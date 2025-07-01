Control content use for AI training with Cloudflare’s managed robots.txt and blocking for monetized content

13 min read

Cloudflare is giving all website owners two new tools to easily control whether AI bots are allowed to access their content for model training. First, customers can let Cloudflare create and manage a robots.txt file, creating the appropriate entries to let crawlers know not to access their site for AI training. Second, all customers can choose a new option to block AI bots only on portions of their site that are monetized through ads.

The new generation of AI crawlers

Creators that monetize their content by showing ads depend on traffic volume. Their livelihood is directly linked to the number of views their content receives. These creators have allowed crawlers on their sites for decades, for a simple reason: search crawlers such as Googlebot made their sites more discoverable, and drove more traffic to their content. Google benefitted from delivering better search results to their customers, and the site owners also benefitted through increased views, and therefore increased revenues.

But recently, a new generation of crawlers has appeared: bots that crawl sites to gather data for training AI models. While these crawlers operate in the same technical way as search crawlers, the relationship is no longer symbiotic. AI training crawlers use the data they ingest from content sites to answer questions for their own customers directly, within their own apps. They typically send much less traffic back to the site they crawled. Our Radar team did an analysis of crawls and referrals for sites behind Cloudflare. As HTML pages are arguably the most valuable content for these crawlers, we calculated crawl ratios by dividing the total number of requests from relevant user agents associated with a given search or AI platform where the response was of Content-type: text/html by the total number of requests for HTML content where the Referer : header contained a hostname associated with a given search or AI platform. As of June 2025, we find that Google crawls websites about 14 times for every referral. But for AI companies, the crawl-to-refer ratio is orders of magnitude greater. In June 2025, OpenAI’s crawl-to-referral ratio was 1,700:1, Anthropic’s 73,000:1. This clearly breaks the “crawl in exchange for traffic” relationship that previously existed between search crawlers and publishers. (Please note that this calculation reflects our best estimate, recognizing that traffic referred by native apps may not always be attributed to a provider due to a lack of a Referer : header, which may affect the ratio.)

And while sites can use robots.txt to tell these bots not to crawl their site, most don’t take this first step. We found that only about 37% of the top 10,000 domains currently have a robots.txt file , showing that robots.txt is underutilized in this age of evolving crawlers.

That’s where Cloudflare comes in. Our mission is to help build a better Internet, and a better Internet is one with a huge thriving ecosystem of independent publishers. So, we’re taking action to keep that ecosystem alive.

Giving ALL customers full control

Protecting content creators isn’t new for Cloudflare. In July 2024, we gave everyone on the Cloudflare network a simple way to block all AI scrapers with a single click for free. We’ve already seen more than 1 million customers enable this feature, which has given us some interesting data.

Since our last update, we can see that Bytespider , our previous top bot, has seen traffic volume decline 71.45% since the first week of July 2024. During the same time, we saw an increased number of Bytespider requests that customers chose to specifically block. In contrast, GPTBot traffic volume has grown significantly as it has become more popular, now even surpassing traffic we see from big traditional tech players like Amazon and ByteDance.

The share of sites accessed by particular crawlers has gone down across the board since our last update. Previously, Bytespider accessed >40% of websites protected by Cloudflare, but that number has dropped to only 9.37%. GPTBot has taken the top spot for most sites accessed, but while its request volume has grown significantly (noted above), the share of sites it crawls has actually decreased since last year from 35.46% to 28.97%, with an increase in customers blocking.

AI Bot Share of Websites Accessed GPTBot 28.97% Meta-ExternalAgent 22.16% ClaudeBot 18.80% Amazonbot 14.56% Bytespider 9.37% GoogleOther 9.31% ImageSiftBot 4.45% Applebot 3.77% OAI-SearchBot 1.66% ChatGPT-User 1.06%

And while AI Search and AI Assistant crawling related activity has exploded in popularity in the last 6 months, we still see their total traffic pale in comparison to AI training crawl activity, which has seen a 65% increase in traffic over the past 6 months.

