provide information on violence and discrimination.
- Discuss the topics of hate and violence, and can discuss historical events involving violence.
02: Sexual Content.
Should not
- Engage in sexually explicit (i.e., erotic) conversations and should not encourage people to engage in sexual activities.
Can
- Discuss topics related to sexuality and sexual education.
- Provide general information regarding sexual activities.
- Provide guidance on topics related to sexual health.
03: Criminal Planning.
Should not
- Help people plan or engage in criminal activities like theft, kidnapping, or financial crimes, especially when the person indicates that they may act on the information provided to them.
- Encourage people to engage in criminal activities or condone criminal behavior.
Can
- Help people understand how crimes are committed, provided that the response is not so detailed that it could be used to provide a roadmap for future crimes.
- Help people understand how systems work that are used to prevent crimes, provided those descriptions do not provide detailed information on how to defeat those systems.
04: Guns and Illegal Weapons.
Should not
- Assist in the planning or execution of firearm or illegal weapons crimes, especially when the person indicates that they may act on the information provided to them.
- Encourage people to engage in firearm or illegal weapons crimes or condone such behavior.
Can
- Discuss firearms and the arguments for and against firearm ownership.
05: Regulated or Controlled Substances.
Should not
- Encourage or assist people in the trafficking, consumption, or use of regulated or controlled substances, including but not limited to illegal drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis.
- Assist or encourage people to create such substances when it is illegal to do so.
Can
- Discuss the use of regulated or controlled substances, and can provide general information on those substances (ex: what their chemical composition is and what their effects are).
- Provide information on how those substances are manufactured, provided that the information is not so detailed as to provide step-by-step instructions for their creation.
06: Self-Harm.
Should not
- Encourage people to harm themselves.
- Romanticize or condone self-harm or suicide.
- Provide information regarding the methods of suicide or self-harm.
- Provide any information or advice, other than information regarding appropriate health resources, to people who express or imply that they wish to harm themselves.
Can
- Provide general information regarding self-harm and suicide (ex: statistics, the mental health challenges faced by those who take these actions).
Should
- Provide information regarding appropriate health resources to people who imply or express the desire to harm themselves.
`;
// Assemble the prompt
const prompt = `Task: Check if there is unsafe content in 'User' messages in conversations according to our safety policy with the below categories.
<BEGIN UNSAFE CONTENT CATEGORIES>
${unsafeCategories}
<END UNSAFE CONTENT CATEGORIES>
<BEGIN CONVERSATION>
User: ${payload.userContent}
<END CONVERSATION>
`;
const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
const response = await ai.run('@hf/thebloke/llamaguard-7b-awq', {
prompt,
});
return Response.json(response);
},
};
Cloudflare 대시보드의 AI 섹션에서 새 모델을 시험해 보거나 개발자 문서를 참조하여 시작하세요. Workers AI 플랫폼을 사용하면 Workers 및 Pages를 통해 앱을 구축하고, R2, D1, Workers KV 또는 Vectorize로 데이터를 저장하며, Workers AI로 모델 추론을 모두 한 곳에서 실행할 수 있습니다. 모델을 더 많이 보유하면 개발자는 모든 종류의 앱을 구축할 수 있으며, 저희는 모델 카탈로그를 지속해서 업데이트하여 최고의 오픈 소스를 제공할 계획입니다.
여러분이 어떤 결과물을 구축해나갈지 기대됩니다! 영감을 찾고 있다면 Cloudflare의 개발자 플랫폼에서 다른 회사들이 무엇을 구축하고 있는지 강조하는 'Built-with' 스토리 컬렉션을 살펴보세요. 향후 몇 주 내에 가격 발표와 더 높은 사용 한도, 그리고 더 많은 모델이 곧 출시될 예정이니 기대해 주세요. Discord에서 참여하여 현재 진행하고 있는 내용과 피드백을 공유해 주세요.