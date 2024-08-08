Rising together: honoring Cloudflare’s outstanding partners

6 min read

We’re thrilled to announce Cloudflare’s worldwide 2023 Channel Partner Award winners! Partners are crucial to Cloudflare’s success, extending the solutions and support that customers need to control application complexity, reduce cyber risk, and cut costs, all with a high level of customer satisfaction.

PowerUP partners first

This year, we again received CRN’s highest accolade of a 5-star ranking for our Partner Program. Through our expanded Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program, we’re ensuring Cloudflare’s partnerships and alliances continue delivering strong results to joint customers across sectors worldwide. We’re focused on making it easier for our partners to work with us and grow their business with us. The Cloudflare team is all about helping partners:

Be innovative by transforming how customers connect, protect, and build with Cloudflare security, speed, programmability, and resilience.

by transforming how customers connect, protect, and build with Cloudflare security, speed, programmability, and resilience. Increase profitability by growing revenue and delivering more value at scale to rapidly grow business and expand reach.

by growing revenue and delivering more value at scale to rapidly grow business and expand reach. Accelerate GTM by benefiting from sales and marketing support, streamlined processes, and transparent pricing to close deals quickly.

From comprehensive training through Cloudflare University to expert support across departments, partners are equipped to drive digital transformation and modernize IT infrastructures for their customers in a competitive market.

Leaders who understand the power of partnership

It’s been a thrilling start to my tenure as Cloudflare’s Chief Partner Officer to watch remarkable growth and partner success. Our team has amplified opportunities, especially in the rapidly expanding area of secure access service edge (SASE), and our channel strategy has already demonstrated impressive results.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our partners underscores the strength of Cloudflare's technology and our dedication to serving our partners. With substantial investments in the partner community, streamlined processes, and a focus on AI integration, together we are poised to drive significant growth and innovation.

Congratulations to our partners’ outstanding contributions and achievements

This year's Cloudflare partner award winners have exemplified excellence and innovation in collaborating with Cloudflare. Their dedication and success highlight the transformative potential of the channel and our collaboration.

Americas partner awards

Technology Services Distributor of the Year: AVANT Communications

Honors the top-performing technology services distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Honors the top-performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2023.

Growth Partners of the Year: CDW and Defy Security

Honors the partners who made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Technical Excellence Award (Pre-Sales): Adapture

Honors the partner company who demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare pre-sales and proof of concept (POC) experience.

Partner SE Champion of the Year: Nyron Samaroo (CDW Canada) & Deepika Nath (Kyndryl)

Honors the individual partner Sales Engineers (SEs) who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for our joint customers.

Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year: Accenture

Honors the top-performing GSI partner.

Latin America awards

Technology Services Distributor of the Year: TD SYNNEX (LATAM)

Honors the top-performing technology services distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

Partner of the Year:

Honors the partner who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2023, has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

IntegraTEC (LATAM)

NeoSecure by SEK (Nola/Sola)

Cipher (Brazil)

Xenergix (Mexico)

Certification Champion of the Year: Tripla (Brazil)

This award honors the partner whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications during 2023.

APJC partner awards

Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data Limited

Honors the top performing distributor who has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

Service Delivery Partner of the Year: Master Concept (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Honors the top-performing services solution provider.

Partner of the Year: Centcloud Technologies Limited

Honors the partner who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2023, has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Customer Win of the Year: Megazone Cloud Corporation

Honors the outstanding achievement of a partner who secured a significant customer deal through exceptional collaboration and innovation.

New Partner Win of the Year: Techdirect Pte Ltd

Honors the partner who has brought in the largest, most strategic deal and deployed a comprehensive end-to-end security, performance, and reliability solution to a customer.

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Omni Intelligent Services, Inc.

Honors top partner achievers who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers but also built new business value by tapping into the power of networks, relationships, and ecosystems.

Technical Excellence Award (Pre-Sales): Airowire Networks PVT LTD

Honors the partner company whose SEs demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare pre-sales and POC experience.

Marketing Champion of the Year: Softdebut Co., Ltd

Honors the partner company that demonstrated outstanding collaboration and business outcomes in marketing Cloudflare solutions.

Partner SE Champion of the Year: David Woon (Kordia Limited)

Honors the individual partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for our joint customers.

Rising Star Award: The Missing Link Security Pty Ltd

Honors individual partner representatives who, although new to our collaboration, have already made a significant, positive contribution both to our partnership and to driving outcomes for our customers.

Growth Partner of the Year: NTT Australia Pty Ltd

Honors the partner who made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.



EMEA partner awards

Distributor of the Year: V-Valley advanced Solutions España SAU

Honors the top-performing distributor who has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

MSP of the Year: Orange Cyberdefense France

Honors the top-performing managed services solutions provider.

GSI of the Year: Eviden France SAS

Honors the top-performing GSI partner.

Partner of the Year: Liquid C2

Honors the top-performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2023.

New Partner of the Year: Focus Group and Smartflare

Honors the partners who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2023, have already made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Customer Win of the Year: Liquid C2

Honors the outstanding achievement of a partner who secured a major customer deal through exceptional collaboration and innovation.

Rising Star Award: Copy Cat Group and Cloudhop

Honors individual partner representatives who, although new to our collaboration, have already made a significant, positive contribution both to our partnership and to driving outcomes for our customers.

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Nanosek

Honors the top partner achiever who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers but also built new business value by tapping into the power of networks, relationships, and ecosystems.

Technical Excellence Award (Pre-Sales):

Honors the partner company whose SEs demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare pre-sales and POC experience.

Jean-Baptiste Voron (Eviden France SAS)

Ganesh the Awesome (Globaldots)

Martin Campos (Orange Cyberdefense)

Partner SE Champion of the Year: Ivan Rudnytskyi (Bakotech s.r.o.)

Honors the individual partner SE who demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for our joint customers.

Certification Champion of the Year: Kaemi GmbH

This award honors the partner whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications during 2023.

Marketing Champion of the Year: Infinigate Deutschland GmbH and Alter Way

Honors partner companies who have demonstrated outstanding collaboration and business outcomes in marketing Cloudflare solutions.

