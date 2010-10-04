Reflections on TechCrunch Disrupt Launch

2 min read

When Michelle, Lee, and I started working on Cloudflare back in the

Winter of 2009 the plan was always to launch at TechCrunch. You make

plans like that in order to give you some sense of a light at the end of

the very long tunnel that is building a startup, but it's rare that

things actually work out as you plan. We thought we were onto something

special based on the feedback from our early beta users, but Cloudflare

was really a long shot for TechCrunch. We're a tough story to tell,

we're not the typical TechCrunch consumer Internet company, and, as Mike

Arrington said on stage right before we won the award for "Most

Innovative Company," we're a bit "boring" and doing something akin to

"muffler repair" for the Internet.

Turns out the Internet has had a broken muffler for a while, and seeing

the pent up demand for a service like Cloudflare has been awesome. In

the seven days since our launch, the traffic through our network has

increased almost 10x and, if you measure all the page views or unique

visitors passing through our site, in one week we went from the 1,000th

largest site online to one of the top 50. We now power more page views

and see more unique visitors than a major site like CNN.com. That's

pretty amazing.

If you're a startup and you get a chance to launch at a TechCrunch

conference, I can't recommend it more highly. Heather, Erick, Mike, and

everyone else on the TechCrunch team were professional and worked hard

to make sure we told Cloudflare's story in as compelling a way as

possible. The launch of a startup is a sacred event. You only get to do

it once. We couldn't have been happier with how Cloudflare's went, and

we can't wait to tell everyone what we're up to next!