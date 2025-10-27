Making the Internet observable: the evolution of Cloudflare Radar

9 min read

The Internet is constantly changing in ways that are difficult to see. How do we measure its health, spot new threats, and track the adoption of new technologies? When we launched Cloudflare Radar in 2020 , our goal was to illuminate the Internet's patterns, helping anyone understand what was happening from a security, performance, and usage perspective, based on aggregated data from Cloudflare services. From the start, Internet measurement, transparency, and resilience has been at the core of our mission.

The launch blog post noted, “There are three key components that we’re launching today: Radar Internet Insights , Radar Domain Insights and Radar IP Insights .” These components have remained at the core of Radar, and they have been continuously expanded and complemented by other data sets and capabilities to support that mission. By shining a brighter light on Internet security, routing, traffic disruptions, protocol adoption, DNS, and now AI, Cloudflare Radar has become an increasingly comprehensive source of information and insights. And despite our expanding scope, we’ve focused on maintaining Radar’s “easy access” by evolving our information architecture, making our search capabilities more powerful, and building everything on top of a powerful, publicly-accessible API.

Now more than ever, Internet observability matters. New protocols and use cases compete with new security threats. Connectivity is threatened not only by errant construction equipment, but also by governments practicing targeted content blocking. Cloudflare Radar is uniquely positioned to provide actionable visibility into these trends, threats, and events with local, network, and global level insights, spanning multiple data sets. Below, we explore some highlights of Radar’s evolution over the five years since its launch, looking at how Cloudflare Radar is building one of the industry’s most comprehensive views of what is happening on the Internet.

Making Internet security more transparent

The Cloudflare Research team takes a practical approach to research, tackling projects that have the potential to make a big impact. A number of these projects have been in the security space, and for three of them, we’ve collaborated to bring associated data sets to Radar, highlighting the impact of these projects.

The 2025 launch of the Certificate Transparency (CT) section on Radar was the culmination of several months of collaborative work to expand visibility into key metrics for the Certificate Transparency ecosystem, enabling us to deprecate the original Merkle Town CT dashboard , which was launched in 2018. Digital certificates are the foundation of trust on the modern Internet, and Certificate Authorities (CAs) serve as trusted gatekeepers, issuing those certificates, with CT logs providing a public, auditable record of every certificate issued, making it possible to detect fraudulent or mis-issued certificates. The information available in the new CT section allows users to explore information about these certificates and CAs, as well as about the CT logs that capture information about every issued certificate.

In 2024, members of Cloudflare’s Research team collaborated with outside researchers to publish a paper titled “ Global, Passive Detection of Connection Tampering ”. Among the findings presented in the paper, it noted that globally, about 20% of all connections to Cloudflare close unexpectedly before any useful data exchange occurs. This unexpected closure is consistent with connection tampering by a third party, which may occur, for instance, when repressive governments seek to block access to websites or applications. Working with the Research team, we added visibility into TCP resets and timeouts to the Network Layer Security page on Radar. This graph, such as the example below for Turkmenistan, provides a perspective on potential connection tampering activity globally, and at a country level. Changes and trends visible in this graph can be used to corroborate reports of content blocking and other local restrictions on Internet connectivity.

The research team has been working on post-quantum encryption since 2017 , racing improvements in quantum computing to help ensure that today’s encrypted data and communications are resistant to being decrypted in the future. They have led the drive to incorporate post-quantum encryption across Cloudflare’s infrastructure and services, and in 2023 we announced that it would be included in our delivery services , available to everyone and free of charge, forever. However, to take full advantage, support is needed on the client side as well, so to track that, we worked together to add a graph to Radar’s Adoption & Usage page that tracks the post-quantum encrypted share of HTTPS request traffic. Starting 2024 at under 3% , it has grown to just over 47% , thanks to major browsers and code libraries activating post-quantum support by default .

Measuring AI bot & crawler activity

The rapid proliferation and growth of AI platforms since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022 has upended multiple industries. This is especially true for content creators. Over the last several decades, they generally allowed their sites to be crawled in exchange for the traffic that the search engines would send back to them — traffic that could be monetized in various ways. However, two developments have changed this dynamic. First, AI platforms began aggressively crawling these sites to vacuum up content to use for training their models (with no compensation to content creators). Second, search engines have evolved into answer engines, drastically reducing the amount of traffic they send back to sites. This has led content owners to demand solutions .

Among these solutions is providing customers with increased visibility into how frequently AI crawlers are scraping their content, and Radar has built on that to provide aggregated perspectives on this activity. Radar’s AI Insights page provides graphs based on crawling traffic, including traffic trends by bot and traffic trends by crawl purpose , both of which can be broken out by industry set as well. Customers can compare the traffic trends we show on the dashboard with trends across their industry.

One key insight is the crawl-to-refer ratio: a measure of how many HTML pages a crawler consumes in comparison to the number of page visits that they refer back to the crawled site. A view into these ratios by platform, and how they change over time, gives content creators insight into just how significant the reciprocal traffic imbalances are, and the impact of the ongoing transition of search engines into answer engines.

