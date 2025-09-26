An AI Index for all our customers

6 min read

Today, we’re announcing the private beta of AI Index for domains on Cloudflare, a new type of web index that gives content creators the tools to make their data discoverable by AI, and gives AI builders access to better data for fair compensation.

With AI Index enabled on your domain, we will automatically create an AI-optimized search index for your website, and expose a set of ready-to-use standard APIs and tools including an MCP server, LLMs.txt, and a search API. Our customers will own and control that index and how it’s used, and you will have the ability to monetize access through Pay per crawl and the new x402 integrations . You will be able to use it to build modern search experiences on your own site, and more importantly, interact with external AI and Agentic providers to make your content more discoverable while being fairly compensated.

For AI builders—whether developers creating agentic applications, or AI platform companies providing foundational LLM models—Cloudflare will offer a new way to discover and retrieve web content: direct pub/sub connections to individual websites with AI Index. Instead of indiscriminate crawling, builders will be able to subscribe to specific sites that have opted in for discovery, receive structured updates as soon as content changes, and pay fairly for each access. Access is always at the discretion of the site owner.

From the individual indexes, Cloudflare will also build an aggregated layer, the Open Index, that bundles together participating sites. Builders get a single place to search across collections or the broader web, while every site still retains control and can earn from participation.

Why build an AI Index?

AI platforms are quickly becoming one of the main ways people discover information online. Whether asking a chatbot to summarize a news article or find a product recommendation, the path to that answer almost always starts with crawling original content and indexing or using that data for training. However, today, that process is largely controlled by platforms: what gets crawled, how often, and whether the site owner has any input in the matter.

Although Cloudflare now offers to monitor and control how AI services respect your access policies and how they access your content, it's still challenging to make new content visible. Content creators have no efficient way to signal to AI builders when a page is published or updated. On the other hand, for AI builders, crawling and recrawling unstructured content is costly, wastes resources, especially when you don’t know the quality and cost in advance.

We need a fairer and healthier ecosystem for content discovery and usage that bridges the gap between content creators and AI builders.

How AI Index will work

When you onboard a domain to Cloudflare, or if you have an existing domain on Cloudflare, you will have the choice to enable an AI Index. If enabled, we will automatically create an AI-optimized search index for your domain that you own and control.

As your site updates and grows, the index will evolve with it. New or updated pages will be processed in real-time using the same technology that powers Cloudflare AI Search (formerly AutoRAG) and its Website as a data source. Best of all, we will manage everything; you won't have to worry about each individual component of compute, storage resources, databases, embeddings, chunking, or AI models. Everything will happen behind the scenes, automatically.

Importantly, you will have control over what content to include or exclude from your website's index, and who can get access to your content via AI Crawl Control, ensuring that only the data you want to expose is made searchable and accessible. You also will be able to opt out of the AI Index completely; it will all be up to you.

When your AI Index is set up, you will get a set of ready-to-use APIs:

An MCP Server: Agentic applications will be able to connect directly to your site using the Model Context Protocol (MCP) , making your content discoverable to agents in a standardized way. This includes support for NLWeb tools, an open project developed by Microsoft that defines a standard protocol for natural language queries on websites.

A flexible search API: This endpoint will return relevant results in structured JSON.

LLMs.txt and LLMs-full.txt: Standard files that provide LLMs with a machine-readable map of your site, following emerging open standards . These will help models understand how to use your site’s content at inference time. An example of llms.txt exists in the Cloudflare Developer Documentation.

A bulk data API: An endpoint for transferring large amounts of content efficiently, available under the rules you set. Instead of querying for every document, AI providers will be able to ingest in one shot.

Pub-sub subscriptions: AI platforms will be able to subscribe to your site’s index and receive events and content updates directly from Cloudflare in a structured format in real-time, making it easy for them to stay current without re-crawling.

Discoverability directives: In robots.txt and well-known URIs to allow AI agents and crawlers visiting your site to discover and use the available API automatically.

The index will integrate directly with AI Crawl Control , so you will be able to see who’s accessing your content, set rules, and manage permissions. And with Pay per crawl and x402 integrations , you can choose to directly monetize access to your content.

A feed of the web for AI builders

As an AI builder, you will be able to discover and subscribe to high-quality, permissioned web data through individual site’s AI indexes. Instead of sending crawlers blindly across the open Internet, you will connect via a pub/sub model: participating websites will expose structured updates whenever their content changes, and you will be able to subscribe to receive those updates in real-time. With this model, your new workflow may look something like this:

Discover websites that have opted in: Browse and filter through a directory of websites that make their indexes available through Cloudflare. Evaluate content with metadata and metrics: Get content metadata information on various metrics (e.g., uniqueness, depth, contextual relevance, popularity) before accessing it. Pay fairly for access: When content is valuable, platforms can compensate creators directly through Pay per crawl. These payments not only enable access but also support the continued creation of original content, helping to sustain a healthier ecosystem for discovery. Subscribe to updates: Use pub-sub subscriptions to receive events about changes made by the website, so you know when to retrieve or crawl for new content without wasting resources on constant re-crawling.

By shifting from blind crawling to a permissioned pub/sub system for the web, AI builders save time, cut costs, and gain access to cleaner, high-quality data while content creators remain in control and are fairly compensated.

The aggregated Open Index

Individual indexes provide AI platforms with the ability to access data directly from specific sites, allowing them to subscribe for updates, evaluate value, and pay for full content access on a per-site basis. But when builders need to work at a larger scale, managing dozens or hundreds of separate subscriptions can become complex. The Open Index will provide an additional option: a bundled, opt-in collection of those indexes, featuring sophisticated features such as quality, uniqueness, originality, and depth of content filters, all accessible in one place.

The Open Index is designed to make content discovery at scale easier:

Get unified access: Query and retrieve data across many participating sites simultaneously. This reduces integration overhead and enables builders to plug into a curated collection of data, or use it as a ready-made web search layer that can be accessed at query time.

Discover broader scopes: Work with topic-specific bundles (e.g., news, documentation, scientific research) or a general discovery index covering the broader web. This makes it simple to explore new content sources you may not have identified individually.

Bottom-up monetization: Results still originate from an individual site’s AI index, with monetization flowing back to that site through Pay per crawl, helping preserve fairness and sustainability at scale.

Together, per-site AI indexes and the Open Index will provide flexibility and precise control when you want full content from individual sites (i.e., for training, AI agents, or search experiences), and broad search coverage when you need a unified search across the web.

How you can participate in the shift

With AI Index and the Cloudflare Open Index, we’re creating a model where websites decide how their content is accessed, and AI builders receive structured, reliable data at scale to build a fairer and healthier ecosystem for content discovery and usage on the Internet.