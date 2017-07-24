Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Net Neutrality Day: Cloudflare + Fight for the Future

07/25/2017

1 min read

For Net Neutrality Day on July 12, Fight for the Future (FFTF) launched a Cloudflare App installable for websites all over the world. Sites with it installed saw as many as 178 million page views prompting the users to write to their local congressional representative on the importance of Net Neutrality. All told, the FCC received over 2 million comments and Congress received millions of emails and phone calls.

Screenshot of App Page for FFTF’s Battle for the Net appScreenshot of App Page for FFTF’s Battle for the Net app. Source code for this app.

When our co-founders launched Cloudflare in 2011, it was with a firm belief that the Internet is a place where all voices should be heard. The ability for either an ISP or government to censor the Internet based on their opinions or a profit motive rather than law could pose a huge threat to free speech on the Internet.

Cloudflare is a staunch supporter of Net Neutrality and the work done by Fight for the Future, which shows how effective Internet civic campaigns can be.

To get a heads up on Fight for the Future campaigns in the future, sign up for their mailing list.

Fight for the Future

See source code for FFTF’s Battle for the Net Cloudflare App on Github.

To make your own app, see Cloudflare Apps docs.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare AppsCommunityFreedom of SpeechLegalNet NeutralityDevelopersPolitics

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts