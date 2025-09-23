Why Cloudflare, Netlify, and Webflow are collaborating to support Open Source tools like Astro and TanStack

3 min read

Open source is the core fabric of the web, and the open source tools that power the modern web depend on the stability and support of the community.

To ensure two major open source projects have the resources they need, we are proud to announce our financial sponsorship to two cornerstone frameworks in the modern web ecosystem: Astro and TanStack.

Critically, we think it’s important we don’t do this alone — for the open web to continue to thrive, we must bet on and support technologies and frameworks that are open and accessible to all, and not beholden to any one company.

Which is why we are also excited to announce that for these sponsorships we are joining forces with our peers at Netlify to sponsor TanStack and Webflow to sponsor Astro.

Why Astro and TanStack? Investing in the Future of the Frontend

Our decision to support Astro and TanStack was deliberate. These two projects represent distinct but complementary visions for the future of web development. One is redefining the architecture for high-performance, content-driven websites, while the other provides a full-stack toolkit for building the most ambitious web applications.

Astro: the framework for the high-performance sites

When it comes to endorsing a technology, we believe actions speak louder than words.

That’s why our support for Astro isn't just financial—it's foundational. We run our developer documentation site, developers.cloudflare.com, entirely on Astro. This isn't a small side project — it's a critical resource visited by hundreds of thousands of developers every day, with dozens of contributors constantly keeping it updated. For a site like this, performance isn't a feature; it's a requirement.

We chose Astro because its core principles mirror our own. Its "zero JS by default" architecture delivers the raw performance and stellar SEO that a content-heavy site demands, ensuring our docs are fast and discoverable. Just as importantly, Astro is framework-agnostic, letting teams use components from React, Vue, or Svelte without vendor lock-in.

Astro makes it easy for our global team to keep content up-to-date and, most importantly, keep our docs blazing fast. Our sponsorship is a direct result of the immense value we've experienced firsthand.

Cloudflare’s partnership and support affirms our shared mission: to make the web faster, more open, and better for everyone who builds on it. - Fred K. Schott, Astro Co-creator, Project Steward

Webflow gives marketers, designers, and developers the freedom to build without compromise. Astro shares that same spirit by removing barriers, speeding up workflows, and opening new creative possibilities. Together with Cloudflare and Netlify, we’re helping ensure the tools our community relies on stay open, sustainable, and ready for the future. - Allan Leinwand, Webflow CTO

TanStack Start: the full-stack framework for ambitious applications

If Astro provides the ideal foundation for content-heavy sites, TanStack provides the ideal engine for complex web applications. TanStack is not a single framework but a suite of powerful, headless, and type-safe libraries that solve the hardest problems in modern application development.

Libraries like TanStack Query have become the de facto industry standard for managing asynchronous server state, elegantly solving complex challenges like caching, background refetching, and optimistic updates that once required thousands of lines of fragile, bespoke code. Similarly, TanStack Router brings full type-safety to routing, eliminating an entire class of common bugs, while TanStack Table and TanStack Form provide the robust, headless primitives needed to build sophisticated, data-intensive user interfaces.

And today, TanStack announced its official release of the release candidate for TanStack Start 1.0, taking a big stride towards production-readiness.

TanStack Start is a new full-stack framework that composes these powerful libraries into a cohesive, enterprise-grade development experience. With features like full-document Server-Side Rendering (SSR), streaming, and a "deploy anywhere" architecture, TanStack Start is designed for the modern, serverless edge. It provides the power and type-safety needed for ambitious applications and is a perfect match for deployment environments like Cloudflare Workers.

With Cloudflare alongside us, TanStack can keep raising the bar for fast, scalable, and type-safe tools for powering the next generation of web apps while protecting the openness and freedom developers depend on. - Tanner Linsley, TanStack creator

Supporting an open web is not a nice-to-have for us, but a requirement for us to fulfill our mission to build a better web. Collaborating with Cloudflare on making sure these top projects are funded is the easiest decision we can make! - Mat B, CEO

Joining forces builds a stronger open web

It is not lost on us that this coalition includes companies that compete in the market. We believe this is a feature, not a bug. It demonstrates a shared understanding that we are all building on the same open-source foundations. A healthy, innovative, and sustainable open-source ecosystem is the rising tide that lifts all of our boats.

This joint sponsorship model means Astro and TanStack are more resilient. For you, that means you can build on them with confidence, knowing they aren't dependent on a single company's shifting priorities.

With that, show us what you build!

The best way to support open source is to use it, build with it, and contribute back to it. See how easy it is to get started with Astro and TanStack and deploy an application to Cloudflare in minutes with the following framework guides: