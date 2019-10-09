Good Morning, Jakarta!

3 min read

Beneath the veneer of glass and concrete, this is a city of surprises and many faces. On 3rd October 2019, we brought together a group of leaders from across a number of industries to connect in Central Jakarta, Indonesia.



The habit of sharing stories at the lunch table, exchanging ideas, and listening to ideas from the different viewpoints of people from all tiers, paying first-hand attention to all input from customers, and listening to the dreams of some of life’s warriors may sound simple but it is a source of inspiration and encouragement in helping the cyberspace community in this region.



And our new data center in Jakarta extends our Asia Pacific network to 64 cities, and our global network to 194 cities.

Selamat Pagi

Right on time, Kate Fleming extended a warm welcome to our all our Indonesia guests. "We were especially appreciative of the investment of your time that you made coming to join us."

Kate, is the Head of Customer Success for APAC. Australian-born, Kate spent the past 5 years living in Malaysia and Singapore. She leads a team of Customer Success Managers in Singapore. The Customer Success team is dispersed across multiple offices and time zones. We are the advocates for Cloudflare Enterprise customers. We help with your on-boarding journey and various post sales activities from project and resource management planning to training, configuration recommendations, sharing best practices, point of escalation and more.

"Today, the Indonesian Cloudflare team would like to share with you some insights and best practices around how Cloudflare is not only a critical part of any organization’s cyber security planning, but is working towards building a better internet in the process.” - Kate

Learning Modern Trends of Cyber Attacks

Ayush Verma, who is our Solutions Engineer for ASEAN and India, was there to unveil the latest cyber security trends. He shared insights on how to stay ahead of the game in the fast-charging online environment.



Get answers to questions like:

How can I secure my site without sacrificing performance?

What are the latest trends in malicious attacks — and how should I prepare?

Superheroes Behind The Scenes

We were very honored to have two industry leaders speak to us.

Jullian Gafar, the CTO from PT Viva Media Baru.

PT Viva Media Baru is an online media company based out of Jakarta, Indonesia.



Firman Gautama, the VP of Infrastructure & Security from PT. Global Tiket Network.

PT. Global Tiket Network offer hotel, flight, car rental, train, world class event/concert and attraction tickets.

It was a golden opportunity to hear from the leaders themselves about what’s keeping them busy lately, their own approaches to cyber security, best practices, and easy-to-implement and cost-efficient strategies.



Fireside Chat Highlights: Shoutout from Pak Firman, who was very pleased with the support he received from Kartika. He said "most sales people are hard to reach after completing a sale. Kartika always goes the extra mile, she stays engaged with me. The Customer Experience is just exceptional.”



Our Mission Continues

Thank you for giving us your time to connect. It brings us back to our roots and core mission of helping to build a better internet. Based on this principle “The Result Never Betrays the Effort’ we believe that what we are striving for today, by creating various innovations in our services and strategies to improve your business, will in time produce the best results. For this reason, we offer our endless thanks for your support and loyalty in continuing to push forward with us. Always at your service!

Cloudflare Event Crew in Indonesia #CloudflareJKT

Chris Chua (Organiser) | Kate Fleming | Bentara Frans | Ayush Verma | Welly Tandiono | Kartika Mulyo | Riyan Baharudin