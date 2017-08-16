Tracing System CPU on Debian Stretch

15 min read

This is a heavily truncated version of an internal blog post from August 2017. For more recent updates on Kafka, check out another blog post on compression, where we optimized throughput 4.5x for both disks and network.



Photo by Alex Povolyashko / Unsplash

Upgrading our systems to Debian Stretch

For quite some time we've been rolling out Debian Stretch, to the point where we have reached ~10% adoption in our core datacenters. As part of upgarding the underlying OS, we also evaluate the higher level software stack, e.g. taking a look at our ClickHouse and Kafka clusters.

During our upgrade of Kafka, we sucessfully migrated two smaller clusters, logs and dns , but ran into issues when attempting to upgrade one of our larger clusters, http .

Thankfully, we were able to roll back the http cluster upgrade relatively easily, due to heavy versioning of both the OS and the higher level software stack. If there's one takeaway from this blog post, it's to take advantage of consistent versioning.

High level differences

We upgraded one Kafka http node, and it did not go as planned:

Having 5x CPU usage was definitely an unexpected outcome. For control datapoints, we compared to a node where no upgrade happened, and an intermediary node that received a software stack upgrade, but not an OS upgrade. Neither of these two nodes experienced the same CPU saturation issues, even though their setups were practically identical.

For debugging CPU saturation issues, we call on perf to fish out details:

The command used was: perf top -F 99 .

RCU stalls

In addition to higher system CPU usage, we found secondary slowdowns, including read-copy update (RCU) stalls:

[ 4909.110009] logfwdr (26887) used greatest stack depth: 11544 bytes left [ 4909.392659] oom_reaper: reaped process 26861 (logfwdr), now anon-rss:8kB, file-rss:0kB, shmem-rss:0kB [ 4923.462841] INFO: rcu_sched self-detected stall on CPU [ 4923.462843] 13-...: (2 GPs behind) idle=ea7/140000000000001/0 softirq=1/2 fqs=4198 [ 4923.462845] (t=8403 jiffies g=110722 c=110721 q=6440)

We've seen RCU stalls before, and our (suboptimal) solution was to reboot the machine.

However, one can only handle so many reboots before the problem becomes severe enough to warrant a deep dive. During our deep dive, we noticed in dmesg that we had issues allocating memory, while trying to write errors:

Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: INFO: rcu_sched detected stalls on CPUs/tasks: Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: 26-...: (1881 ticks this GP) idle=76f/140000000000000/0 softirq=8/8 fqs=365 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: (detected by 0, t=2102 jiffies, g=1837293, c=1837292, q=262) Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: Task dump for CPU 26: Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: java R running task 13488 1714 1513 0x00080188 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: ffffc9000d1f7898 ffffffff814ee977 ffff88103f410400 000000000000000a Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: 0000000000000041 ffffffff82203142 ffffc9000d1f78c0 ffffffff814eea10 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: 0000000000000041 ffffffff82203142 ffff88103f410400 ffffc9000d1f7920 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: Call Trace: Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff814ee977>] ? scrup+0x147/0x160 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff814eea10>] ? lf+0x80/0x90 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff814eecb5>] ? vt_console_print+0x295/0x3c0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff810b1193>] ? call_console_drivers.isra.22.constprop.30+0xf3/0x100 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff810b1f51>] ? console_unlock+0x281/0x550 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff810b2498>] ? vprintk_emit+0x278/0x430 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff810b27ef>] ? vprintk_default+0x1f/0x30 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff811588df>] ? printk+0x48/0x50 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff810b30ee>] ? dump_stack_print_info+0x7e/0xc0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8142d41f>] ? dump_stack+0x44/0x65 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81162e64>] ? warn_alloc+0x124/0x150 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81163842>] ? __alloc_pages_slowpath+0x932/0xb80 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81163c92>] ? __alloc_pages_nodemask+0x202/0x250 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff811ae9c2>] ? alloc_pages_current+0x92/0x120 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81159d2f>] ? __page_cache_alloc+0xbf/0xd0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8115cdfa>] ? filemap_fault+0x2ea/0x4d0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8136dc95>] ? xfs_filemap_fault+0x45/0xa0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8118b3eb>] ? __do_fault+0x6b/0xd0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81190028>] ? handle_mm_fault+0xe98/0x12b0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8110756b>] ? __seccomp_filter+0x1db/0x290 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8104fa5c>] ? __do_page_fault+0x22c/0x4c0 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8104fd10>] ? do_page_fault+0x20/0x70 Aug 15 21:51:35 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff819bea02>] ? page_fault+0x22/0x30

