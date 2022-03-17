Congratulations Cloudflare 2021 Partner Award Winners

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語, Deutsch, Français.

We’re thrilled to announce the winners of our annual Channel and Alliance Partner Awards for 2021. Throughout a year of continued global disruptions, Cloudflare’s partners kept innovating, expanding their solutions and services capabilities, and accelerated their growth with us and our platform. It is important that we recognize and award the partners of ours who stood out in staying laser-focused on delivering outstanding business outcomes for customers.

With the ongoing shift in 2021 to remote, flexible work forces and the evolving cyber threat landscape, more than ever organizations across every industry and the public sector were looking to Cloudflare, and to work hand in hand with partners who can deliver a modern, Zero Trust approach to security. Seeing this consistent need, we are continuing to build and support new levels of partner-led growth in the year ahead such as with a new partner services program for SASE and Zero Trust which we launched at the start of 2022.

Please join us in congratulating the impressive achievements of our partner award winners over this past year! They enable the further delivery of Internet security, performance, and reliability for organizations of all sizes and types — and we are thrilled to be recognizing their impact.

Americas Partner Awards

GSI Partner of the Year: Accenture Federal Services

Honors the GSI partner who has demonstrated outstanding, wide-ranging go-to-market collaboration with Cloudflare resulting in significant customer outcomes and partnership revenue growth.

MSP Partner of the Year: Rackspace Technology

Honors the top performing MSP partner in the Americas.

Channel Partner of the Year: Optiv

Honors the top performing channel partner who has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement and growth in 2021.



Distributor Partner of the Year: AVANT

Honors the top performing distributor who has best represented Cloudflare, enabling their reseller partners to secure customer sales and growth revenue streams.

Rising Star Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Honors the partner who made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

APJC Partner Awards

Partners of the Year:

Honors the top performing partners in their respective business territories who have demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement and growth in 2021.

Distributor Partner of the Year:

Honors the top performing distributor who has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure customer sales and grow revenue streams.

Partner Win of the Year:

Honors the partner who has brought in the largest, most strategic deal and deployed a comprehensive end-to-end security, performance and reliability solution to its customer.

Technical Excellence Award:

Honors the partner companies whose SEs demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare (presales & POC) experience.

Partner SE Champions of the Year:

Honors the partner Solution Engineers (SEs) who have demonstrated depth of knowledge & expertise in Cloudflare solutions through earned certifications and went above & beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for customers.

Partner Marketing Champions:

Honors the partners who have demonstrated outstanding collaboration and business outcomes in marketing Cloudflare solutions.

EMEA Partner Awards

Partner of the Year: e92plus

Honors the top performing partner who has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement and growth in 2021.

Distributor of the Year: V-Valley

Honors the top performing distributor who has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure customer sales and grow revenue streams.

MSP Partner of the Year: Rackspace Technology

Honors the top performing MSP partner across the EMEA region.

New Partner of the Year: Dept Agency

Honors the partner who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2021, has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) Partner: Softline

Honors the partner who has delivered stellar service to our joint customers, and also engaged in certifications and registered deals.

Cloudflare Certification Champions of the Year: Concat AG, and DC Communication

Honors partner companies whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications.

Partner SEs Champions of the Year:

Honors the partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge & expertise in Cloudflare solutions through earned certifications and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for customers.

Dimitri Katsiashvili - 42 Digital

Vahid Madi - Synopsis

Erez Zarum - Nanosek

For more information on the Cloudflare Partner Network and its programs, check out this short video overview or visit our Partner Portal.