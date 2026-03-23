Inside Gen 13: how we built our most powerful server yet

13 min read

A few months ago, Cloudflare announced the transition to FL2 , our Rust-based rewrite of Cloudflare's core request handling layer. This transition accelerates our ability to help build a better Internet for everyone. With the migration in the software stack, Cloudflare has refreshed our server hardware design with improved hardware capabilities and better efficiency to serve the evolving demands of our network and software stack. Gen 13 is designed with 192-core AMD EPYC™ Turin 9965 processor, 768 GB of DDR5-6400 memory, 24 TB of PCIe 5.0 NVMe storage, and dual 100 GbE port network interface card.

Gen 13 delivers:

Up to 2x throughput compared to Gen 12 while staying within latency SLA

Up to 50% improvement in performance / watt efficiency, reducing data center expansion costs

Up to 60% higher throughput per rack keeping rack power budget constant

2x memory capacity, 1.5x storage capacity, 4x network bandwidth

Introduced PCIe encryption hardware support in addition to memory encryption

Improved support for thermally demanding powerful drop-in PCIe accelerators

This blog post covers the engineering rationale behind each major component selection: what we evaluated, what we chose, and why.

Generation Gen 13 Compute Previous Gen 12 Compute Form Factor 2U1N, Single socket 2U1N, Single socket Processor AMD EPYC™ 9965 Turin 192-Core Processor AMD EPYC™ 9684X Genoa-X 96-Core Processor Memory 768GB of DDR5-6400 x12 memory channel 384GB of DDR5-4800 x12 memory channel Storage x3 E1.S NVMe Samsung PM9D3a 7.68TB / Micron 7600 Pro 7.68TB x2 E1.S NVMe Samsung PM9A3 7.68TB / Micron 7450 Pro 7.68TB Network Dual 100 GbE OCP 3.0 Intel Ethernet Network Adapter E830-CDA2 / NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx Dual 25 GbE OCP 3.0 Intel Ethernet Network Adapter E810-XXVDA2 / NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Lx System Management DC-SCM 2.0 ASPEED AST2600 (BMC) + AST1060 (HRoT) DC-SCM 2.0 ASPEED AST2600 (BMC) + AST1060 (HRoT) Power Supply 1300W, Titanium Grade 800W, Titanium Grade

Figure: Gen 13 server

CPU

Gen 12 AMD EPYC™ 9684X Genoa-X 96-Core (400W TDP, 1152 MB L3 Cache) Gen 13 AMD EPYC™ 9965 Turin Dense 192-Core (500W TDP, 384 MB L3 Cache)

During the design phase, we evaluated several 5th generation AMD EPYC™ Processors, code-named Turin, in Cloudflare’s hardware lab: AMD Turin 9755, AMD Turin 9845, and AMD Turin 9965. The table below summarizes the differences in specifications of the candidates for Gen 13 servers against the AMD Genoa-X 9684X used in our Gen 12 servers . Notably, all three candidates offer increases in core count but with smaller L3 cache per core. However, with the migration to FL2 , the new workloads are less dependent on L3 cache and scale up well with the increased core count to achieve up to 100% increase in throughput .

The three CPU candidates are designed to target different use cases: AMD Turin 9755 offers superior per-core performance, AMD Turin 9965 trades per-core performance for efficiency, and AMD Turin 9845 trades core count for lower socket power. We evaluated three CPUs in the production environment.

CPU Model AMD Genoa-X 9684X AMD Turin 9755 AMD Turin 9845 AMD Turin 9965 For server platform Gen 12 Gen 13 candidate Gen 13 candidate Gen 13 candidate # of CPU Cores 96 128 160 192 # of Threads 192 256 320 384 Base Clock 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz 2.25 GHz Max Boost Clock 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz All Core Boost Clock 3.42 GHz 4.1 GHz 3.25 GHz 3.35 GHz Total L3 Cache 1152 MB 512 MB 320 MB 384 MB L3 cache per core 12 MB / core 4 MB / core 2 MB / core 2 MB / core Maximum configurable TDP 400W 500W 390W 500W

Why AMD Turin 9965?