To this end, we launched free granular auditing in September 2024 to help customers understand which crawlers were accessing their content most often, and created simple templates to block all or specific crawlers. And in December 2024, we made it easy for publishers to automatically block crawlers that weren’t respecting robots.txt . But we realized many sites didn’t have the time to create or manage their own robots.txt file. Today, we’re going two steps further.

Step 1: fully managed robots.txt

When it comes to managing your website’s visibility to search engine crawlers and other bots, the robots.txt file is a key player. This simple text file acts like a traffic controller, signaling to bots which parts of the website they should or should not access. We can think of robots.txt as a "Code of Conduct" sign posted at a community pool, listing general dos and don'ts, according to the pool owner’s wishes. While the sign itself does not enforce the listed directives, well-behaved visitors will still read the sign and follow the instructions they see. On the other hand, poorly-behaved visitors who break the rules risk getting themselves banned .

What do these files actually look like? Take Google’s as an example, visible to anyone at https://www.google.com/robots.txt . Parsing its contents, you'll notice four directives in the set of instructions: User-agent, Disallow, Allow, and Sitemap. In a robots.txt file, the User-agent directive specifies which bots the rules apply to. The Disallow directive tells those bots which parts of the website they should avoid. In contrast, the Allow directive grants specific bots permission to access certain areas. Finally, the Sitemap directive shows a bot which pages it can reach, so that it won’t miss any important pages. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) formalized the definition and language for the Robots Exclusion Protocol in RFC 9309 , specifying the exact syntax and precedence of these directives. It also outlines how crawlers should handle errors or redirects while stressing that compliance is voluntary and does not constitute access control.

Website owners should have agency over AI bot activity on their websites. We mentioned that only 37% of the top 10,000 domains on Cloudflare even have a robots.txt file. Of those robots files that do exist, few include Disallow directives for the top AI Bots that we see on a daily basis. For instance, as of publication, GPTBot is only disallowed in 7.8% of the robots.txt files found for the top domains; Google-Extended only shows up in 5.6%; anthropic-ai , PerplexityBot , ClaudeBot , and Bytespider each show up in under 5%. Furthermore, the difference between the 7.8% of Disallow directives for GPTBot and the ~5% of Disallow directives for other major AI crawlers suggests a gap between the desire to prevent your content from being used for AI model training and the proper configuration that accomplishes this by calling out bots like Google-Extended . (After all, there’s more to stopping AI crawlers than disallowing GPTBot .)

Along with viewing the most active bots and crawlers, Cloudflare Radar also shares weekly updates on how websites are handling AI bots in their robots.txt files . We can examine two snapshots below, one from June 2025 and the other from January 2025 :

Radar snapshot from the week of June 23, 2025, showing the top AI user agents mentioned in the Disallow directive in robots.txt files across the top 10,000 domains. The 3 bots with the highest number of Disallows are GPTBot, CCBot, and facebookexternalhit.

Radar snapshot from the week of January 26, 2025, showing the top AI user agents mentioned in the Disallow directive in robots.txt files across the top 10,000 domains. The 3 bots with the highest number of Disallows are GPTBot, CCBot, and anthropic-ai.

From the above data, we also observe that fewer than 100 new robots.txt files have been added among the top domains between January and June. One visually striking change is the ratio of dark blue to light blue: compared to January, there is a steep decrease in “Partially Disallowed” permissions; websites are now flat-out choosing “Fully Disallowed” for the top AI crawlers, including GPTBot , CCBot , and Google-Extended . This underscores the changing landscape of web crawling, particularly the relationship of trust between website owners and AI crawlers.