This suggested that we were logging too many errors, and the actual failure may be earlier in the process. Armed with this hypothesis, we looked at the very beginning of the error chain:

Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost systemd-journald[13812]: Missed 17171 kernel messages Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81171754>] shrink_inactive_list+0x1f4/0x4f0 Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff8117234b>] shrink_node_memcg+0x5bb/0x780 Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff811725e2>] shrink_node+0xd2/0x2f0 Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff811728ef>] do_try_to_free_pages+0xef/0x310 Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff81172be5>] try_to_free_pages+0xd5/0x180 Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost kernel: [<ffffffff811632db>] __alloc_pages_slowpath+0x31b/0xb80

As much as shrink_node may scream "NUMA issues", you're looking primarily at:

Aug 16 01:14:51 myhost systemd-journald[13812]: Missed 17171 kernel messages

In addition, we also found memory allocation issues:

[78972.506644] Mem-Info: [78972.506653] active_anon:3936889 inactive_anon:371971 isolated_anon:0 [78972.506653] active_file:25778474 inactive_file:1214478 isolated_file:2208 [78972.506653] unevictable:0 dirty:1760643 writeback:0 unstable:0 [78972.506653] slab_reclaimable:1059804 slab_unreclaimable:141694 [78972.506653] mapped:47285 shmem:535917 pagetables:10298 bounce:0 [78972.506653] free:202928 free_pcp:3085 free_cma:0 [78972.506660] Node 0 active_anon:8333016kB inactive_anon:989808kB active_file:50622384kB inactive_file:2401416kB unevictable:0kB isolated(anon):0kB isolated(file):3072kB mapped:96624kB dirty:3422168kB writeback:0kB shmem:1261156kB shmem_thp: 0kB shmem_pmdmapped: 0kB anon_thp: 0kB writeback_tmp:0kB unstable:0kB pages_scanned:15744 all_unreclaimable? no [78972.506666] Node 1 active_anon:7414540kB inactive_anon:498076kB active_file:52491512kB inactive_file:2456496kB unevictable:0kB isolated(anon):0kB isolated(file):5760kB mapped:92516kB dirty:3620404kB writeback:0kB shmem:882512kB shmem_thp: 0kB shmem_pmdmapped: 0kB anon_thp: 0kB writeback_tmp:0kB unstable:0kB pages_scanned:9080974 all_unreclaimable? no [78972.506671] Node 0 DMA free:15900kB min:100kB low:124kB high:148kB active_anon:0kB inactive_anon:0kB active_file:0kB inactive_file:0kB unevictable:0kB writepending:0kB present:15996kB managed:15900kB mlocked:0kB slab_reclaimable:0kB slab_unreclaimable:0kB kernel_stack:0kB pagetables:0kB bounce:0kB free_pcp:0kB local_pcp:0kB free_cma:0kB ** 9 printk messages dropped ** [78972.506716] Node 0 Normal: 15336*4kB (UMEH) 4584*8kB (MEH) 2119*16kB (UME) 775*32kB (MEH) 106*64kB (UM) 81*128kB (MH) 29*256kB (UM) 25*512kB (M) 19*1024kB (M) 7*2048kB (M) 2*4096kB (M) = 236080kB [78972.506725] Node 1 Normal: 31740*4kB (UMEH) 3879*8kB (UMEH) 873*16kB (UME) 353*32kB (UM) 286*64kB (UMH) 62*128kB (UMH) 28*256kB (MH) 20*512kB (UMH) 15*1024kB (UM) 7*2048kB (UM) 12*4096kB (M) = 305752kB [78972.506726] Node 0 hugepages_total=0 hugepages_free=0 hugepages_surp=0 hugepages_size=2048kB [78972.506727] Node 1 hugepages_total=0 hugepages_free=0 hugepages_surp=0 hugepages_size=2048kB [78972.506728] 27531091 total pagecache pages [78972.506729] 0 pages in swap cache [78972.506730] Swap cache stats: add 0, delete 0, find 0/0 [78972.506730] Free swap = 0kB [78972.506731] Total swap = 0kB [78972.506731] 33524975 pages RAM [78972.506732] 0 pages HighMem/MovableOnly [78972.506732] 546255 pages reserved [78972.620129] ntpd: page allocation stalls for 272380ms, order:0, mode:0x24000c0(GFP_KERNEL) [78972.620132] CPU: 16 PID: 13099 Comm: ntpd Tainted: G O 4.9.43-cloudflare-2017.8.4 #1 [78972.620133] Hardware name: Quanta Computer Inc D51B-2U (dual 1G LoM)/S2B-MB (dual 1G LoM), BIOS S2B_3A21 10/01/2015 [78972.620136] ffffc90022f9b6f8 ffffffff8142d668 ffffffff81ca31b8 0000000000000001 [78972.620138] ffffc90022f9b778 ffffffff81162f14 024000c022f9b740 ffffffff81ca31b8 [78972.620140] ffffc90022f9b720 0000000000000010 ffffc90022f9b788 ffffc90022f9b738 [78972.620140] Call Trace: [78972.620148] [<ffffffff8142d668>] dump_stack+0x4d/0x65 [78972.620152] [<ffffffff81162f14>] warn_alloc+0x124/0x150 [78972.620154] [<ffffffff811638f2>] __alloc_pages_slowpath+0x932/0xb80 [78972.620157] [<ffffffff81163d42>] __alloc_pages_nodemask+0x202/0x250 [78972.620160] [<ffffffff811aeae2>] alloc_pages_current+0x92/0x120 [78972.620162] [<ffffffff8115f6ee>] __get_free_pages+0xe/0x40 [78972.620165] [<ffffffff811e747a>] __pollwait+0x9a/0xe0 [78972.620168] [<ffffffff817c9ec9>] datagram_poll+0x29/0x100 [78972.620170] [<ffffffff817b9d48>] sock_poll+0x48/0xa0 [78972.620172] [<ffffffff811e7c35>] do_select+0x335/0x7b0