First, FL2 ended the L3 cache crunch.

L3 cache is the large, last-level cache shared among all CPU cores on the same compute die to store frequently used data. It bridges the gap between slow main memory external to the CPU, and the fast but smaller L1 and L2 cache on the CPU, reducing the latency for the CPU to access data.

Some may notice that the 9965 has only 2 MB of L3 cache per core, an 83.3% reduction from the 12 MB per core on Gen 12’s Genoa-X 9684X. Why trade away the very cache advantage that gave Gen 12 its edge? The answer lies in how our workloads have evolved.

Cloudflare has migrated from FL1 to FL2 , a complete rewrite of our request handling layer in Rust. With the new software stack, Cloudflare’s request processing pipeline has become significantly less dependent on large L3 cache. FL2 workloads scale nearly linearly with core count , and the 9965’s 192 cores provide a 2x increase in hardware threads over Gen 12.

Second, performance per total cost of ownership (TCO). During production evaluation, the 9965’s 192 cores delivered the highest aggregate requests per second of the three candidates, and its performance-per-watt scaled favorably at 500W TDP, yielding superior rack-level TCO.

Gen 12 Gen 13 Processor AMD EPYC™ 4th Gen Genoa-X 9684X AMD EPYC™ 5th Gen Turin 9965 Core count 96C/192T 192C/384T FL throughput Baseline Up to +100% Performance per watt Baseline Up to +50%

Third, operational simplicity. Our operational teams have a strong preference for fewer, higher-density servers. Managing a fleet of 192-core machines means fewer nodes to provision, patch, and monitor per unit of compute delivered. This directly reduces operational overhead across our global network.

Finally, they are forward compatible. The AMD processor architecture supports DDR5-6400, PCIe Gen 5.0, CXL 2.0 Type 3 memory across all SKUs. AMD Turin 9965 has the highest number of high-performing cores per socket in the industry, maximizing the compute density per socket, maintaining competitiveness and relevance of the platform for years to come. By moving to AMD Turin 9965 from AMD Genoa-X 9684X, we get longer security support from AMD, extending the useful life of the Gen 13 server before they become obsolete and need to be refreshed.

Memory

Gen 12 12x 32GB DDR5-4800 2Rx8 (384 GB total, 4 GB/core) Gen 13 12x 64GB DDR5-6400 2Rx4 (768 GB total, 4 GB/core)

Because the AMD Turin processor has twice the core count of the previous generation, it demands more memory resources, both in capacity and in bandwidth, to deliver throughput gains.

Maximizing bandwidth with 12 channels

The chosen AMD EPYC™ 9965 CPU supports twelve memory channels, and for Gen 13, we are populating every single one of them. We’ve selected 64 GB DDR5-6400 ECC RDIMMs in a “one DIMM per channel” (1DPC) configuration.

This setup provides 614 GB/s of peak memory bandwidth per socket, a 33.3% increase compared to our Gen 12 server platform. By utilizing all 12 channels, we ensure that the CPU is never “starved” for data, even during the most memory-intensive parallel workloads.

Populating all twelve channels in a balanced configuration — equal capacity per channel, with no mixed configurations — is common best practice. This matters operationally: AMD Turin processors interleave across all memory channels with the same DIMM type, same memory capacity and same rank configuration. Interleaving increases memory bandwidth by spreading contiguous memory access across all memory channels in the interleave set instead of sending all memory access to a single or a small subset of memory channels.

The 4 GB per core “sweet spot”

Our Gen 12 servers are configured with 4GB per core. We revisited that decision as we designed Gen 13.

Cloudflare launches a lot of new products and services every month, and each new product or service demands an incremental amount of memory capacity. These accumulate over time and could become an issue of memory pressure, if memory capacity is not sized appropriately.

Initial requirement considered a memory-to-core ratio between 4 GB and 6 GB per core. With 192 cores on the AMD Turin 9965, that translates to a range of 768 GB to 1152 GB. Note that at higher capacities, DIMM module capacity granularity are typically 16GB increments. With 12 channels in a 1DPC configuration, our options are 12x 48GB (576 GB), 12x 64GB (768 GB), or 12x 96GB (1152 GB).