Putting up a guardrail with Cloudflare’s managed robots.txt

Many website owners have told us they’re in a tricky spot in this new era of AI crawlers. They’ve poured time and effort into creating original content, have published it on their own sites, and naturally want it to reach as many people as possible. To do that, website owners make their sites accessible to search engine crawlers, which index the content and make it discoverable in search results. But with the rise of AI-powered crawlers, that same content is now being scraped not just for indexing, but also to train AI models, often without the creator’s explicit consent. Take Googlebot , for example: it’s an absolute requirement for most website owners to allow for SEO. But Google crawls with user agent Googlebot for both SEO and AI training purposes. Specifically disallowing Google-Extended (but not Googlebot ) in your robots.txt file is what communicates to Google that you do not want your content to be crawled to feed AI training.

So, what if you don’t want your content to serve as training data for the next AI model, but don’t have the time to manually maintain an up-to-date robots.txt file? Enter Cloudflare’s new managed robots.txt offering. Once enabled, Cloudflare will automatically update your existing robots.txt or create a robots.txt file on your site that includes directives asking popular AI bot operators to not use your content for AI model training. For instance, Cloudflare’s managed robots.txt signals your preference to Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended , amongst others, that they should not crawl your site for AI training, while keeping your domain(s) SEO-friendly.

Cloudflare dashboard snapshot of the new managed robots.txt activation toggle

This feature is available to all customers, meaning anyone can enable this today from the Cloudflare dashboard. Once enabled, website owners who previously had no robots.txt file will now have Cloudflare’s managed bot directives live on their website. What about website owners who already have a robots.txt file? The contents of Cloudflare’s managed robots.txt will be prepended to site owners’ existing file. This way, their existing Block directives – and the time and rationale put into customizing this file – are honored, while still ensuring the website has AI crawler guardrails managed by Cloudflare.

As the AI bot landscape changes with new bots on the rise, Cloudflare will keep our customers a step ahead by updating the directives on our managed robots.txt, so they don’t have to worry about maintaining things on their own. Once enabled, customers won’t need to take any action in order for any updates of the managed robots.txt content to go live on their site.

We believe that managing crawling is key to protecting the open Internet, so we’ll also be encouraging every new site that onboards to Cloudflare to enable our managed robots.txt. When you onboard a new site, you’ll see the following options for managing AI crawlers:

This makes it effortless to ensure that every new customer or domain onboarded to Cloudflare gives clear directives to how they want their content used.

Under the hood: technical implementation

To implement this feature, we developed a new module that intercepts all inbound HTTP requests for /robots.txt . For all such requests, we’ll check whether the zone has opted in to use Cloudflare’s managed robots.txt by reading a value from our distributed key-value store . If they have, the module then responds with the Cloudflare’s managed robots.txt directives, prepended to the origin’s robot.txt if there is an existing file. We prepend so we can add a generalized header that instructs all bots on the customers preferences for data use, as defined in the IETF AI preferences proposal . Note that in robots.txt, the most specific match must always be used, and since our disallow expressions are scoped to cover everything, we can ensure a directive we prepend will never conflict with a more targeted customer directive. If the customer has not enabled this feature, the request is forwarded to the origin server as usual, using whatever the customer has written in their own robots.txt file. (While caching origin's robots.txt could reduce latency by eliminating a round trip to the origin, the impact on overall page load times would be minimal, as robots.txt requests comprise a small fraction of total traffic. Adding cache update/invalidation would introduce complexity with limited benefit, so we prioritized functionality and reliability in our implementation.)

Step 2: block, but only where you show ads

Adding an entry to your robots.txt file is the first step to telling AI bots not to crawl you. But robots.txt is an honor system. Nothing forces bots to follow it. That’s why we introduced our one-click managed rule to block all AI bots across your zone. However, some customers want AI bots to visit certain pages, like developer or support documentation. For customers who are hesitant to block everywhere, we have a brand-new option: let us detect when ads are shown on a hostname, and we will block AI bots ONLY on that hostname. Here’s how we do it.

First, we use multiple techniques to identify if a request is coming from an AI bot. The easiest technique is to identify well-behaved crawlers that publicly declare their user agent, and use dedicated IP ranges. Often we work directly with these bot makers to add them to our Verified Bot list .

