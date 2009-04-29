Cloudflare: Winner of the 2009 Harvard Business School Business Plan Competition

1 min read

We're excited to announce that we just got word that Cloudflare won the

2009 Harvard Business Plan competition. We're extremely excited and

flattered by the recognition. The competition was a terrific experience

for Michelle and me. The process of putting together the plan helped us

understand where the real need in the market for a new performance and

security solution was -- for small- to mid-sized sites -- as well as to

come up with a way to deploy a solution that met the needs of those

sites. We have had a ton of in-bound interest from venture capital firms

who want to work with us on taking Cloudflare from a plan to a product.

Stay tuned for what's next!