Congratulations to Cloudflare’s 2020 Partner Award Winners

We are privileged to share Cloudflare’s inaugural set of Partner Awards. These Awards recognize our partner companies and representatives worldwide who stood out this past year for their investments in acquiring technical expertise in our offerings, for delivering innovative applications and services built on Cloudflare, and for their commitment to customer success.

The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced how critical it is to have a secure, performant, and reliable Internet. Throughout these turbulent times, our partners have been busy innovating and helping organizations of all sizes and in various industries. By protecting and accelerating websites, applications, and teams with Cloudflare, our partners have helped these organizations adjust, seize new opportunities, and thrive.

Congratulations to each of our award winners. Cloudflare’s mission of helping build a better Internet is more important than ever. And our partners are more critical than ever to achieving our mission. Testifying to Cloudflare’s global reach, our honorees represent companies headquartered in 16 countries.

Cloudflare Partner of the Year Honorees, 2020

Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year: Rackspace Technology

Honors the top performing managed services provider (MSP) partner across Cloudflare's three sales geographies: Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Partner of the Year: Optiv Security

Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2020.

Joint Solutions Partner of the Year: Sumo Logic

Honors the solutions partner that has delivered stellar business outcomes and demonstrated continued commitment to our joint customers.

New Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Honors the partner who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2020, has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business.

Partner Systems Engineers (SEs) of the Year:

Honors the partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions through earned certifications and also outstanding delivery of customer service in the practical application of Cloudflare technology solutions to customers' technical and business challenges.



Most Valuable Players of the Year:

Honors top achievers who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers, but also built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.

Manooch Hosseini and Isaac Liu, Optiv

Leo Perez, RKON

Bill Milone, GuidePoint Security

Kati Graff, Adapture

Distributor of the Year: Softdebut Co., Ltd

Honors the top performing distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and positioned partners to secure customer sales and growth revenue streams.

Services Partner of the Year: Pacific Tech Pte Ltd

Honors the services partner that has delivered stellar business outcomes and demonstrated continued commitment to our joint customers.

Partner Systems Engineers (SEs) of the Year:

Honors the first three individuals who have achieved four key certifications and have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in those fields.

Most Valuable Players of the Year:

Honors top achievers who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers, but also built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.

Partner of the Year: Safenames

Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2020.

Distributor of the Year: V-Valley

Honors the top performing distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and positioned partners to secure customer sales and growth revenue streams.

New Partner of the Year: Synopsis

Honors a new partner to the Cloudflare Partner Network this year that has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business.

Cloudflare Certification Champions: KUWAITNET, Origo, WideOps

Honors partner companies whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications.

Partner Systems Engineers (SEs) of the Year:

Honors the partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions through earned certifications and also outstanding delivery of customer service in the practical application of Cloudflare technology solutions to customers' technical and business challenges.

Mika Peltonen, Ambientia

Illia Melnikov, BAKOTECH

Jobin Joseph and Varghese George, KUWAITNET

Guðlaugur Garðar Eyþórsson, Origo

Maik Ellerbrock, Rackspace

Vahid Madi, Synopsis

Roberto López Sánchez, V-Valley

Are you a services or solutions provider interested in joining the Cloudflare Partner Network? Check out the short video below on our program and visit our partner portal for more information.