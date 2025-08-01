Vulnerability disclosure on SSL for SaaS v1 (Managed CNAME)

4 min read

Earlier this year, a group of external researchers identified and reported a vulnerability in Cloudflare’s SSL for SaaS v1 (Managed CNAME) product offering through Cloudflare’s bug bounty program. We officially deprecated SSL for SaaS v1 in 2021; however, some customers received extensions for extenuating circumstances that prevented them from migrating to SSL for SaaS v2 (Cloudflare for SaaS). We have continually worked with the remaining customers to migrate them onto Cloudflare for SaaS over the past four years and have successfully migrated the vast majority of these customers. For most of our customers, there is no action required; for the very small number of SaaS v1 customers, we will be actively working to help migrate you to SSL for SaaS v2 (Cloudflare for SaaS).

Background on SSL for SaaS v1 at Cloudflare

Back in 2017, Cloudflare announced SSL for SaaS , a product that allows SaaS providers to extend the benefits of Cloudflare security and performance to their end customers. Using a “Managed CNAME” configuration, providers could bring their customer’s domain onto Cloudflare. In the first version of SSL for SaaS (v1), the traffic for Custom Hostnames is proxied to the origin based on the IP addresses assigned to the zone. In this Managed CNAME configuration, the end customers simply pointed their domains to the SaaS provider origin using a CNAME record. The customer’s origin would then be configured to accept traffic from these hostnames.

What are the security concerns with v1 (Managed CNAME)?

While SSL for SaaS v1 enabled broad adoption of Cloudflare for end customer domains, its architecture introduced a subtle but important security risk – one that motivated us to build Cloudflare for SaaS.

As adoption scaled, so did our understanding of the security and operational limitations of SSL for SaaS v1. The architecture depended on IP-based routing and didn’t verify domain ownership before proxying traffic. That meant that any custom hostname pointed to the correct IP could be served through Cloudflare — even if ownership hadn’t been proven. While this produced the desired functionality, this design introduced risks and created friction when customers needed to make changes without downtime.

A malicious CF user aware of another customer's Managed CNAME (via social engineering or publicly available info), could abuse the way SSL for SaaS v1 handles host header redirects through DNS manipulation and Man-in-The-Middle attack because of the way Cloudflare serves the valid TLS certificate for the Managed CNAME.

For regular connections to Cloudflare, the certificate served by Cloudflare is determined by the SNI provided by the client in the TLS handshake , while the zone configuration applied to a request is determined based on the host-header of the HTTP request.

In contrast, SSL for SaaS v1/Managed CNAME setups work differently. The certificate served by Cloudflare is still based on the TLS SNI, but the zone configuration is determined solely based on the specific Cloudflare anycast IP address the client connected to.

For example, let’s assume that 192.0.2.1 is the anycast IP address assigned to a SaaS provider. All connections to this IP address will be routed to the SaaS provider's origin server, irrespective of the host-header in the HTTP request. This means that for the following request:

$ curl --connect-to ::192.0.2.1 https://www.cloudflare.com

The certificate served by Cloudflare will be valid for www.cloudflare.com , but the request will not be sent to the origin server of www.cloudflare.com . It will instead be sent to the origin server of the SaaS provider assigned to the 192.0.2.1 IP address.

While the likelihood of exploiting this vulnerability is low and requires multiple complex conditions to be met, the vulnerability can be paired with other issues and potentially exploit other Cloudflare customers if:

The adversary is able to perform DNS poisoning on the target domain to change the IP address that the end-user connects to when visiting the target domain The adversary is able to place a malicious payload on the Managed CNAME customer’s website, or discovers an existing cross-site scripting vulnerability on the website

Mitigation: A Phased Transition

To address these challenges, we launched SSL for SaaS v2 (Cloudflare for SaaS) and deprecated SSL for SaaS v1 in 2021. Cloudflare for SaaS transitioned away from IP-based routing towards a verified custom hostname model. Now, custom hostnames must pass a hostname verification step alongside SSL certificate validation to proxy to the customer origin. This improves security by limiting origin access to authorized hostnames and reduces downtime through hostname pre-validation , which allows customers to verify ownership before traffic is proxied through Cloudflare.

When Cloudflare for SaaS became generally available, we began a careful and deliberate deprecation of the original architecture. Starting in March 2021, we notified all v1 users of the then upcoming sunset in favor of v2 in September 2021 with instructions to migrate. Although we officially deprecated Managed CNAME, some customers were granted exceptions and various zones remained on SSL for SaaS v1. Cloudflare was notified this year through our Bug Bounty program that an external researcher had identified the SSL for SaaS v1 vulnerabilities in the midst of our continued efforts to migrate all customers.

The majority of customers have successfully migrated to the modern v2 setup. For those few that require more time to migrate, we've implemented compensating controls to limit the potential scope and reach of this issue for the remaining v1 users. Specifically:

This feature is unavailable for new customer accounts, and new zones within existing customer accounts, to configure via the UI or API

Cloudflare actively maintains an allowlist of zones & customers that currently use the v1 service

We have also implemented WAF custom rules configurations for the remaining customers such that any requests targeting an unauthorized destination will be caught and blocked in their L7 firewall.

The architectural improvement of Cloudflare for SaaS not only closes the gap between certificate and routing validation but also ensures that only verified and authorized domains are routed to their respective origins—effectively eliminating this class of vulnerability.

Next steps

There is no action necessary for Cloudflare customers, with the exception of remaining SSL for SaaS v1 customers, with whom we are actively working to help migrate. While we move to the final phases of sunsetting v1, Cloudflare for SaaS is now the standard across our platform, and all current and future deployments will use this secure, validated model by default.

Conclusion

As always, thank you to the external researchers for responsibly disclosing this vulnerability. We encourage all of our Cloudflare community to submit any identified vulnerabilities to help us continually improve upon the security posture of our products and platform.

We also recognize that the trust you place in us is paramount to the success of your infrastructure on Cloudflare. We consider these vulnerabilities with the utmost concern and will continue to do everything in our power to mitigate impact. Although we are confident in our steps to mitigate impact, we recognize the concern that such incidents may induce. We deeply appreciate your continued trust in our platform and remain committed not only to prioritizing security in all we do, but also acting swiftly and transparently whenever an issue does arise.