This specific error message did seem fun:

[78991.546088] systemd-network: page allocation stalls for 287000ms, order:0, mode:0x24200ca(GFP_HIGHUSER_MOVABLE)

You don't want your page allocations to stall for 5 minutes, especially when it's order zero allocation (smallest allocation of one 4 KiB page).

Comparing to our control nodes, the only two possible explanations were: a kernel upgrade, and the switch from Debian Jessie to Debian Stretch. We suspected the former, since CPU usage implies a kernel issue. However, just to be safe, we rolled both the kernel back to 4.4.55, and downgraded the affected nodes back to Debian Jessie. This was a reasonable compromise, since we needed to minimize downtime on production nodes.

Digging a bit deeper

Keeping servers running on older kernel and distribution is not a viable long term solution. Through bisection, we found the issue lay in the Jessie to Stretch upgrade, contrary to our initial hypothesis.

Now that we knew what the problem was, we proceeded to investigate why. With the help from existing automation around perf and Java, we generated the following flamegraphs:

Jessie

Stretch

At first it looked like Jessie was doing writev instead of sendfile , but the full flamegraphs revealed that Strech was executing sendfile a lot slower.

If you highlight sendfile :

Jessie

Stretch

And zoomed in:

Jessie

Stretch

These two look very different.

Some colleagues suggested that the differences in the graphs may be due to TCP offload being disabled, but upon checking our NIC settings, we found that the feature flags were identical.

We'll dive into the differences in the next section.

And deeper

To trace latency distributions of sendfile syscalls between Jessie and Stretch, we used funclatency from bcc-tools:

Jessie

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funclatency -uTi 1 do_sendfile Tracing 1 functions for "do_sendfile"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 23:27:25 usecs : count distribution 0 -> 1 : 9 | | 2 -> 3 : 47 |**** | 4 -> 7 : 53 |***** | 8 -> 15 : 379 |****************************************| 16 -> 31 : 329 |********************************** | 32 -> 63 : 101 |********** | 64 -> 127 : 23 |** | 128 -> 255 : 50 |***** | 256 -> 511 : 7 | |

