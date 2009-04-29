Cloudflare: Winner of the 2009 Harvard Business School Business Plan Competition

We're excited to announce that we just got word that Cloudflare won the
2009 Harvard Business Plan competition. We're extremely excited and
flattered by the recognition. The competition was a terrific experience
for Michelle and me. The process of putting together the plan helped us
understand where the real need in the market for a new performance and
security solution was -- for small- to mid-sized sites -- as well as to
come up with a way to deploy a solution that met the needs of those
sites. We have had a ton of in-bound interest from venture capital firms
who want to work with us on taking Cloudflare from a plan to a product.
Stay tuned for what's next!