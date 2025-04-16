Why I joined Cloudflare: to build world-class partnerships in EMEA

3 min read

Cloudflare is not just another technology company. It’s a mission-driven force, committed to helping build a better Internet; one that is faster, safer, and more resilient. That mission is more critical than ever as organizations worldwide navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, rife with cyber threats, regulatory challenges, and the need for scalable, cost-effective solutions.

In EMEA, that mission has special significance. The region is a patchwork of diverse markets, industries, and regulatory environments. It demands a partner-centric approach, one that empowers businesses of all sizes to harness Cloudflare’s comprehensive connectivity cloud platform to protect, connect, and accelerate their operations. That’s why I joined Cloudflare as VP of EMEA Partnerships.

A moment of inflection

Every great company has an inflection point, a moment when the market, the strategy, and the execution align to create unstoppable momentum. Cloudflare is at that moment now.

With record revenue growth, increasing traction among large customers, and an expanding suite of Zero Trust, AI, and network security solutions, Cloudflare is emerging as the partner of choice for enterprises and service providers across EMEA .

But what excites me most is the people, the opportunity to build a team in EMEA that is world-class in its expertise, relentless in its execution, and passionate about making an impact.

Partners: the catalyst for growth

In my career, I’ve seen firsthand how the right partnerships can propel companies to new heights. I’ve led strategic alliances, built global partner ecosystems, and driven channel transformation across multiple organizations. But what I see at Cloudflare is different. It’s about empowering partners to drive innovation and solve customer challenges, with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud platform and our network being one of the largest and most interconnected in the world, we’re committed to creating long-term value together.

When you listen, you can hear it, a low murmur, a distant echo of something big emerging. It starts quietly, almost imperceptibly, as forward-thinking companies and partners take notice. Then, momentum builds. More voices join in, more hands reach out. And before you know it, what was once a whisper becomes a roar. That’s what drew me to Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is not just evolving its partner program, it is investing in a partner-first strategy that will define its next phase of growth as a company. Cloudflare’s commitment to partners is clear and in EMEA we’re specifically prioritizing:

Accelerating partner-led revenue, aiming for more than 90% of total EMEA revenue through partnerships.

Expanding market penetration, helping partners unlock large enterprise accounts and new verticals.

Supporting partners to build service practices, helping partners build the skills they need to excite their customers and deliver unmatched value with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud.

Partnering in the best way possible, ensuring that partners are equipped, enabled, and incentivized to succeed, and that we have aligned to the right stakeholders, systems, and processes to support that experience.

The opportunity to build a world-class team

Great companies are built by great teams. One of the most exciting aspects of joining Cloudflare is the opportunity to assemble, develop, and lead a world-class partnerships team in EMEA.

Cloudflare is at an inflection point, expanding its enterprise presence, deepening its channel engagement, and driving a new level of execution excellence. To accelerate this, we need to attract the best talent, foster a high-performance culture, and build an environment where our people, and our partners, can thrive.

What this means to me:

Hiring the best : We are scaling our team with well-known industry-leading professionals who bring deep partner expertise, enterprise sales acumen, and a passion for innovation.

Empowering growth : Investing in skills, training, and development to ensure that our team is best-in-class in partner management, sales execution, and customer success.

Creating a performance culture : Establishing clear goals, accountability, and incentives that drive results while fostering collaboration, creativity, and impact.

Winning together: Aligning with our partners to co-create value, build long-term relationships, and drive sustained market leadership.

Joining the roar

I joined Cloudflare because I see an extraordinary opportunity:

To drive a partner-first transformation that scales across the region.

To be part of a company that is not just winning in the market, but redefining it.

To build and develop a world-class team that will shape the future of partnerships in EMEA.

Cloudflare is building something special. And I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the journey!