Stretch

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funclatency -uTi 1 do_sendfile Tracing 1 functions for "do_sendfile"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 23:27:28 usecs : count distribution 0 -> 1 : 1 | | 2 -> 3 : 20 |*** | 4 -> 7 : 46 |******* | 8 -> 15 : 56 |******** | 16 -> 31 : 65 |********** | 32 -> 63 : 75 |*********** | 64 -> 127 : 75 |*********** | 128 -> 255 : 258 |****************************************| 256 -> 511 : 144 |********************** | 512 -> 1023 : 24 |*** | 1024 -> 2047 : 27 |**** | 2048 -> 4095 : 28 |**** | 4096 -> 8191 : 35 |***** | 8192 -> 16383 : 1 | |

In the flamegraphs, you can see timers being set at the tip ( mod_timer function), with these timers taking locks. On Stretch we installed 3x more timers, resulting in 10x the amount of contention:

Jessie

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 mod_timer Tracing 1 functions for "mod_timer"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 00:33:36 FUNC COUNT mod_timer 60482 00:33:37 FUNC COUNT mod_timer 58263 00:33:38 FUNC COUNT mod_timer 54626

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 lock_timer_base Tracing 1 functions for "lock_timer_base"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 00:32:36 FUNC COUNT lock_timer_base 15962 00:32:37 FUNC COUNT lock_timer_base 16261 00:32:38 FUNC COUNT lock_timer_base 15806

Stretch

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 mod_timer Tracing 1 functions for "mod_timer"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 00:33:28 FUNC COUNT mod_timer 149068 00:33:29 FUNC COUNT mod_timer 155994 00:33:30 FUNC COUNT mod_timer 160688

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 lock_timer_base Tracing 1 functions for "lock_timer_base"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 00:32:32 FUNC COUNT lock_timer_base 119189 00:32:33 FUNC COUNT lock_timer_base 196895 00:32:34 FUNC COUNT lock_timer_base 140085

The Linux kernel includes debugging facilities for timers, which call the timer:timer_start tracepoint on every timer start. This allowed us to pull up timer names:

Jessie

$ sudo perf record -e timer:timer_start -p 23485 -- sleep 10 && sudo perf script | sed 's/.* function=//g' | awk '{ print $1 }' | sort | uniq -c [ perf record: Woken up 54 times to write data ] [ perf record: Captured and wrote 17.778 MB perf.data (173520 samples) ] 6 blk_rq_timed_out_timer 2 clocksource_watchdog 5 commit_timeout 5 cursor_timer_handler 2 dev_watchdog 10 garp_join_timer 2 ixgbe_service_timer 36 reqsk_timer_handler 4769 tcp_delack_timer 171 tcp_keepalive_timer 168512 tcp_write_timer

Stretch

$ sudo perf record -e timer:timer_start -p 3416 -- sleep 10 && sudo perf script | sed 's/.* function=//g' | awk '{ print $1 }' | sort | uniq -c [ perf record: Woken up 671 times to write data ] [ perf record: Captured and wrote 198.273 MB perf.data (1988650 samples) ] 6 clocksource_watchdog 4 commit_timeout 12 cursor_timer_handler 2 dev_watchdog 18 garp_join_timer 4 ixgbe_service_timer 1 neigh_timer_handler 1 reqsk_timer_handler 4622 tcp_delack_timer 1 tcp_keepalive_timer 1983978 tcp_write_timer 1 writeout_period

So basically we install 12x more tcp_write_timer timers, resulting in higher kernel CPU usage.

Taking specific flamegraphs of the timers revealed the differences in their operation:

Jessie

Stretch

We then traced the functions that were different:

Jessie

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 tcp_sendmsg Tracing 1 functions for "tcp_sendmsg"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 03:33:33 FUNC COUNT tcp_sendmsg 21166 03:33:34 FUNC COUNT tcp_sendmsg 21768 03:33:35 FUNC COUNT tcp_sendmsg 21712

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 tcp_push_one Tracing 1 functions for "tcp_push_one"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 03:37:14 FUNC COUNT tcp_push_one 496 03:37:15 FUNC COUNT tcp_push_one 432 03:37:16 FUNC COUNT tcp_push_one 495

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/trace -p 23485 'tcp_sendmsg "%d", arg3' -T -M 100000 | awk '{ print $NF }' | sort | uniq -c | sort -n | tail 1583 4 2043 54 3546 18 4016 59 4423 50 5349 8 6154 40 6620 38 17121 51 39528 44

