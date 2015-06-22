Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Welcome UK2 Group!

07/01/2015

1 min read

alt

Today we are thrilled to welcome UK2 Group as a CloudFlare partner. Customers of UK2 Group (including its brands UK2.net, Midphase, and Westhost) are now able to access CloudFlare’s web performance and security solutions with a single click. Backed by CloudFlare, UK2 Group’s customers can now protect their websites against security threats, ensure only clean traffic gets served, and speed up site performance no matter where visitors are located. Customers in need of advanced features, and even more performance and security, can sign up for CloudFlare Plus—a plan only offered through our reseller partners.

UK2 Group is one of the innovators of the hosting industry and operates globally. While its name points to its roots (located just down the road from the CloudFlare office in London), it also has an extensive presence in the US. We’re excited to partner with UK2 Group to provide the best web performance and security to its numerous customers.

Click here to learn more.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Partners

Follow on X

Maria Karaivanova|@mariakar
Cloudflare|@cloudflare