Many bot operators act in good faith by publicly publishing their user agents, or even cryptographically verifying their bot requests directly with Cloudflare. Unfortunately, some attempt to appear like a real browser by using a spoofed user agent. It's not new for our global machine learning models to recognize this activity as a bot, even when operators lie about their user agent. When bad actors attempt to crawl websites at scale, they generally use tools and frameworks that we’re able to fingerprint, and we use Cloudflare’s network of over 57 million requests per second on average, to understand how much we should trust the fingerprint. We compute global aggregates across many signals, and based on these signals, our models are able to consistently and appropriately flag traffic from evasive AI bots .

When we see a request from an AI bot, our system checks if we have previously identified ads in the response served by the target page. To do this, we inspect the “response body” — the raw HTML code of the web page being sent back. After parsing the HTML document, we perform a comprehensive scan for code patterns commonly found in ad units , which signals to us that the page is serving an ad. Examples of such code would be:

<div class="ui-advert" data-role="advert-unit" data-testid="advert-unit" data-ad-format="takeover" data-type="" data-label="" style=""> <script> .... </script> </div>

Here, the div-container has the ui-advert class commonly used for advertising. Similarly, links to commonly used ad servers like Google Syndication are a good signal as well, such as the following:

<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-1234567890123456" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

By streaming and directly parsing small chunks of the response using our ultra-fast LOL HTML parser , we can perform scans without adding any latency to the inspected response.

So as not to reinvent the wheel, we are adopting techniques similar to those that ad blockers have been using for years. Ad blockers fundamentally perform two separate tasks to block advertisements in a browser. The first is to block the browser from fetching resources from ad servers, and the second is to suppress displaying HTML elements that contain ads. For this, ad blockers rely on large filter lists such as EasyList that contain both so-called URL block filters that match outgoing request URLs against a set of patterns, and block them if they match one of the filters, and CSS selectors that are designed to match HTML ad elements.

We can use both of these techniques to detect if an HTML response contains ads by checking external resources (e.g. content referenced by HREF or SCRIPT tags) against URL block filters, and the HTML elements themselves against CSS selectors. Because we do not actually need to block every single advertisement on a site, but rather detect the overall presence of ads on a site, we can achieve the same detection efficacy when shrinking the number of CSS and URL filters down from more than 40,000 in EasyList to the 400 most commonly seen ones to increase our computational efficiency.

Because some sites load ads dynamically rather than directly in the returned HTML (partially to avoid ad blocking), we enrich this first information source with data from Content Security Policy (CSP) reports. The Content Security Policy standard is a security mechanism that helps web developers control the resources (like scripts, stylesheets, and images) a browser is allowed to load for a specific web page, and browsers send reports about loaded resources to a CSP management system, which for many sites is Cloudflare’s Page Shield product. These reports allow us to relate scripts loaded from ad servers directly with page URLs. Both of these information sources are consumed by our endpoint management service , which then matches incoming requests against hostnames that we already know are serving ads.

We do all of this on every request for any customer who opts in, even free customers.

To enable this feature, simply navigate to the Security > Settings > Bots section of the Cloudflare dashboard, and choose either Block on pages with Ads or Block Everywhere .

The AI bot hunt: finding and identifying bots

The AI bot landscape has exploded and continues to grow with an exponential trajectory as more and more operators come online. At Cloudflare, our team of security researchers are constantly identifying and classifying different AI-related crawlers and scrapers across our network.

There are two major ways in which we track AI bots and identify those that are poorly behaved:

1. Our customers play a crucial role by directly submitting reports of misbehaved AI bots that may not yet be classified by Cloudflare. (If you have an AI bot that comes to mind here, we’d love for you to let us know through our bots submission form today.) Once such a bot comes to our attention, our security analysts investigate to determine how it should be categorized.

2. We’re able to derive insights through analysis of the massive scale of our customers’ traffic that we observe. Specifically, we can see which AI agents visit which websites and when, drawing out trends or patterns that might make a website owner want to disallow a given AI bot. This bird’s-eye view on abusive AI bot behavior was paramount as we started to determine the content of a managed robots.txt.