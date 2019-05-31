Why I’m helping Cloudflare build its partnerships worldwide

3 min read

Cloudflare has always had an audacious mission: to help build a better Internet. From its inception, the company realized that a mission this big couldn’t be taken on alone. Such an undertaking would require the help of an extraordinary group of partners. Early in the company’s history, Cloudflare built strong relationships with many hosting providers to protect and accelerate internet traffic. And through the years, Cloudflare has continued to build some amazing Enterprise partnerships and strategic alliances.

As we continue to grow and foster our partner ecosystem, we are excited to announce Cloudflare’s next iteration of its Partner Program—to engage and enable an equally audacious set of partners that want to help build a better Internet, together.

I recently joined Cloudflare to run Global Channel Sales & Partnerships after spending over nine years at Google Cloud in various indirect and direct leadership roles. At Google, I witnessed the powerful impact that a strong partner ecosystem could have on solving complex organizational and societal problems. By combining innovative technologies provided by the manufacturer, with deep domain expertise provided by the partner, we delivered valuable industry solutions to our customers. And through this process, we helped our partners build valuable businesses, accelerate growth, and bring new innovation economies to all parts of the globe.

I joined Cloudflare because I strongly believe in its mission to help build a better Internet, and believe this mission, paired with its massive global network, will enable the company to continue to deliver incredibly innovative solutions to customers of all segments. Cloudflare has strong brand recognition, a market leading product portfolio, an ambitious vision, and a leadership team that is 100% committed to building out the channel and partner program.

I’m excited to connect with Cloudflare partners, and my first priority as the global channel leader is to provide our partners with the tools and programs which allow them to build a compelling business around our products. I’m eager to continue developing a world class program and organization that is:

Cloudflare has a history of democratizing Internet technologies that were once difficult to access, or complicated to use and even understand, such as free SSL, unmetered DDoS, and wholesale Registrar. We plan to take a similar market-shifting approach with our partners. We are redesigning our partner program with a vision of developing best-in-class revenue share models and value added professional services and managed services that we scale through our partners. Easy to do business with: Cloudflare has always prided itself on its ease of use, and we want the partner experience to be just as seamless. We have redesigned how our partners engage with us—from initial sign up, to on-going engagement—to make it even easier for partners to do business with us. This includes simplifying the deal registration process, smooth product trainings for partner reps,, straightforward tracking of deals, and making it easier overall to profit from their relationship with Cloudflare.

Cloudflare has always prided itself on its ease of use, and we want the partner experience to be just as seamless. We have redesigned how our partners engage with us—from initial sign up, to on-going engagement—to make it even easier for partners to do business with us. This includes simplifying the deal registration process, smooth product trainings for partner reps,, straightforward tracking of deals, and making it easier overall to profit from their relationship with Cloudflare. Strategically focused: Cloudflare has always relied on valuable partnerships on its mission to help build a better Internet. We are expanding that commitment by diving deeper with those partners that are committed to building their businesses around Cloudflare. We plan to invest resources and design partner-first programs that reward partners for leaning in and investing in Cloudflare’s mission.

Today, you’ll see a few important announcements around the future of our program and how we continue to scale to support some of our most complex partnerships.

We look forward to helping you build your business with Cloudflare!

For those partners that will be in London, please join us at Cloudflare Connect // London, our second annual London gathering of distinguished businesses and technologists, including many Cloudflare customers, partners, and developers. This is Cloudflare's marquee customer event, which means the content and experience is built for you. I plan to be there personally to formally announce our new partner program, and provide insights on what’s to come.

You can register here: CloudflareConnect.com

