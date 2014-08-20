Introducing CloudFlare Apps: Fast, Safe, and One-Click Simple

2 min read

CloudFlare launched at TechCrunch Disrupt eight months ago in San Francisco. It was an exciting time for our entire team and early supporters. So, when we got the invitation to talk about our progress at TechCrunch Disrupt in New York City, it felt only right to launch something new once again. This time, it's CloudFlare Apps, which makes installing web applications fast, safe and one-click simple.

(Actually, we're launching two new services...read about Rocket Loader too.)

What's The Problem?

We surveyed more than 500 website owners and found that 90 percent of them are concerned about the performance impact of web applications and widgets they install on their site, and 83 percent said they worried about security risks from installed web applications.

Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) said they hesitated before installing a web application that required them to insert a line of JavaScript or otherwise modify their code.

Despite these concerns, nearly 100 percent of surveyed webmasters say they want the features web apps bring to their sites.

We Can Help

Our goal was clear: make useful web applications a no-brainer to add to your website.

We had a test case already, with Google Analytics, where a single click in the CloudFlare Dashboard gives more complete coverage, faster loading, correct tag placement, and enhancements without touching the code.

The Result

With CloudFlare Apps, those same benefits are delivered for applications of every kind imaginable.

CloudFlare Apps allow web applications to be activated through

CloudFlare without requiring code changes, and we work with the

application providers to ensure CloudFlare Apps perform as well as

possible and do not create conflicts with other code. All Apps are

automatically updated to the latest version without the website owner needing to make a change.

An App A Day

Starting on Wednesday, June 1, CloudFlare will introduce a new App each day, available for immediate integration for all sites on the CloudFlare network. We'll tell you more about each App here on our blog, on Twitter, on

Facebook, and in CloudFlare

Apps.

We've been playing with several of these Apps already, and we think you're going to enjoy June as much as we are.

It Takes Two (Actually, Way More Than That)

We can't do this alone.

Many of the web's leading application providers are ready to welcome CloudFlare customers with a simple click in the CloudFlare Dashboard. We're grateful to the following fantastic services for working with us right from the start: VigLink, Clicky, Apture, Smartling, Monitis, UserVoice, Pingdom, SnapEngage, ExceptionHub, Zoompf, Typekit, GlobalSign HackAlert, WatchMouse, TRUSTe, Haileo, Skimlinks, and StopTheHacker.

Learn more about each application provider in CloudFlare Apps, and watch your CloudFlare Dashboard to turn them on as we start an App A Day in one week, on June 1.