12x 48GB = 576 GB, or 1.5 GB/thread. The memory capacity of this configuration is too low; this would starve memory-hungry workloads and violate the lower bound.

12x 96GB = 1152 GB, or 3.0 GB/thread. This would be a 50% capacity increase per core and would also result in higher power consumption and a substantial increase in cost, especially in the current market conditions where memory prices are 10x of what they were a year ago.

12x 64GB = 768 GB, or 2.0 GB/thread (4 GB/core). This configuration is consistent with our Gen 12 memory to core ratio, and represents a 2x increase in memory capacity per server. Keeping the memory capacity configuration at 4 GB per core provides sufficient capacity for workloads that scale with core count, like our primary workload, FL, and provide sufficient memory capacity headroom for future growth without overprovisioning.

FL2 uses memory more efficiently than FL1 did: our internal measures show FL2 uses less than half the CPU of FL1, and far less than half the memory. The capacity freed up by the software stack migration provides ample headroom to support Cloudflare growth for the next few years.

The decision: 12x 64GB for 768 GB total. This maintains the proven 4 GB/core ratio, provides a 2x total capacity increase over Gen 12, and stays within the DIMM cost curve sweet spot.

Efficiency through dual rank

In Gen 12, we demonstrated that dual-rank DIMMs provide measurably higher memory throughput than single-rank modules, with advantages of up to 17.8% at a 1:1 read-write ratio. Dual-rank DIMMs are faster because they allow the memory controller to access one rank while another is refreshing. That same principle carries forward here.

Our requirement also calls for approximately 1 GB/s of memory bandwidth per hardware thread. With 614 GB/s of peak bandwidth across 384 threads, we deliver 1.6 GB/s per thread, comfortably exceeding the minimum. Production analysis has shown that Cloudflare workloads are not memory-bandwidth-bound, so we bank the headroom as margin for future workload growth.

By opting for 2Rx4 DDR5 RDIMMs at maximum supported 6400MT/s, we ensure we get the lowest latency and best performance from our Gen 13 platform memory configuration.

Storage

Gen 12 x2 E1.S NVMe PCIe 4.0, 16 TB total Samsung PM9A3 7.68TB Micron 7450 Pro 7.68TB Gen 13 x3 E1.S NVMe PCIe 5.0, 24 TB total Samsung PM9D3a 7.68TB Micron 7600 Pro 7.68TB +10x U.2 NVMe PCIe 5.0 option

Our storage architecture underwent a transformation in Gen 12 when we pivoted from M.2 to EDSFF E1.S. For Gen 13, we are increasing the storage capacity and the bandwidth to align with the latest technology. We have also added a front drive bay for flexibility to add up to 10x U.2 drives to keep pace with Cloudflare storage product growth.

The move to PCIe 5.0

Gen 13 is configured with PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe drives. While Gen 4.0 served us well, the move to Gen 5.0 ensures that our storage subsystem can serve data at improved latency, and keep up with increased storage bandwidth demand from the new processor.

16 TB to 24 TB

Beyond the speed increase, we are physically expanding the array from two to three NVMe drives. Our Gen 12 server platform was designed with four E1.S storage drive slots, but only two slots were populated with 8TB drives. The Gen 13 server platform uses the same design with four E1.S storage drive slots available, but with three slots populated with 8TB drives. Why add a third drive? This increases our storage capacity per server from 16TB to 24TB, ensuring we are expanding our global storage capacity to maintain and improve CDN cache performance. This supports growth projections for Durable Objects, Containers, and Quicksilver services, too.

Front drive bay to support additional drives

For Gen 13, the chassis is designed with a front drive bay that can support up to ten U.2 PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe drives. The front drive bay provides the option for Cloudflare to use the same chassis across compute and storage platforms, as well as the flexibility to convert a compute SKU to a storage SKU when needed.

