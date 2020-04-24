Empowering our Customers and Service Partners

4 min read

Last year, Cloudflare announced the planned expansion of our partner program to help managed, and professional service partners efficiently engage with Cloudflare and join us in our mission to help build a better Internet. Today, we want to highlight some of those amazing partners and our growing support and training for MSPs around the globe. We want to make sure service partners have the enablement and resources they need to bring a more secure and performant Internet experience to their customers.

This partner program tier is specifically designed for professional service firms and Managed Service Providers (MSPs and MSSPs) that want to build value-added services and support Cloudflare customers. While Cloudflare is hyper-focused on building highly scalable and easy to use products, we recognize that some customers may want to engage with a professional services firm to assist them in maximizing the value of our offerings. From building Cloudflare Workers, implementing multi-cloud load balancing, or managing WAF and DDoS events, our partner training and support enables sales and technical teams to position and support the Cloudflare platform as well as enhance their services businesses.

Training

Our training and certification is meant to help partners through each stage of Cloudflare adoption, from discovery and sale to implementation, operation and continuous optimization. The program includes hands-on education, partner support and success resources, and access to account managers and partner enablement engineers.

Accredited Sales Professional - Learn about key product features and how to identify opportunities and find the best solution for customers.

- Learn about key product features and how to identify opportunities and find the best solution for customers. Accredited Sales Engineer - Learn about Cloudflare’s technical differentiation that drives a smarter, faster and safer Internet.

- Learn about Cloudflare’s technical differentiation that drives a smarter, faster and safer Internet. Accredited Configuration Engineer - Learn about implementation, best practices, and supporting Cloudflare.

- Learn about implementation, best practices, and supporting Cloudflare. Accredited Services Architect - Launching in May, our Architect accreditation dives deeper into cybersecurity management, performance optimization, and migration services for Cloudflare.

- Launching in May, our Architect accreditation dives deeper into cybersecurity management, performance optimization, and migration services for Cloudflare. Accredited Workers Developer (In Development) - Learn how to develop and deploy serverless applications with Cloudflare Workers.



Cloudflare Partner Accreditation

Service Opportunities

Over the past year, the partners we’ve engaged with have found success throughout Cloudflare’s lifecycle by helping customers understand how to transform their network in their move to hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, develop serverless applications, or manage the Cloudflare platform.

Network Digital Transformations

“Cloudflare is streamlining our migration from on-prem to the cloud. As we tap into various public cloud services, Cloudflare serves as our independent, unified point of control — giving us the strategic flexibility to choose the right cloud solution for the job, and the ability to easily make changes down the line.” — Dr. Isabel Wolters, Chief Technology Officer, Handelsblatt Media Group

Serverless Architecture Development

"At Queue-it we pride ourselves on being the leading developer of virtual waiting room technology, providing a first-in, first-out online waiting system. By partnering with Cloudflare, we've made it easier for our joint customers to bring our solution to their applications through Cloudflare Apps and our Cloudflare Workers Connector that leverages the power of edge computing." - Henrik Bjergegaard, VP Sales, Queue-It

Managed Security & Insights

“Opticca Security supports our clients with proven and reliable solutions to ensure business continuity and protection of your online assets. Opticca Security has grown our partnership with Cloudflare over the years to support the quick deployment, seamless integration, and trusted expertise of Cloudflare Security solutions, Cloudflare Workers, and more." -- Joey Campione, President, Opticca Security

Partner Showcase - Zilker Technology

We wanted to highlight the success of one of our managed service partners who, together with Cloudflare, is delivering a more secure, more high performing and more reliable Internet experience for customers.



Zilker Technology engaged Cloudflare when one of their eCommerce clients, the retail store of a major NFL team, was facing carding attacks and other malicious activity on their sites. "Our client activated their Cloudflare subscription on a Thursday, and we were live with Cloudflare in production the following Tuesday, ahead of Black Friday later that same week," says Drew Harris, Director of Managed Services for Zilker. "It was crazy fast and easy!"

Carding - also known as credit card stuffing, fraud or verification, happens when cyber criminals attempt to make small purchases with large volumes of stolen credit card numbers on one eCommerce platform.

In addition to gaining the enhanced security and protection from Cloudflare WAF, advanced DDOS protection, and rate-limiting, Zilker replaced the client's legacy CDN with Cloudflare CDN, improving site performance and user experience. Zilker provides full-stack managed services and 24/7 support for the client, including Cloudflare monitoring and management.

“Partnering with Cloudflare gives us peace of mind that we can deliver on customer expectations of security and performance all the time, every day. Even as new threats emerge, Cloudflare is one step ahead of the game,” says Matthew Fox, VP of Business Development.

Just getting started

Cloudflare is committed to making our service partners successful to ensure our customers have the best technology and expertise available to them as they accelerate and protect their critical applications, infrastructure, and teams. As Cloudflare grows our product set, we’ve seen increased demand for the services provided by our partners. Cloudflare is excited and grateful to work with amazing agencies, professional services firms and managed security providers across the globe. The diverse Cloudflare Partner Network is essential to our mission of helping to build a better Internet, and we are dedicated to the success of our partners. We’ll continue our commitment to our customers and partners that Cloudflare will be the easiest and most rewarding solution to implement with partners.