Stretch

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 tcp_sendmsg Tracing 1 functions for "tcp_sendmsg"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 03:33:30 FUNC COUNT tcp_sendmsg 53834 03:33:31 FUNC COUNT tcp_sendmsg 49472 03:33:32 FUNC COUNT tcp_sendmsg 51221

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/funccount -T -i 1 tcp_push_one Tracing 1 functions for "tcp_push_one"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. 03:37:10 FUNC COUNT tcp_push_one 64483 03:37:11 FUNC COUNT tcp_push_one 65058 03:37:12 FUNC COUNT tcp_push_one 72394

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/trace -p 3416 'tcp_sendmsg "%d", arg3' -T -M 100000 | awk '{ print $NF }' | sort | uniq -c | sort -n | tail 396 46 409 4 1124 50 1305 18 1547 40 1672 59 1729 8 2181 38 19052 44 64504 4096

The traces showed huge variations of tcp_sendmsg and tcp_push_one within sendfile .

To further introspect, we leveraged a kernel feature available since 4.9: the ability to count stacks. This led us to measuring what hits tcp_push_one :

Jessie

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/stackcount -i 10 tcp_push_one Tracing 1 functions for "tcp_push_one"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. tcp_push_one inet_sendmsg sock_sendmsg sock_write_iter do_iter_readv_writev do_readv_writev vfs_writev do_writev SyS_writev do_syscall_64 return_from_SYSCALL_64 1 tcp_push_one inet_sendpage kernel_sendpage sock_sendpage pipe_to_sendpage __splice_from_pipe splice_from_pipe generic_splice_sendpage direct_splice_actor splice_direct_to_actor do_splice_direct do_sendfile sys_sendfile64 do_syscall_64 return_from_SYSCALL_64 4950

Stretch

$ sudo /usr/share/bcc/tools/stackcount -i 10 tcp_push_one Tracing 1 functions for "tcp_push_one"... Hit Ctrl-C to end. tcp_push_one inet_sendmsg sock_sendmsg sock_write_iter do_iter_readv_writev do_readv_writev vfs_writev do_writev SyS_writev do_syscall_64 return_from_SYSCALL_64 123 tcp_push_one inet_sendmsg sock_sendmsg sock_write_iter __vfs_write vfs_write SyS_write do_syscall_64 return_from_SYSCALL_64 172 tcp_push_one inet_sendmsg sock_sendmsg kernel_sendmsg sock_no_sendpage tcp_sendpage inet_sendpage kernel_sendpage sock_sendpage pipe_to_sendpage __splice_from_pipe splice_from_pipe generic_splice_sendpage direct_splice_actor splice_direct_to_actor do_splice_direct do_sendfile sys_sendfile64 do_syscall_64 return_from_SYSCALL_64 735110

If you diff the most popular stacks, you'll get:

--- jessie.txt 2017-08-16 21:14:13.000000000 -0700 +++ stretch.txt 2017-08-16 21:14:20.000000000 -0700 @@ -1,4 +1,9 @@ tcp_push_one +inet_sendmsg +sock_sendmsg +kernel_sendmsg +sock_no_sendpage +tcp_sendpage inet_sendpage kernel_sendpage sock_sendpage

Let's look closer at tcp_sendpage :

int tcp_sendpage(struct sock *sk, struct page *page, int offset, size_t size, int flags) { ssize_t res; if (!(sk->sk_route_caps & NETIF_F_SG) || !sk_check_csum_caps(sk)) return sock_no_sendpage(sk->sk_socket, page, offset, size, flags); lock_sock(sk); tcp_rate_check_app_limited(sk); /* is sending application-limited? */ res = do_tcp_sendpages(sk, page, offset, size, flags); release_sock(sk); return res; }

It looks like we don't enter the if body. We looked up what NET_F_SG does: segmentation offload. This difference is peculiar, since both OS'es should have this enabled.

Even deeper, to the crux

It turned out that we had segmentation offload enabled for only a few of our NICs: eth2 , eth3 , and bond0 . Our network setup can be described as follows:

eth2 -->| |--> vlan10 |---> bond0 -->| eth3 -->| |--> vlan100

The missing piece was that we were missing segmentation offload on VLAN interfaces, where the actual IPs live.

