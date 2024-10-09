Oliver Payne

Announcing the Cloudflare Browser Developer Program
Announcing the Browser Developer Program: Cloudflare’s new collaborative program to help shape Cloudflare challenges that work seamlessly with your browser. Join us today!...
2024-09-23
As the Internet evolves, Turnstile does too. Introducing Ephemeral IDs — a new dimension in detecting fraudulent activity, bot or human, that links behavior to a specific client instead of an IP address. This makes Turnstile better for everyone, everywhere. ...