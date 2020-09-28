Birthday Week on Cloudflare TV: 24 Hours of Live Discussions on the Future of the Internet

8 min read

This week marks Cloudflare’s 10th birthday, and we’re excited to continue our annual tradition of launching an array of products designed to help give back to the Internet. (Check back here each morning for the latest!)

We also see this milestone as an opportunity to reflect on where the Internet was ten years ago, and where it might be headed over the next decade. So we reached out to some of the people we respect most to see if they’d be interested in joining us for a series of Fireside Chats on Cloudflare TV.

We’ve been blown away by the response, and are thrilled to announce our lineup of speakers, featuring many of the most celebrated names in tech and beyond. Among the highlights: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, OpenTable CEO Debby Soo, Stripe co-founder and President John Collison, Former CEO & Executive Chairman of Google and Co-Founder of Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, former McAfee CEO Chris Young, former Seal Team 6 Commander Dave Cooper, Project Include CEO Ellen Pao, and so many more. All told, we have over 24 hours of live discussions scheduled throughout the week.

To tune in, just head to Cloudflare TV (no registration required). You can view the details for each session by clicking the links below, where you’ll find handy Watch Now buttons to make sure you don’t miss anything. We’ll also be rebroadcasting these talks throughout the week, so they’ll be easily accessible in different timezones.

A tremendous thank you to everyone on this list for helping us celebrate Cloudflare’s 10th annual Birthday Week!

Jay Adelson

Founder of Equinix and Chairman & Co-Founder of Scorbit

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 10:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Shellye Archambeau

Fortune 500 Board Member and Author & Former CEO of MetricStream

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 6:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Abhinav Asthana

Founder & CEO of Postman

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 3:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Azeem Azhar

Founder of Exponential View

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 9:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

John Battelle

Co-Founder & CEO of Recount Media

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 8:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Christian Beedgen

CTO & Co-Founder of SumoLogic

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 7:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Gleb Budman

CEO & Co-Founder of Backblaze

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 2:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Hayden Brown

CEO of Upwork

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 5:00pm (PDT) // Watch Now

Stewart Butterfield

CEO of Slack

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 8:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

John P. Carlin

Former Assistant Attorney General for the US Department of Justice’s National Security Division and current Chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Global Risk + Crisis Management practice

Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

John Collison

Co-Founder & President of Stripe

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 3:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now







Dave Cooper

Former Seal Team 6 Commander

Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 10:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Scott Galloway

Founder & Chair of L2

Aired live on Wednesday September 30th, 12PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Kara Goldin

Founder & CEO of Hint Inc.

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 12:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

David Gosset

Founder of Europe China Forum

Aired live on Monday September 28th, 5:00PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Jon Green

VP and Chief Technologist for Security at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30th, 9:00AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Arvind Gupta

Former CEO of MyGov, Govt. of India and current Head & Co-Founder of Digital India Foundation

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 8:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Anu Hariharan

Partner at Y Combinator

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 1:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Brett Hautop

VP of Global Design + Build at LinkedIn

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 11:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now





Erik Hersman

CEO of BRCK

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 4:30am (PDT) // Watch Now

Jennifer Hyman

CEO & Co-Founder of Rent the Runway

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 1:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now



Paul Judge

Co-Founder & Partner of TechSquare Labs and Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Pindrop

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 8:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

David Kaye

Former UN Special Rapporteur

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 8:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Pam Kostka

CEO of All Raise

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 1:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Raffi Krikorian

Managing Director at Emerson Collective and former Engineering Executive at Twitter & Uber

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 1:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Albert Lee

Co-Founder of MyFitnessPal

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Aaron Levie

CEO & Co-Founder of Box

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 4:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Alexander Macgillivray

Co-Founder & GC of Alloy and former Deputy CTO of US Government

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 11:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Ellen Pao

Former CEO of Reddit and current CEO of Project Include

Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 2:00 PM (PDT) // Coming soon

Keith Rabois

General Partner at Founders Fund and former COO of Square

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 3:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Eric Schmidt

Former CEO of Google and current Technical Advisor at Alphabet, Inc.

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 12:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Pradeep Sindhu

Founder & Chief Scientist at Juniper Networks, and Founder & CEO at Fungible

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 11:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Karan Singh

Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Ginger

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 3:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Debby Soo

CEO of OpenTable and former Chief Commercial Officer of KAYAK

Aired live on Wednesday September 30, 12:30 PT (PDT) // Watch Now

Dan Springer

CEO of DocuSign

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 1:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Bonita Stewart

Vice President, Global Partnerships & Americas Partnerships Solutions at Google

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 2:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Hemant Taneja

Managing Director at General Catalyst

Aired live on Friday, October 2nd, 4:00PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Bret Taylor

President & Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Robert Thomson

Chief Executive at News Corp and former Editor-in-Chief at The Wall Street Journal & Dow Jones

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 12:00 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Robin Thurston

Founder & CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media and former EVP, Chief Digital Officer of Under Armour

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 12:00 PM (PDT) //Watch Now

Selina Tobaccowala

Chief Digital Officer at Openfit, Co-Founder of Gixo, and former President & CTO of SurveyMonkey

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 9:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Ben Wizner

Director of ACLU's Speech, Privacy, & Technology Project

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 10:30 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Michael Wolf

Founder & CEO of Activate and former President and Chief Operating Officer of MTV Networks

Aired live on Tuesday, September 29, 3:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Josh Wolfe

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lux Capital

Aired live on Friday, October 2, 1:00PM (PDT) // Watch Now

Steve Wozniak

Co-Founder of Apple, Inc.

Aired live on Wednesday, September 30, 10:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Chris Young

Former CEO of McAfee

Aired live on Thursday, October 1, 11:00 AM (PDT) // Watch Now

Eric Yuan

Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Zoom

Aired live on Monday, September 28, 3:30 PM (PDT) // Watch Now