Here's the diff from ethtook -k vlan10 :

$ diff -rup <(ssh jessie sudo ethtool -k vlan10) <(ssh stretch sudo ethtool -k vlan10) --- /dev/fd/63 2017-08-16 21:21:12.000000000 -0700 +++ /dev/fd/62 2017-08-16 21:21:12.000000000 -0700 @@ -1,21 +1,21 @@ Features for vlan10: rx-checksumming: off [fixed] -tx-checksumming: off +tx-checksumming: on tx-checksum-ipv4: off [fixed] - tx-checksum-ip-generic: off + tx-checksum-ip-generic: on tx-checksum-ipv6: off [fixed] tx-checksum-fcoe-crc: off tx-checksum-sctp: off -scatter-gather: off - tx-scatter-gather: off +scatter-gather: on + tx-scatter-gather: on tx-scatter-gather-fraglist: off -tcp-segmentation-offload: off - tx-tcp-segmentation: off [requested on] - tx-tcp-ecn-segmentation: off [requested on] - tx-tcp-mangleid-segmentation: off [requested on] - tx-tcp6-segmentation: off [requested on] -udp-fragmentation-offload: off [requested on] -generic-segmentation-offload: off [requested on] +tcp-segmentation-offload: on + tx-tcp-segmentation: on + tx-tcp-ecn-segmentation: on + tx-tcp-mangleid-segmentation: on + tx-tcp6-segmentation: on +udp-fragmentation-offload: on +generic-segmentation-offload: on generic-receive-offload: on large-receive-offload: off [fixed] rx-vlan-offload: off [fixed]

So we entusiastically enabled segmentation offload:

$ sudo ethtool -K vlan10 sg on

And it didn't help! Will the suffering ever end? Let's also enable TCP transmission checksumming offload:

$ sudo ethtool -K vlan10 tx on Actual changes: tx-checksumming: on tx-checksum-ip-generic: on tcp-segmentation-offload: on tx-tcp-segmentation: on tx-tcp-ecn-segmentation: on tx-tcp-mangleid-segmentation: on tx-tcp6-segmentation: on udp-fragmentation-offload: on

Nothing. The diff is essentially empty now:

$ diff -rup <(ssh jessie sudo ethtool -k vlan10) <(ssh stretch sudo ethtool -k vlan10) --- /dev/fd/63 2017-08-16 21:31:27.000000000 -0700 +++ /dev/fd/62 2017-08-16 21:31:27.000000000 -0700 @@ -4,11 +4,11 @@ tx-checksumming: on tx-checksum-ipv4: off [fixed] tx-checksum-ip-generic: on tx-checksum-ipv6: off [fixed] - tx-checksum-fcoe-crc: off [requested on] - tx-checksum-sctp: off [requested on] + tx-checksum-fcoe-crc: off + tx-checksum-sctp: off scatter-gather: on tx-scatter-gather: on - tx-scatter-gather-fraglist: off [requested on] + tx-scatter-gather-fraglist: off tcp-segmentation-offload: on tx-tcp-segmentation: on tx-tcp-ecn-segmentation: on

The last missing piece we found was that offload changes are applied only during connection initiation, so we restarted Kafka, and we immediately saw a performance improvement (green line):

Not enabling offload features when possible seems like a pretty bad regression, so we filed a ticket for systemd :

In the meantime, we work around our upstream issue by enabling offload features automatically on boot if they are disabled on VLAN interfaces.

Having a fix enabled, we rebooted our logs Kafka cluster to upgrade to the latest kernel, and our 5 day CPU usage history yielded positive results:

The DNS cluster also yielded positive results, with just 2 nodes rebooted (purple line going down):

Conclusion

It was an error on our part to hit performance degradation without a good regression framework in place to catch the issue. Luckily, due to our heavy use of version control, we managed to bisect the issue rather quickly, and had a temp rollback in place while root causing the problem.

In the end, enabling offload also removed RCU stalls. It's not really clear whether it was the cause or just a catalyst, but the end result speaks for itself.

On the bright side, we dug pretty deep into Linux kernel internals, and although there were fleeting moments of giving up, moving to the woods to become a park ranger, we persevered and came out of the forest successful.

If deep diving from high level symptoms to kernel/OS issues makes you excited, drop us a line.