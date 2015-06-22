1 min read

Today we are thrilled to welcome UK2 Group as a CloudFlare partner. Customers of UK2 Group (including its brands UK2.net, Midphase, and Westhost) are now able to access CloudFlare’s web performance and security solutions with a single click. Backed by CloudFlare, UK2 Group’s customers can now protect their websites against security threats, ensure only clean traffic gets served, and speed up site performance no matter where visitors are located. Customers in need of advanced features, and even more performance and security, can sign up for CloudFlare Plus—a plan only offered through our reseller partners.

UK2 Group is one of the innovators of the hosting industry and operates globally. While its name points to its roots (located just down the road from the CloudFlare office in London), it also has an extensive presence in the US. We’re excited to partner with UK2 Group to provide the best web performance and security to its numerous customers.

Click here to learn more.