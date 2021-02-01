Congratulations to Cloudflare’s 2020 Partner Award Winners

This post is also available in Deutsch.
We are privileged to share Cloudflare’s inaugural set of Partner Awards. These Awards recognize our partner companies and representatives worldwide who stood out this past year for their investments in acquiring technical expertise in our offerings, for delivering innovative applications and services built on Cloudflare, and for their commitment to customer success.
The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced how critical it is to have a secure, performant, and reliable Internet. Throughout these turbulent times, our partners have been busy innovating and helping organizations of all sizes and in various industries. By protecting and accelerating websites, applications, and teams with Cloudflare, our partners have helped these organizations adjust, seize new opportunities, and thrive.
Congratulations to each of our award winners. Cloudflare’s mission of helping build a better Internet is more important than ever. And our partners are more critical than ever to achieving our mission. Testifying to Cloudflare’s global reach, our honorees represent companies headquartered in 16 countries.
Cloudflare Partner of the Year Honorees, 2020
Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year: Rackspace Technology
Honors the top performing managed services provider (MSP) partner across Cloudflare's three sales geographies: Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Cloudflare Americas Partner Awards
Partner of the Year: Optiv Security
Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2020.
Joint Solutions Partner of the Year: Sumo Logic
Honors the solutions partner that has delivered stellar business outcomes and demonstrated continued commitment to our joint customers.
New Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security
Honors the partner who, although new to the Cloudflare Partner Network in 2020, has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business.
Partner Systems Engineers (SEs) of the Year:
Honors the partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions through earned certifications and also outstanding delivery of customer service in the practical application of Cloudflare technology solutions to customers' technical and business challenges.
- Stephen Semmelroth, Stratacore
- Bill Franklin, AVANT
- Kyle Rohan, GuidePoint Security
- Ryan Nieva, Optiv Security
Most Valuable Players of the Year:
Honors top achievers who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers, but also built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.
- Manooch Hosseini and Isaac Liu, Optiv
- Leo Perez, RKON
- Bill Milone, GuidePoint Security
- Kati Graff, Adapture
Cloudflare APAC Partner Awards
Distributor of the Year: Softdebut Co., Ltd
Honors the top performing distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and positioned partners to secure customer sales and growth revenue streams.
Services Partner of the Year: Pacific Tech Pte Ltd
Honors the services partner that has delivered stellar business outcomes and demonstrated continued commitment to our joint customers.
Partner Systems Engineers (SEs) of the Year:
Honors the first three individuals who have achieved four key certifications and have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in those fields.
- Shim Chin Leong, Excer Global Sdn Bhd
- Alex Yang, Omni Intelligent Services, Inc.
- Eric Tung, Primary Guard Sdn Bhd
Most Valuable Players of the Year:
Honors top achievers who not only provided stellar service to our joint customers, but also built new business value by tapping into the power of network, relationships, and ecosystems.
- Eric Cheng, NC Services Limited
- Shripad Dhole, Wipro Limited
Cloudflare EMEA Partner Awards
Partner of the Year: Safenames
Honors the top performing partner that has demonstrated phenomenal sales achievement in 2020.
Distributor of the Year: V-Valley
Honors the top performing distributor that has best represented Cloudflare and positioned partners to secure customer sales and growth revenue streams.
New Partner of the Year: Synopsis
Honors a new partner to the Cloudflare Partner Network this year that has already made substantial investments to grow our shared business.
Cloudflare Certification Champions: KUWAITNET, Origo, WideOps
Honors partner companies whose teams earned the highest total number of Cloudflare certifications.
Partner Systems Engineers (SEs) of the Year:
Honors the partner SEs who have demonstrated depth of knowledge and expertise in Cloudflare solutions through earned certifications and also outstanding delivery of customer service in the practical application of Cloudflare technology solutions to customers' technical and business challenges.
- Mika Peltonen, Ambientia
- Illia Melnikov, BAKOTECH
- Jobin Joseph and Varghese George, KUWAITNET
- Guðlaugur Garðar Eyþórsson, Origo
- Maik Ellerbrock, Rackspace
- Vahid Madi, Synopsis
- Roberto López Sánchez, V-Valley
Are you a services or solutions provider interested in joining the Cloudflare Partner Network? Check out the short video below on our program and visit our partner portal for more information.