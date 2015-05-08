Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Google PageSpeed Service customers: migrate to CloudFlare for acceleration

05/08/2015

1 min read

This week, Google announced that its hosted PageSpeed Service will be shut down. Everyone using the hosted service needs to move their site elsewhere before August 3 2015 to avoid breaking their website.

We're inviting these hosted customers: don't wait...migrate your site to CloudFlare for global acceleration (and more) right now.

lifeboat
CC BY 2.0 image by Roger
As TechCrunch wrote: "In many ways, PageSpeed Service is similar to what CloudFlare does but without the focus on security."

What is PageSpeed?

PageSpeed started as — and continues — as a Google-created software module for the Apache webserver to rewrite webpages to reduce latency and bandwidth, to help make the web faster.

Google introduced their hosted PageSpeed Service in July 2011, to save webmasters the hassle of installing the software module.

It's the hosted service that is being discontinued.

CloudFlare performance

CloudFlare provides similar capabilities to PageSpeed, such as minification, image compression, and asynchronous loading.

Additionally, CloudFlare offers more performance gains through a global network footprint, Railgun for dynamic content acceleration, built-in SPDY support, and more.

Not just speed

PageSpeed Service customers care about performance, and CloudFlare delivers. CloudFlare also includes security, SSL, DNS, and more, at all plans, including Free.

Setting up CloudFlare

There's no need to install any software or change your host. CloudFlare works at the network level, with a five minute sign up process.

Here's simple instructions for migrating from the hosted PageSpeed Service to CloudFlare.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
GoogleSpeed & ReliabilitySpeed

Follow on X

John Roberts|@pencoyd
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

September 29, 2023 1:00 PM

Cloudflare is free of CAPTCHAs; Turnstile is free for everyone

Now that we’ve eliminated CAPTCHAs at Cloudflare, we want to hasten the demise of CAPTCHAs across the internet. We’re thrilled to announce that Turnstile is generally available, and Turnstile’s ‘Managed’ mode is now completely free to everyone for unlimited use. ...

Birthday Week, Product News, Turnstile, CAPTCHA, Speed & Reliability, Security, Bots 