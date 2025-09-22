A Lookback at Workers Launchpad and a Warm Welcome to Cohort #6

7 min read

Imagine you have an idea for an AI application that you’re really excited about — but the cost of GPU time and complex infrastructure stops you in your tracks before you even write a line of code. This is the problem founders everywhere face: balancing high infrastructure costs with the need to innovate and scale quickly.

Our startup programs remove those barriers, so founders can focus on what matters the most: building products, finding customers, and growing a business. Cloudflare for Startups launched in 2018 to provide enterprise-level application security and performance services to growing startups. As we built out our Developer Platform, we pivoted last year to offer founders up to $250,000 in cloud credits to build on our Developer Platform for up to one year.

During Birthday Week 2022, we announced our Cloudflare Workers Launchpad Program with an initial $1.25 billion in potential funding for startups building on Cloudflare Workers, made possible through partnerships with 26 leading venture capital (VC) firms. Within months, we expanded VC-backed funding to $2 billion.

Since 2022, we’ve welcomed 145 startups from 23 countries. These startups are solving problems across verticals such as AI and machine learning, developer tools, 3D design, cloud infrastructure, data tools, ad tech, media, logistics, finance, and other industries. We’re especially proud of the female founder representation in recent cohorts — with nearly a third of companies in Cohort #5 run by a female founder.

Participants engaged in bootcamp sessions with Cloudflare leadership and product teams, covering key topics like product pricing and scaling sales. Startups received hands-on design support from our Solutions Architecture team, empowering these builders to build and scale their full-stack applications on the Cloudflare network. We facilitate countless introductions across the VC network, and are happy to see funding and M&A activity as these startups scale. Cloudflare also identified direct opportunities and acquired Nefeli Networks (Cohort #2) and Outerbase (Cohort #4).

Check out what Launchpad alumni have to say about their experience in the program:

Langbase (Cohort #3) Ship hyper-personalized AI apps to any LLM, any data, any developer in seconds

"For Langbase, the best part about Workers Launchpad was the incredible support from Cloudflare’s internal teams. It wasn’t just about access to infrastructure; it was the hands-on migration help, rapid feedback loops, and genuine partnership from engineers, product folks, and the broader Cloudflare community. That human support empowered us to iterate faster, solve hard problems, and truly feel like we were building something impactful together. Langbase has quickly become one of the most powerful serverless AI clouds for building and deploying AI agents. We process 700 TB of agent memory and 1.2 billion AI agent runs a month. Langbase is an agent lab, and we’ve also launched a coding agent called Command.new , an "agent of agents" that can take your prompts and turn them into production-ready agents by provisioning infrastructure and writing the agent's code in TypeScript. My advice for anyone joining future Workers Launchpad cohorts is to use every resource offered. Engage deeply with the Cloudflare teams, ask for feedback early and often, and be open to sharing your challenges and wins, especially in the Discord community, which is super helpful. Cloudflare listens closely to participant feedback and genuinely wants to help startups succeed. Treat it as a two-way conversation and a collaborative growth opportunity. This mindset is what unlocks the real power of the program." -Ahmad Awais, Founder & CEO of Langbase

Sherpo.io (Cohort #4) AI-first no-code platform to build and sell digital content

“Since joining Cohort #4, we’ve exited closed beta and expanded our product suite for content creators. Today, more than 3,000 creators worldwide power their digital product stores with Sherpo, while we continue building and scaling. We learned as much from fellow startups as from Cloudflare during office hours and sessions, and we got to meet incredible people along the way, including Cloudflare’s CSO, Stephanie Cohen. For anyone joining, attend every session, listen closely, and ask questions—they’re incredibly valuable. Building on Workers has given us a real advantage, and the team’s pace of innovation only compounds it.” -Giacomo Di Pinto, Co-Founder & CEO of Sherpo.io

Tightknit AI (Cohort #4) Embedded community engagement platform built for SaaS

"Beyond the cloud credits that Launchpad provided us to play with every Cloudflare product, the most important aspect of the program we found was our ability to access (and even contribute) to the product roadmap. We were able to connect with product managers and solutions architects that have helped us take our work to the next level. We've recently passed half a million users on the platform and have started to close not just the top Saas businesses in the world, but the top AI companies in the world, including Clay, Gamma, Lindy, beehiiv, Amplitude, Mixpanel, and so many more. The best part is that 100% of application logic is still powered by Cloudflare! The biggest piece of advice for anyone starting the cohort is attend office hours as much as you can. I can't tell you how many times we were able to unblock ourselves or even provide real product feedback/bug reports. It was amazing to meet the rest of the cohort and solve problems together that ordinary Cloudflare developers just do not face. So my advice is don't miss the office hours. They were by far the most valuable part of our experience." -Zach Hawtof, Co-Founder & CEO of Tightknit.ai

Render Better (Cohort #4) Increase e-commerce revenue by automatically optimizing your site speed

"My favorite part of the Launchpad was the community and the leaders who brought us together. The startup and product teams provided expert advice on both business and technical questions through meetings, 1-on-1s, and Discord. Many of them were former founders, so they understood what we were going through and helped us get what we needed. They were crucial in helping us get unstuck, whether we were using obscure Cloudflare features or needed connections to the right people. I met a lot of great founders who are on the same journey and face the same struggles. Watching them grow was motivating and gave us a morale boost to keep up the fast pace a startup needs. Since Launchpad, Render Better has scaled to 60 automated site speed optimizations, helping e-commerce sites convert 20% higher powered by Cloudflare Workers. Our growth accelerated after the program, and we're now optimizing traffic for some of the biggest e-commerce brands like PSD, Polywood, and Self-Portrait. Render Better now processes 5 billion requests each month, made possible by Cloudflare's global edge network and Workers platform. Launchpad is truly just that: Cloudflare gives you the resources and attention to help you grow from an idea into something big. Build fast and take as much advantage of the fuel they give you to fly your startup rocket!" -James Koshigoe, Founder & CEO of Render Better

Launchpad is growing into more than just a program. It is a community of builders and innovators showing what is possible with Cloudflare’s network behind them. With that foundation, we are excited to introduce the next group of entrepreneurs taking the stage in Cohort #6.

Introducing Cohort #6

Before introducing Cohort #6, we want to give one last shout out to Cohort #5. As Launchpad alumni, we cannot wait to see what you achieve. If you didn’t get a chance to check out Cohort #5’s demo day, watch the recording here .

With that, help us give a warm welcome to the participants of Workers Launchpad Cohort #6:

We’re excited to see what Cohort #6 accomplishes. Follow @CloudflareDev on X and join our Developer Discord to stay updated on their progress. If you’re a startup interested in joining Workers Launchpad, applications for Cohort #7 are now open .