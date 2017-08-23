Jameson Sundell

App Highlight: Trebble
08/25/2017
Earlier this month, Armel Beaudry Kembe spoke at the Ottawa JS meetup to introduce his experience in developing his app Trebble.fm on the new Cloudflare App platform....
08/18/2017
Hardenize is a comprehensive security tool that continuously monitors the security and configuration of your domain name, email, and website....
08/11/2017
Cloudflare hosted a developer preview workshop in Austin for Cloudflare Apps, taught by Zack Bloom, tech lead of Cloudflare Apps....
07/25/2017
For Net Neutrality Day on July 12, Fight for the Future launched a Cloudflare App installable for websites all over the world. Sites with it installed saw as many as 178M page views prompting the users to write to their local congressional representative on the importance of Net Neutrality....
07/12/2017
We recently launched our new Cloudflare Apps platform, and love to see the community it is building. In an effort to help people who run web services such as websites, APIs and more, we would like to help make your web services faster, safer and more reliable....