Endurance and reliability

We designed our servers to have a 5-year operational life and require storage drives endurance to sustain 1 DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) over the full server lifespan.

Both the Samsung PM9D3a and Micron 7600 Pro meet the 1 DWPD specification with a hardware over-provisioning (OP) of approximately 7%. If future workload profiles demand higher endurance, we have the option to hold back additional user capacity to increase effective OP.

NVMe 2.0 and OCP NVMe 2.0 compliance

Both the Samsung PM9D3a and Micron 7600 adopt the NVMe 2.0 specification (up from NVMe 1.4) and the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD Specification 2.0. Key improvements include Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) for better write amplification management, Simple Copy Command for intra-device data movement without crossing the PCIe bus, and enhanced Command and Feature Lockdown for tighter security controls. The OCP 2.0 spec also adds deeper telemetry and debug capabilities purpose-built for datacenter operations, which aligns with our emphasis on fleet-wide manageability.

Thermal efficiency

The storage drives will continue to be in the E1.S 15mm form factor. Its high-surface-area design is essential for cooling these new Gen 5.0 controllers, which can pull upwards of 25W under sustained heavy I/O. The 2U chassis provides ample airflow over the E1.S drives as well as U.2 drive bays, a design advantage we validated in Gen 12 when we made the decision to move from 1U to 2U.

Network

Gen 12 Dual 25 GbE port OCP 3.0 NIC Intel E810-XXVDA2 NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Lx Gen 13 Dual 100 GbE port OCP 3.0 NIC Intel E830-CDA2 NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx

For more than eight years, dual 25 GbE was the backbone of our fleet. Since 2018 it has served us well, but as the CPU has improved to serve more requests and our products scale, we’ve officially hit the wall. For Gen 13, we are quadrupling our per-port bandwidth.

Why 100 GbE and why now?

Network Interface Card (NIC) bandwidth must keep pace with compute performance growth. With 192 modern cores, our 25 GbE links will become a measurable bottleneck. Production data from our co-locations worldwide over a week showed that, on our Gen 12, P95 bandwidth per port is consistently >50% of available bandwidth. Since throughput is doubling per server on Gen 13, we are at risk of saturating the NIC bandwidth.

Figure: on Gen 12, P95 bandwidth per port is consistently >50% of available bandwidth

The decision to go to 100 GbE rather than 50 GbE was driven by industry economics: 50 GbE transceiver volumes remain low in the industry, making them a poor supply chain bet. Dual 100 GbE ports also give us 200 Gb/s of aggregate bandwidth per server, future-proofing against the next several years of traffic growth.

Hardware choices and compatibility

We are maintaining our dual-vendor strategy to ensure supply chain resilience, a lesson hard-learned during the pandemic when single-sourcing the Gen 11 NIC left us scrambling.

Both NICs are compliant with OCP 3.0 SFF/TSFF form factor with the integrated pull tab, maintaining chassis commonality with Gen 12 and ensuring field technicians need no new tools or training for swaps.

PCIe Allocation

The OCP 3.0 NIC slot is allocated PCIe 4.0 x16 lanes on the motherboard, providing 256 Gb/s of bidirectional bandwidth, more than enough for dual 100 GbE (200 Gb/s aggregate) with room to spare.

Management

Gen 12 Project Argus Data Center Secure Control Module 2.0 Gen 13 Project Argus Data Center Secure Control Module 2.0 PCIe encryption

We are maintaining the architectural shift, introduced in Gen 12, of separating management and security-related components from the motherboard onto the Project Argus Data Center Secure Control Module 2.0.

Figure: Project Argus DC-SCM 2.0

Continuity with DC-SCM 2.0

We are carrying forward the Data Center Secure Control Module 2.0 (DC-SCM 2.0) standard. By decoupling management and security functions from the motherboard, we ensure that the “brains” of the server’s security stay modular and protected.

