Launching In-Line Data Loss Prevention

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) enables you to protect your data based on its characteristics — or what it is. Today, we are very excited to announce that Data Loss Prevention is arriving as a native part of the Cloudflare One platform. If you’re interested in early access, please see the bottom of this post!

In the process of building Cloudflare One's DLP solution, we talked to customers of all sizes and across dozens of industries. We focused on learning about their experiences, what products they are using, and what solutions they lack. The answers revealed significant customer challenges and frustrations. We are excited to deliver a product to put those problems in the past — and to do so as part of a comprehensive Zero Trust solution.

Customers are struggling to understand their data flow

Some customers have been using DLP solutions in their organizations for many years. They have deployed endpoint agents, crafted custom rulesets, and created incident response pipelines. Some built homemade tools to trace credit card numbers on the corporate network or rulesets to track hundreds of thousands of exact data match hashes.

Meanwhile, other customers are brand new to the space. They have small, scrappy teams supporting many IT and security functions. They do not have readily available resources to allocate to DLP and do not want to deprioritize other work to get started.

Still, many told the same story: the meteoric rise of SaaS tools left them unsure of where their data is moving and living. The migration of data off of corporate servers and into the cloud resulted in a loss of visibility and control. Even teams with established data protection programs strive for better visibility on the network. They are all asking the same types of questions:

Where is the data going?

Are uploads and downloads moving to and from corporate or personal SaaS instances?

What applications are storing sensitive data?

Who has access to those applications?

Can we see and block large downloads from file repositories?

Many customers seem to feel as though they have fallen behind because they haven't solved these problems — and yet many customers are reporting the exact same story. However, these struggles do not mean anyone is behind — just that a better solution is needed. This told us that building a DLP product was the right choice, but why build it within Cloudflare One?

How Data Loss Prevention ties in to Zero Trust

A Zero Trust network architecture is fundamentally designed to secure your data. By checking every attempt to access a protected app, machine, or remote desktop, your data is protected on the basis of identity and device posture. With DNS and HTTP filtering, your data is protected based on content category and reputation. By adding an API-driven CASB, your data is protected based on your applications’ configurations, too.

With each piece of the architecture, your data is protected based on a new identifier. The identifiers above help you understand: who accessed the data, who owned the device that accessed it, where the data went, and how the destination was configured. However, what was the data that was moved?

Data Loss Prevention enables you to protect your data based on its characteristics, or what it is. For example, sensitive or confidential data can be identified a number of ways, such as keywords, patterns, or file types. These indicators help you understand the information being transmitted across or out of the network.

With DLP embedded in Cloudflare One, you can combine these identifiers to create rules catered to your organization. You get to specify the who, how, where, and what that meets your needs. We aim to deliver a comprehensive, detailed understanding of your network and your data, as well as allow you to easily implement protection.

How It Works

First: Identify the Data

DLP Profiles are being added to the Zero Trust dashboard. These profiles are where you define what data you want to protect. You will be able to add keywords and craft regexes to identify the presence of sensitive data. Profiles for common detections, such as credit card numbers, will be provided by Cloudflare.

Next: Create an HTTP Policy

After configuring a DLP Profile, you can then create a Cloudflare Gateway HTTP policy to allow or block the sensitive data from leaving your organization. Gateway will parse and scan your HTTP traffic for strings matching the keywords or regexes specified in the DLP profile.

Why Cloudflare

We know DLP is a big challenge to do comprehensively, and at scale. Those are the types of problems we excel at. Our network securely delivers traffic to 95% of the world’s Internet connected population within 50ms. It also supports our market leading products that send and protect customer traffic at unimaginable speed and scale. We are using that powerful network and our experience solving problems like this to take on Data Loss Prevention, and we’re very excited by our results

What’s next?

We’re just getting started with DLP! We already have many plans for growth and integration with other Cloudflare One products, such as Remote Browser Isolation.