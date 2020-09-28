Birthday Week on Cloudflare TV: 24 Hours of Live Discussions on the Future of the Internet

This week marks Cloudflare’s 10th birthday, and we’re excited to continue our annual tradition of launching an array of products designed to help give back to the Internet. (Check back here each morning for the latest!)
We also see this milestone as an opportunity to reflect on where the Internet was ten years ago, and where it might be headed over the next decade. So we reached out to some of the people we respect most to see if they’d be interested in joining us for a series of Fireside Chats on Cloudflare TV.
We’ve been blown away by the response, and are thrilled to announce our lineup of speakers, featuring many of the most celebrated names in tech and beyond. Among the highlights: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, OpenTable CEO Debby Soo, Stripe co-founder and President John Collison, Former CEO & Executive Chairman of Google and Co-Founder of Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, former McAfee CEO Chris Young, former Seal Team 6 Commander Dave Cooper, Project Include CEO Ellen Pao, and so many more. All told, we have over 24 hours of live discussions scheduled throughout the week.
To tune in, just head to Cloudflare TV (no registration required). You can view the details for each session by clicking the links below, where you’ll find handy Watch Now buttons to make sure you don’t miss anything. We’ll also be rebroadcasting these talks throughout the week, so they’ll be easily accessible in different timezones.
A tremendous thank you to everyone on this list for helping us celebrate Cloudflare’s 10th annual Birthday Week!
Jay Adelson
Founder of Equinix and Chairman & Co-Founder of Scorbit
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 10:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Shellye Archambeau
Fortune 500 Board Member and Author & Former CEO of MetricStream
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 6:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Abhinav Asthana
Founder & CEO of Postman
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 3:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Azeem Azhar
Founder of Exponential View
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 9:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
John Battelle
Co-Founder & CEO of Recount Media
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 8:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Christian Beedgen
CTO & Co-Founder of SumoLogic
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 7:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Gleb Budman
CEO & Co-Founder of Backblaze
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 2:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Hayden Brown
CEO of Upwork
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 5:00pm (PDT) // Watch Now
Stewart Butterfield
CEO of Slack
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 8:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
John P. Carlin
Former Assistant Attorney General for the US Department of Justice’s National Security Division and current Chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Global Risk + Crisis Management practice
Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
John Collison
Co-Founder & President of Stripe
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 3:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Dave Cooper
Former Seal Team 6 Commander
Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 10:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Scott Galloway
Founder & Chair of L2
Aired live on Wednesday September 30th, 12PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Kara Goldin
Founder & CEO of Hint Inc.
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 12:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
David Gosset
Founder of Europe China Forum
Aired live on Monday September 28th, 5:00PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Jon Green
VP and Chief Technologist for Security at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30th, 9:00AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Arvind Gupta
Former CEO of MyGov, Govt. of India and current Head & Co-Founder of Digital India Foundation
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 8:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Anu Hariharan
Partner at Y Combinator
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 1:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Brett Hautop
VP of Global Design + Build at LinkedIn
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 11:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Erik Hersman
CEO of BRCK
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 4:30am (PDT) // Watch Now
Jennifer Hyman
CEO & Co-Founder of Rent the Runway
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 1:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Paul Judge
Co-Founder & Partner of TechSquare Labs and Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Pindrop
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 8:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
David Kaye
Former UN Special Rapporteur
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 8:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Pam Kostka
CEO of All Raise
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 1:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Raffi Krikorian
Managing Director at Emerson Collective and former Engineering Executive at Twitter & Uber
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 1:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Albert Lee
Co-Founder of MyFitnessPal
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Aaron Levie
CEO & Co-Founder of Box
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 4:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Alexander Macgillivray
Co-Founder & GC of Alloy and former Deputy CTO of US Government
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 11:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Ellen Pao
Former CEO of Reddit and current CEO of Project Include
Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 2:00 PM (PDT) // Coming soon
Keith Rabois
General Partner at Founders Fund and former COO of Square
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 3:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Eric Schmidt
Former CEO of Google and current Technical Advisor at Alphabet, Inc.
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 12:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Pradeep Sindhu
Founder & Chief Scientist at Juniper Networks, and Founder & CEO at Fungible
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 11:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Karan Singh
Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Ginger
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 3:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Debby Soo
CEO of OpenTable and former Chief Commercial Officer of KAYAK
Aired live on Wednesday September 30, 12:30 PT (PDT) // Watch Now
Dan Springer
CEO of DocuSign
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 1:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Bonita Stewart
Vice President, Global Partnerships & Americas Partnerships Solutions at Google
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 2:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Hemant Taneja
Managing Director at General Catalyst
Aired live on Friday, October 2nd, 4:00PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Bret Taylor
President & Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Robert Thomson
Chief Executive at News Corp and former Editor-in-Chief at The Wall Street Journal & Dow Jones
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Robin Thurston
Founder & CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media and former EVP, Chief Digital Officer of Under Armour
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 12:00 PM (PDT) //Watch Now
Selina Tobaccowala
Chief Digital Officer at Openfit, Co-Founder of Gixo, and former President & CTO of SurveyMonkey
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 9:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Ben Wizner
Director of ACLU's Speech, Privacy, & Technology Project
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 10:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Michael Wolf
Founder & CEO of Activate and former President and Chief Operating Officer of MTV Networks
Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 3:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Josh Wolfe
Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lux Capital
Aired live on Friday, October 2, 1:00PM (PDT) // Watch Now
Steve Wozniak
Co-Founder of Apple, Inc.
Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 10:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Chris Young
Former CEO of McAfee
Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 11:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now
Eric Yuan
Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Zoom
Aired live on Monday, September 28, 3:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now