The DC-SCM module houses our most critical components:

Basic Input/Output System (BIOS)

Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)

Hardware Root of Trust (HRoT) and TPM (Infineon SLB 9672)

Dual BMC/BIOS flash chips for redundancy

Why we are staying the course with DC-SCM 2.0

The decision to keep this architecture for Gen 13 is driven by the proven security gains we saw in the previous generation. By offloading these functions to a dedicated module, we maintain:

Rapid recovery : Dual image redundancy allows for near-instant restoration of BIOS/UEFI and BMC firmware if an accidental corruption or a malicious update is detected.

Physical resilience : The Gen 13 chassis also moves the intrusion detection mechanism further from the flat edge of the chassis, making physical intercept harder.

PCIe encryption : In addition to TSME (Transparent Secure Memory Encryption) for CPU-to-memory encryption that was already enabled since our Gen 10 platforms, AMD Turin 9965 processor for Gen 13 extends encryption to PCIe traffic, this ensures data is protected in transit across every bus in the system.

Operational consistency: Sticking with the Gen 12 management stack means our security audits, deployment, provisioning, and operational standard procedure remain fully compatible.

Power

Gen 12 800W 80 PLUS Titanium CRPS Gen 13 1300W 80 PLUS Titanium CRPS

As we upgrade the compute and networking capability of the server, the power envelope of our servers has naturally expanded. Gen 13 are equipped with bigger power supplies to deliver the power needed.

The jump to 1300W

While our Gen 12 nodes operated comfortably with 800W 80 PLUS Titanium CRPS (Common Redundant Power Supply), the Gen 13 specification requires a larger power supply. We have selected a 1300W 80 PLUS Titanium CRPS.

Power consumption of Gen 13 during typical operation has risen to 850W, a 250W increase over the 600W seen in Gen 12. The primary contributors are the 500W TDP CPU (up from 400W), doubling of the memory capacity and the additional NVMe drive.

Why 1300W instead of 1000W? The current PSU ecosystem lacks viable, high-efficiency options at 1000W. To ensure supply chain reliability, we moved to the next industry-standard tier of 1300W.

EU Lot 9 is a regulation that requires servers deploying in the European Union to have power supplies with efficiency at 10%, 20%, 50% and 100% load to be at or above the percentage threshold specified in the regulation. The threshold matches 80 PLUS Power Supply certification program titanium grade PSU requirement. We chose a titanium grade PSU for Gen 13 to maintain full compliance with EU Lot 9, ensuring that the servers can be deployed in our European data centers and beyond.

Thermal design: 2U pays dividends again

The 2U1N form factor we adopted in Gen 12 continues to pay dividends. Gen 13 uses 5x 80mm fans (up from 4x in Gen 12) to handle the increased thermal load from the 500W CPU. The larger fan volume, combined with the 2U chassis airflow characteristics, means fans operate well below maximum duty cycle at typical ambient temperatures, keeping fan power in the < 50W range per fan.

Drop-in accelerator support

Gen 12 x2 single width FHFL or x1 double width FHFL Gen 13 x2 double width FHFL

Maintaining the modularity of our fleet is a core requirement for our server design. This requirement enabled Cloudflare to quickly retrofit and deploy GPUs globally to more than 100 cities in 2024 . In Gen 13, we are continuing the support of high-performance PCIe add-in cards.

On Gen 13, the 2U chassis layout is updated and configured to support more demanding power and thermal requirements. While Gen 12 was limited to a single double-width GPU, the Gen 13 architecture now supports two double-width PCIe cards.

A launchpad to scale Cloudflare to greater heights

Every generation of Cloudflare servers is an exercise in balancing competing constraints: performance versus power, capacity versus cost, flexibility versus simplicity. Gen 13 comes with 2x core count, 2x memory capacity, 4x network bandwidth, 1.5x storage capacity, and future-proofing for accelerator deployments — all while improving total cost of ownership and maintaining a robust management feature set and security posture that our global fleet demands.

Gen 13 servers are fully qualified and will be deployed to serve millions of requests across Cloudflare’s global network in more than 330 cities. As always, Cloudflare’s journey to serve the Internet as efficiently as possible does not end here. As the deployment of Gen 13 begins, we are planning the architecture for Gen 14.