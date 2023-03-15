Cloudflare’s Channel Partner Award winners of 2022

5 min read

We are thrilled to announce Cloudflare’s worldwide 2022 Channel Partner Award winners. Each of these partner companies and individuals went above and beyond, demonstrating outstanding commitment to working closely with Cloudflare to build technical competencies and to deliver compelling, integrated security and performance solutions for customers around the globe.

This past year was another milestone year, with record-setting growth for Cloudflare and our partners. The Cloudflare Channel and Alliances Partner Program received the highest, 5-star rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide. New customer bookings acquired through partners jumped over 28% year over year.

In June, we announced the Cloudflare One Partner Specialization, with tailored enablement and new partner go-to-market resources for Cloudflare One, our SASE solution which includes the industry’s first, 100% Cloud-native Zero Trust platform. More than 1,600 partner sellers and technical sellers have completed Cloudflare Zero Trust training courses, enabling them to deliver the most comprehensive security needed in today’s connect-from-anywhere economy.The Cloudflare Channel Partner Network contributed to the significant market traction we’ve seen for Cloudflare One, including partner-sourced pipeline for Cloudflare One growing 240% from Q1 through Q4 of 2022.

As organizations across industries and the public sector require a fast and secure path to Zero Trust architectures, going forward Cloudflare partners will play an even more strategic role in Cloudflare’s growth. We look to our partners to deliver not only Cloudflare solutions but the managed or professional services customers need to help them. For instance, to conduct Zero Trust assessments, migrate from legacy products, integrate with existing technology stacks, and provide ongoing services and support. As notable a year as 2022 was, we are even more excited about what we’ll achieve together with our partners in 2023!

Congratulations to our Partner Award winners, and thank you to all our partners for your dedication and commitment to delivering a faster, more secure, and more reliable Internet for customers and their users globally.

Americas Partner Awards

Master Agent of the Year: AVANT

Honors the top performing Master Agent that has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

Partner of the Year: Optiv

Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2022.

Growth Partner of the Year: Verinext

Honors the partner who made substantial investments to grow our shared business, achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Technical Excellence Award: Syntax

Honors the partner company whose Solutions Engineers (SEs) demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare presales and POC experience.

Partner Solutions Engineers Champions of the Year: Niko O’Hara and Stephen Semmelroth (AVANT)

Honors the individual partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for our joint customers.

APJC Partner Awards

Distributor of the Year: Softdebut Co., Ltd.

Honors the top performing Distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

Partner of the Year: Kingsoft Cloud

Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2022.

New Partner of the Year: Anchor Systems Pty Ltd

Honors the partner who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2022, has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Partner Win of the Year: Union Victory Technologies Development Limited

Honors the partner who has brought in the largest, most strategic deal and deployed a comprehensive end-to-end security, performance, and reliability solution to a customer.

Technical Excellence Award: Omni Intelligent Services

Honors the partner company whose SEs demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare presales and POC experience.

Certification Champion of the Year: Tokyo Electron Device Ltd

Honors partner companies whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications.

Partner SE Champion of the Year: Leo Liu and Mia Chen (Shanghai Yunceng Technology Ltd)

Honors the individual partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for our joint customers.

Marketing Partner of the Year: PT. Helios Informatika Nusantara

Honors the partner company who demonstrated outstanding collaboration and business outcomes in marketing Cloudflare solutions.

Services Partner of the Year: Megazone Cloud Corporation

Honors the top performing services solution provider.

Most Valuable Player of the Year by Country or Market:

Australia/New Zealand: Anchor Systems Pty Ltd

ASEAN: Softdebut Co., Ltd.

India: Valuepoint Techsol Private Limited

Korea: Megazone Cloud Corporation

Japan: Classmethod, Inc.

Taiwan: Omni Intelligent Services

Greater China: Shanghai Yunceng Technology Ltd

Singapore (iGaming): Kingsoft Cloud



Honors top partner achievers who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers, but also built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.

EMEA Partner Awards

Distributor of the Year: V-Valley

Honors the top performing Distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and enabled partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams.

Partner of the Year: Datacentrix PTY LTD

Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2022.

New Partners of the Year: KAEMI GmbH and Liquid C2

Honors the partners who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2022, have already made substantial investments to grow our shared business achieving not only full certification compliance but also exceeding revenue targets.

Rising Star Award: David Sanchez (V-Valley)

Honors individual partner representatives who, although new to our collaboration, have already made a significant, positive contribution both to our partnership and to driving outcomes for our customers.

Partner Win of the Year: Rackspace Technology

Honors the partner who has brought in the largest, most strategic deal and deployed a comprehensive end-to-end security, performance and reliability solution to a customer.

Technical Excellence Award: Shawn Gradwell (Datacentrix PTY LTD), Yogesh Padharia (IBM Security Services Netherlands) and Sven Launspach (KAEMI GmbH)

Honors the partner company whose SEs demonstrated great knowledge and expertise in leading the customer’s Cloudflare presales and POC experience.

Partner SE Champion of the Year: Lee Kazaz (Nanosek)

Honors the individual partner SE who demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions and went above and beyond in delivering the Cloudflare experience for our joint customers.

Certification Champion of the Year: Liquid C2

This award honors the Partner whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications during 2022.

Marketing Champion of the Year: V-Valley and Concat AG

Honors partner companies who have demonstrated outstanding collaboration and business outcomes in marketing Cloudflare solutions.

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Nanosek

Honors the top partner achiever who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers, but also built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.

MSP of the Year: Castelis

Honors the top performing managed services solutions provider.

GSI of the Year: Wipro Limited

Honors the top performing SI partner.



For more information on Cloudflare’s Channel and Alliances Partner Program, go here. Apply to become a Cloudflare Partner on our Partner Portal.