Over the three decades, the humble robots.txt file has served as something of a gatekeeper for websites, letting crawlers know if they are allowed to access content on the site, and if so, which content. Well-behaved crawlers read and parse the file, and adjust their crawling activity accordingly. Based on the robots.txt files found across Radar’s top 10,000 domains, Radar’s AI Insights page shows how many of these sites explicitly allow or disallow these AI crawlers to access content , and how complete that access/restriction is. With the ability to filter the data by domain category, this graph can provide site owners with visibility into how their peers may be dealing with these AI crawlers.

Improving Internet resilience with routing visibility

Routing is the process of selecting a path across one or more networks, and in the context of the Internet, routing selects the paths for Internet Protocol (IP) packets to travel from their origin to their destination. It is absolutely critical to the functioning of the Internet, but lots of things can go wrong, and when they do, they can take a whole network offline. (And depending on the network, a larger blast radius of sites, applications, and other service providers may be impacted.

Routing visibility provides insights into the health of a network, and its relationship to other networks. These insights can help identify or troubleshoot problems when they occur. Among the more significant things that can go wrong are route leaks and origin hijacks. Route leaks occur when a routing announcement propagates beyond its intended scope — that is, when the announcement reaches networks that it shouldn’t. An origin hijack occurs when an attacker creates fake announcements for a targeted prefix, falsely identifying an autonomous systems (AS) under their control as the origin of the prefix — in other words, the attacker claims that their network is responsible for a given set of IP addresses, which would cause traffic to those addresses to be routed to them.

In 2022 and 2023 respectively, we added route leak and origin hijack detection to Radar , providing network operators and other interested groups (such as researchers) with information to help identify which networks may be party to such events, whether as a leaker/hijacker, or a victim. And perhaps more importantly, in 2023 we also launched notifications for route leaks and origin hijacks, automatically notifying subscribers via email or webhook when such an event is detected, enabling them to take immediate action.

In 2025, we further improved this visibility by adding two additional capabilities. The first was real-time BGP route visibility , which illustrates how a given network prefix is connected to other networks — what is the route that packets take to get from that set of IP addresses to the large “tier 1” network providers? Network administrators can use this information when facing network outages, implementing new deployments, or investigating route leaks.

An AS-SET is a grouping of related networks, historically used for multiple purposes such as grouping together a list of downstream customers of a particular network provider. Our recently announced AS-SET monitoring enables network operators to monitor valid and invalid AS-SET memberships for their networks, which can help prevent misuse and issues like route leaks.

Not just pretty pictures

While Radar has been historically focused on providing clear, informative visualizations, we have also launched capabilities that enable users to get at the underlying data more directly, enabling them to use it in a more programmatic fashion. The most important one is the Radar API , launched in 2022 . Requiring just an access token, users can get access to all the data shown on Radar, as well as some more advanced filters that provide more specific data, enabling them to incorporate Radar data into their own tools, websites, and applications. The example below shows a simple API call that returns the global distribution of human and bot traffic observed over the last seven days.

curl -X 'GET' \ 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/radar/http/summary/bot_class?name=main&dateRange=1d' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN'

{ "success": true, "errors": [], "result": { "main": { "human": "72.520636", "bot": "27.479364" }, "meta": { "dateRange": [ { "startTime": "2025-10-19T19:00:00Z", "endTime": "2025-10-20T19:00:00Z" } ], "confidenceInfo": { "level": null, "annotations": [] }, "normalization": "PERCENTAGE", "lastUpdated": "2025-10-20T19:45:00Z", "units": [ { "name": "*", "value": "requests" } ] } } }

The Model Context Protocol is a standard way to make information available to large language models (LLMs) . Somewhat similar to the way an application programming interface (API) works, MCP offers a documented, standardized way for a computer program to integrate services from an external source. It essentially allows AI programs to exceed their training, enabling them to incorporate new sources of information into their decision-making and content generation, and helps them connect to external tools. The Radar MCP server allows MCP clients to gain access to Radar data and tools, enabling exploration using natural language queries.

Radar’s URL Scanner has proven to be one of its most popular tools, scanning millions of sites since launching in 2023. It allows users to safely determine whether a site may contain malicious content, as well as providing information on technologies used and insights into the site’s headers, cookies, and links. In addition to being available on Radar, it is also accessible through the API and MCP server.

Finally, Radar’s user interface has seen a number of improvements over the last several years, in service of improved usability and a better user experience. As new data sets and capabilities are launched, they are added to the search bar, allowing users to search not only for countries and ASNs, but also IP address prefixes, certificate authorities, bot names, IP addresses, and more. Initially launching with just a few default date ranges (such as last 24 hours, last 7 days, etc.), we’ve expanded the number of default options, as well as enabling the user to select custom date ranges of up to one year in length. And because the Internet is global, Radar should be too. In 2024, we launched internationalized versions of Radar , marking availability of the site in 14 languages/dialects, including downloaded and embedded content.

This is a sampling of the updates and enhancements that we have made to Radar over the last five years in support of Internet measurement, transparency, and resilience. These individual data sets and tools combine to provide one of the most comprehensive views of the Internet available. And we’re not close to being done. We’ll continue to bring additional visibility to the unseen ways that the Internet is changing by adding more tools, data sets, and visualizations, to help users answer more questions in areas including AI, performance, adoption and usage, and security.