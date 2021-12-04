How We Used eBPF to Build Programmable Packet Filtering in Magic Firewall

6 min read

Cloudflare actively protects services from sophisticated attacks day after day. For users of Magic Transit, DDoS protection detects and drops attacks, while Magic Firewall allows custom packet-level rules, enabling customers to deprecate hardware firewall appliances and block malicious traffic at Cloudflare’s network. The types of attacks and sophistication of attacks continue to evolve, as recent DDoS and reflection attacks against VoIP services targeting protocols such as Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) have shown. Fighting these attacks requires pushing the limits of packet filtering beyond what traditional firewalls are capable of. We did this by taking best of class technologies and combining them in new ways to turn Magic Firewall into a blazing fast, fully programmable firewall that can stand up to even the most sophisticated of attacks.

Magical Walls of Fire

Magic Firewall is a distributed stateless packet firewall built on Linux nftables. It runs on every server, in every Cloudflare data center around the world. To provide isolation and flexibility, each customer’s nftables rules are configured within their own Linux network namespace.

This diagram shows the life of an example packet when using Magic Transit, which has Magic Firewall built in. First, packets go into the server and DDoS protections are applied, which drops attacks as early as possible. Next, the packet is routed into a customer-specific network namespace, which applies the nftables rules to the packets. After this, packets are routed back to the origin via a GRE tunnel. Magic Firewall users can construct firewall statements from a single API, using a flexible Wirefilter syntax. In addition, rules can be configured via the Cloudflare dashboard, using friendly UI drag and drop elements.

Magic Firewall provides a very powerful syntax for matching on various packet parameters, but it is also limited to the matches provided by nftables. While this is more than sufficient for many use cases, it does not provide enough flexibility to implement the advanced packet parsing and content matching we want. We needed more power.

Hello eBPF, meet Nftables!

When looking to add more power to your Linux networking needs, Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) is a natural choice. With eBPF, you can insert packet processing programs that execute in the kernel, giving you the flexibility of familiar programming paradigms with the speed of in-kernel execution. Cloudflare loves eBPF and this technology has been transformative in enabling many of our products. Naturally, we wanted to find a way to use eBPF to extend our use of nftables in Magic Firewall. This means being able to match, using an eBPF program within a table and chain as a rule. By doing this we can have our cake and eat it too, by keeping our existing infrastructure and code, and extending it further.

If nftables could leverage eBPF natively, this story would be much shorter; alas, we had to continue our quest. To get us started in our search, we know that iptables integrates with eBPF. For example, one can use iptables and a pinned eBPF program for dropping packets with the following command:

iptables -A INPUT -m bpf --object-pinned /sys/fs/bpf/match -j DROP

This clue helped to put us on the right path. Iptables uses the xt_bpf extension to match on an eBPF program. This extension uses the BPF_PROG_TYPE_SOCKET_FILTER eBPF program type, which allows us to load the packet information from the socket buffer and return a value based on our code.

Since we know iptables can use eBPF, why not just use that? Magic Firewall currently leverages nftables, which is a great choice for our use case due to its flexibility in syntax and programmable interface. Thus, we need to find a way to use the xt_bpf extension with nftables.

This diagram helps explain the relationship between iptables, nftables and the kernel. The nftables API can be used by both the iptables and nft userspace programs, and can configure both xtables matches (including xt_bpf) and normal nftables matches.

This means that given the right API calls (netlink/netfilter messages), we can embed an xt_bpf match within an nftables rule. In order to do this, we need to understand which netfilter messages we need to send. By using tools such as strace, Wireshark, and especially using the source we were able to construct a message that could append an eBPF rule given a table and chain.

NFTA_RULE_TABLE table NFTA_RULE_CHAIN chain NFTA_RULE_EXPRESSIONS | NFTA_MATCH_NAME NFTA_LIST_ELEM | NLA_F_NESTED NFTA_EXPR_NAME "match" NLA_F_NESTED | NFTA_EXPR_DATA NFTA_MATCH_NAME "bpf" NFTA_MATCH_REV 1 NFTA_MATCH_INFO ebpf_bytes

The structure of the netlink/netfilter message to add an eBPF match should look like the above example. Of course, this message needs to be properly embedded and include a conditional step, such as a verdict, when there is a match. The next step was decoding the format of ebpf_bytes as shown in the example below.

struct xt_bpf_info_v1 { __u16 mode; __u16 bpf_program_num_elem; __s32 fd; union { struct sock_filter bpf_program[XT_BPF_MAX_NUM_INSTR]; char path[XT_BPF_PATH_MAX]; }; };

The bytes format can be found in the kernel header definition of struct xt_bpf_info_v1. The code example above shows the relevant parts of the structure.

The xt_bpf module supports both raw bytecodes, as well as a path to a pinned ebpf program. The later mode is the technique we used to combine the ebpf program with nftables.

With this information we were able to write code that could create netlink messages and properly serialize any relevant data fields. This approach was just the first step, we are also looking into incorporating this into proper tooling instead of sending custom netfilter messages.

Just Add eBPF

Now we needed to construct an eBPF program and load it into an existing nftables table and chain. Starting to use eBPF can be a bit daunting. Which program type do we want to use? How do we compile and load our eBPF program? We started this process by doing some exploration and research.

First we constructed an example program to try it out.

SEC("socket") int filter(struct __sk_buff *skb) { /* get header */ struct iphdr iph; if (bpf_skb_load_bytes(skb, 0, &iph, sizeof(iph))) { return BPF_DROP; } /* read last 5 bytes in payload of udp */ __u16 pkt_len = bswap_16(iph.tot_len); char data[5]; if (bpf_skb_load_bytes(skb, pkt_len - sizeof(data), &data, sizeof(data))) { return BPF_DROP; } /* only packets with the magic word at the end of the payload are allowed */ const char SECRET_TOKEN[5] = "xyzzy"; for (int i = 0; i < sizeof(SECRET_TOKEN); i++) { if (SECRET_TOKEN[i] != data[i]) { return BPF_DROP; } } return BPF_OK; }

The excerpt mentioned is an example of an eBPF program that only accepts packets that have a magic string at the end of the payload. This requires checking the total length of the packet to find where to start the search. For clarity, this example omits error checking and headers.

Once we had a program, the next step was integrating it into our tooling. We tried a few technologies to load the program, like BCC, libbpf, and we even created a custom loader. Ultimately, we ended up using cilium’s ebpf library, since we are using Golang for our control-plane program and the library makes it easy to generate, embed and load eBPF programs.

# nft list ruleset table ip mfw { chain input { #match bpf pinned /sys/fs/bpf/mfw/match drop } }

Once the program is compiled and pinned, we can add matches into nftables using netlink commands. Listing the ruleset shows the match is present. This is incredible! We are now able to deploy custom C programs to provide advanced matching inside a Magic Firewall ruleset!

More Magic

With the addition of eBPF to our toolkit, Magic Firewall is an even more flexible and powerful way to protect your network from bad actors. We are now able to look deeper into packets and implement more complex matching logic than nftables alone could provide. Since our firewall is running as software on all Cloudflare servers, we can quickly iterate and update features.

One outcome of this project is SIP protection, which is currently in beta. That’s only the beginning. We are currently exploring using eBPF for protocol validations, advanced field matching, looking into payloads, and supporting even larger sets of IP lists.

We welcome your help here, too! If you have other use cases and ideas, please talk to your account team. If you find this technology interesting, come join our team!